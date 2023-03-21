I think the main issue for me was the fact he didn't submit tax returns for four years.
In the UK, if you file your tax return late, it's an automatic £100 fine. Regardless of whether $36k is a lot for the US or not vs the UK, when a fucking police officer doesn't file a return for four years, then that should be triggering a flag. Someone should notice.
It's not about thinly spread resources being targeted appropriately. There's nothing to investigate. It should be picked up automatically. Something like that should simply grab somebody's attention somewhere.
In any case, I'll leave it there, as I didn't intend on dragging the thread so far off topic.