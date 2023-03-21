« previous next »
The Murder of George Floyd and Black Lives Matter.

Re: The Murder of George Floyd and Black Lives Matter.
Quote from: Spezialo on Today at 11:53:43 am
Obviously the police shouldn't have killed and avoided killing him, but wasn't George Floyd a scumbag also? Armed robbery of a pregnant woman in her home? or is that lies?

Maybe you should make a stab at reading some of this thread before making a comment like that?
Re: The Murder of George Floyd and Black Lives Matter.
Quote from: Spezialo on Today at 11:53:43 am
Obviously the police shouldn't have killed and avoided killing him, but wasn't George Floyd a scumbag also? Armed robbery of a pregnant woman in her home? or is that lies?

Whether he was a scumbag or an angel is completely irrelevant.

Re: The Murder of George Floyd and Black Lives Matter.
Quote from: Spezialo on Today at 11:53:43 am
Obviously the police shouldn't have killed and avoided killing him, but wasn't George Floyd a scumbag also? Armed robbery of a pregnant woman in her home? or is that lies?

Obviously, the police shouldn't have killed and avoided killing him, but wasn't Spezialo a scumbag also?  Or at least a bit of a bellend?
Re: The Murder of George Floyd and Black Lives Matter.
Quote from: Spezialo on Today at 11:53:43 am
Obviously the police shouldn't have killed and avoided killing him, but wasn't George Floyd a scumbag also? Armed robbery of a pregnant woman in her home? or is that lies?

He had been sentenced and served his time for that offence.
The police don't retain the right to murder somebody simply because they are a "scumbag" who has previous.
He was detained after a report he MAY have used a counterfeit $20.00 bill. We will never know if he did as they proceeded to murder him.
Re: The Murder of George Floyd and Black Lives Matter.
Putting Spezialo's 3-year old hot take aside (as another aside, this is why RAWK should have like/dislike buttons so not everyone feels the need to quote and rebuke)...

Quote from: Red Beret on Yesterday at 09:17:54 pm
So it turns out Derek Chauvin was engaged in tax fraud for almost seven years before he murdered George Floyd. If someone had pulled their fucking finger out the man might never have been in a position to take Floyd's life.

At the very least he would have been out of a job, maybe even in jail.

The logic doesn't really pan out on this take either. Chauvin owed something like $36k in unpaid taxes. Someone pulling their finger out at the IRS in this case means aggressively auditing normal citizens for relatively small amounts owed. If we were in one of the politics threads we'd all be saying that's the exact thing we don't want them doing, and would rather they went after the rich and corporate tax-dodgers. Just trying to keep a little ideological consistency  :wave
Re: The Murder of George Floyd and Black Lives Matter.
Quote from: Mumm-Ra on Today at 05:01:44 pm
Putting Spezialo's 3-year old hot take aside (as another aside, this is why RAWK should have like/dislike buttons so not everyone feels the need to quote and rebuke)...

The logic doesn't really pan out on this take either. Chauvin owed something like $36k in unpaid taxes. Someone pulling their finger out at the IRS in this case means aggressively auditing normal citizens for relatively small amounts owed. If we were in one of the politics threads we'd all be saying that's the exact thing we don't want them doing, and would rather they went after the rich and corporate tax-dodgers. Just trying to keep a little ideological consistency  :wave

I think public servants and people hired to protect and serve communities should be held to higher standards than normal citizens. Normal citizens don't end up with their knees on the necks of people in the line of duty.
Re: The Murder of George Floyd and Black Lives Matter.
Quote from: FlashGordon on Today at 05:04:47 pm
I think public servants and people hired to protect and serve communities should be held to higher standards than normal citizens. Normal citizens don't end up with their knees on the necks of people in the line of duty.

So aggressive IRS audits specifically targeting police officers, that's an... interesting suggestion. I'd advise against it
Re: The Murder of George Floyd and Black Lives Matter.
The guy engaged in deliberate and systematic tax fraud, and didn't file a return for three years.

