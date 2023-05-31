Sorry to keep it off topic, but do all tax payers in the US file a return? Unlike in the UK where I assume most people pay their taxes via paye and don't need to file. One of the side effects of the means testing of child benefit is the need for far more people to file a return.

Not related to the topic, or really the off topic discussion, just curious. From telly it feels like most Americans have an axxoubtent a lawyer.



Good question. Short answer is that everyone has to file a return.A decent sized portion of the population have one job and the employer sends in their taxes every pay period. At the end of the year, every employer sends a statement to the employee and the IRS saying how much that person made from the employer. If you have one employer then it is reasonably easy, but not that easy, to do it yourself. If it is a simple tax return then you can pay $50 or so to get someone to do it. Some charities also do it for free for poorer people who find it hard to navigate the return.If you have a side gig, or a small company then you really need a cheaper accountant. Larger companies need expensive accountants.But yes, everyone has to file a return but not everyone uses an accountant.