Obviously the police shouldn't have killed and avoided killing him, but wasn't George Floyd a scumbag also? Armed robbery of a pregnant woman in her home? or is that lies?
So it turns out Derek Chauvin was engaged in tax fraud for almost seven years before he murdered George Floyd. If someone had pulled their fucking finger out the man might never have been in a position to take Floyd's life. At the very least he would have been out of a job, maybe even in jail.
Putting Spezialo's 3-year old hot take aside (as another aside, this is why RAWK should have like/dislike buttons so not everyone feels the need to quote and rebuke)...The logic doesn't really pan out on this take either. Chauvin owed something like $36k in unpaid taxes. Someone pulling their finger out at the IRS in this case means aggressively auditing normal citizens for relatively small amounts owed. If we were in one of the politics threads we'd all be saying that's the exact thing we don't want them doing, and would rather they went after the rich and corporate tax-dodgers. Just trying to keep a little ideological consistency
So bloody what? If you watch football to be absolutely miserable then go watch cricket.
I think public servants and people hired to protect and serve communities should be held to higher standards than normal citizens. Normal citizens don't end up with their knees on the necks of people in the line of duty.
The guy engaged in deliberate and systematic tax fraud, and didn't file a return for three years.He was a public worker, a civil servant. It's not like compliance needed to waste years and resources tracking him down. Failure to file returns alone is a huge red flag, regardless of the amounts. And $36k is hardly small potatoes. They didn't act because he's a cop. He had to kill a man before action was taken. Action that should have been taken sooner. Even six months would have made a difference.
So aggressive IRS audits specifically targeting police officers, that's an... interesting suggestion. I'd advise against it
$36k over multiple years is the definition of small potatoes. People get behind on their taxes, I've known a few people who didn't file for a few years. It's understood that it will catch up to you at some point and you're going to have to negotiate some sort of settlement. Deliberate and systemic tax fraud? Come on.You're letting your emotions about this man and the case cloud your logic. What's your conclusion then - go after all cops who moonlight as cash-in-hand security guards in their free time, and proactively monitor them all in case they are late filing taxes? And if so, if you find any tax issues, get them off the street in case they suffocate someone while being tax delinquent? I'm struggling to follow here.
Not aggressive but all law enforcement (and others) should have their finances checked randomly.
You don't see how patterns of unlawful behaviour over a number of years may be a problem for police officers? I'm struggling to follow here. If it is a case of just falling behind on your taxes then yes, you negotiate a settlement and then move on from there. If there's nothing to hide then why the need for outrage?The definition of small potatoes is actually a $20 counterfeit note, not $36,000 dollars over three years.
I don't think I've earned enough to have paid £36000 in taxes in my entire lifetime never mind from a 2nd part time job over a few years.In fact I know I haven't!How much do these fuckers earn from their main jobs and why the fuck do they need a 2nd job??Fuck sake!!
Depends on the state, but here the average policeman earns 50k-70k a year.
Fucking ridiculous. So how much tax will they pay on that and why would anyone need another job on top of it unless they're on the hook to some serious criminals?
$36,000 is a lot of fucking money,a dollar is relatively nothing.
I clearly don't, never have and never will live in anything like the world that you guys live when that kind of money is classed as peanuts.I'll leave it with he's a fucking nomark murderer that should never be allowed to walk the streets again.