He was a public worker, a civil servant. It's not like compliance needed to waste years and resources tracking him down. Failure to file returns alone is a huge red flag, regardless of the amounts. And $36k is hardly small potatoes.

They didn't act because he's a cop. He had to kill a man before action was taken. Action that should have been taken sooner. Even six months would have made a difference.
Re: The Murder of George Floyd and Black Lives Matter.
Quote from: Red Beret on Today at 05:08:18 pm
The guy engaged in deliberate and systematic tax fraud, and didn't file a return for three years.

He was a public worker, a civil servant. It's not like compliance needed to waste years and resources tracking him down. Failure to file returns alone is a huge red flag, regardless of the amounts. And $36k is hardly small potatoes.

They didn't act because he's a cop. He had to kill a man before action was taken. Action that should have been taken sooner. Even six months would have made a difference.

$36k over multiple years is the definition of small potatoes. People get behind on their taxes, I've known a few people who didn't file for a few years. It's understood that it will catch up to you at some point and you're going to have to negotiate some sort of settlement. Deliberate and systemic tax fraud? Come on.

You're letting your emotions about this man and the case cloud your logic.  What's your conclusion then - go after all cops who moonlight as cash-in-hand security guards in their free time, and proactively monitor them all in case they are late filing taxes? And if so, if you find any tax issues, get them off the street in case they suffocate someone while being tax delinquent? I'm struggling to follow here.
Re: The Murder of George Floyd and Black Lives Matter.
Quote from: Mumm-Ra on Today at 05:08:09 pm
So aggressive IRS audits specifically targeting police officers, that's an... interesting suggestion. I'd advise against it

So you don't want background checks or current up to date information that police officers are squeaky clean? Interesting suggestion. I'd advise against it.
Re: The Murder of George Floyd and Black Lives Matter.
Quote from: Mumm-Ra on Today at 05:25:10 pm
$36k over multiple years is the definition of small potatoes. People get behind on their taxes, I've known a few people who didn't file for a few years. It's understood that it will catch up to you at some point and you're going to have to negotiate some sort of settlement. Deliberate and systemic tax fraud? Come on.

You're letting your emotions about this man and the case cloud your logic.  What's your conclusion then - go after all cops who moonlight as cash-in-hand security guards in their free time, and proactively monitor them all in case they are late filing taxes? And if so, if you find any tax issues, get them off the street in case they suffocate someone while being tax delinquent? I'm struggling to follow here.

You don't see how patterns of unlawful behaviour over a number of years may be a problem for police officers? I'm struggling to follow here. If it is a case of just falling behind on your taxes then yes, you negotiate a settlement and then move on from there. If there's nothing to hide then why the need for outrage?

The definition of small potatoes is actually a $20 counterfeit note, not $36,000 dollars over three years.
Re: The Murder of George Floyd and Black Lives Matter.
Re: The Murder of George Floyd and Black Lives Matter.
Considering American salaries, 36K in 3 years IS the definition of small potatoes.

But I digress.  ;D
Re: The Murder of George Floyd and Black Lives Matter.
Quote from: Mumm-Ra on Today at 05:25:10 pm
$36k over multiple years is the definition of small potatoes. People get behind on their taxes, I've known a few people who didn't file for a few years. It's understood that it will catch up to you at some point and you're going to have to negotiate some sort of settlement. Deliberate and systemic tax fraud? Come on.

You're letting your emotions about this man and the case cloud your logic.  What's your conclusion then - go after all cops who moonlight as cash-in-hand security guards in their free time, and proactively monitor them all in case they are late filing taxes? And if so, if you find any tax issues, get them off the street in case they suffocate someone while being tax delinquent? I'm struggling to follow here.

The guys a convicted murderer.
Re: The Murder of George Floyd and Black Lives Matter.
Quote from: Mumm-Ra on Today at 05:08:09 pm
So aggressive IRS audits specifically targeting police officers, that's an... interesting suggestion. I'd advise against it


Not aggressive but all law enforcement (and others) should have their finances checked randomly.
Re: The Murder of George Floyd and Black Lives Matter.
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Today at 05:38:30 pm

Not aggressive but all law enforcement (and others) should have their finances checked randomly.

Seems like something absolutely everyone should be able to get behind.
Re: The Murder of George Floyd and Black Lives Matter.
$36k over 3 years is nothing, they would have offered a settlement amount, they wouldn't have gone for jail time or been fired from him job.
Re: The Murder of George Floyd and Black Lives Matter.
He was still under reporting his earnings in 2019 and 2020.He was a criminal before he took a life.  But yeah, it's apparently okay for a guy to break the law for years, just so long as he doesn't murder anyone?  Oh, and he got an additional 13 months for this - they're just letting it run alongside the 22 years he got for killing a man who might still be alive if someone could have been arsed to do their job.

Thank fuck the cop who murdered Sarah Everard at least paid his taxes.

Gimmie a break.
Re: The Murder of George Floyd and Black Lives Matter.
Quote from: FlashGordon on Today at 05:28:37 pm
You don't see how patterns of unlawful behaviour over a number of years may be a problem for police officers? I'm struggling to follow here. If it is a case of just falling behind on your taxes then yes, you negotiate a settlement and then move on from there. If there's nothing to hide then why the need for outrage?

The definition of small potatoes is actually a $20 counterfeit note, not $36,000 dollars over three years.

Chauvin started this in 2014, so it was over six years he engaged in systematic tax fraud. But apparently it's only a little crime, and we're allowing a emotions to cloud our judgement.
Re: The Murder of George Floyd and Black Lives Matter.
I don't think I've earned enough to have paid £36000 in taxes in my entire lifetime never mind from a 2nd part time job over a few years.

In fact I know I haven't!

How much do these fuckers earn from their main jobs and why the fuck do they need a 2nd job??

Fuck sake!!
Re: The Murder of George Floyd and Black Lives Matter.
Quote from: reddebs on Today at 06:50:58 pm
I don't think I've earned enough to have paid £36000 in taxes in my entire lifetime never mind from a 2nd part time job over a few years.

In fact I know I haven't!

How much do these fuckers earn from their main jobs and why the fuck do they need a 2nd job??

Fuck sake!!

Depends on the state, but here the average policeman earns 50k-70k a year.
Re: The Murder of George Floyd and Black Lives Matter.
Quote from: Chakan on Today at 06:53:04 pm
Depends on the state, but here the average policeman earns 50k-70k a year.

Fucking ridiculous.  So how much tax will they pay on that and why would anyone need another job on top of it unless they're on the hook to some serious criminals?
Re: The Murder of George Floyd and Black Lives Matter.
Quote from: reddebs on Today at 06:50:58 pm
I don't think I've earned enough to have paid £36000 in taxes in my entire lifetime never mind from a 2nd part time job over a few years.

In fact I know I haven't!

How much do these fuckers earn from their main jobs and why the fuck do they need a 2nd job??

Fuck sake!!

As has been stated multiple times, $36,000, especially over several years, is relatively nothing.
Re: The Murder of George Floyd and Black Lives Matter.
Re: The Murder of George Floyd and Black Lives Matter.
Quote from: reddebs on Today at 06:57:20 pm
Fucking ridiculous.  So how much tax will they pay on that and why would anyone need another job on top of it unless they're on the hook to some serious criminals?

State tax is around 5.5% federal tax is depending on bracket, 50k-70k is 22%
Re: The Murder of George Floyd and Black Lives Matter.
$36,000 is a lot of fucking money,a dollar is relatively nothing.
Re: The Murder of George Floyd and Black Lives Matter.
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Today at 07:05:20 pm
$36,000 is a lot of fucking money,a dollar is relatively nothing.

Again the IRS locking up people for $36K probably wouldn't happen. They wouldn't get the money that's owed them. They would more than likely go down a settlement route, or take it from future earnings.
Re: The Murder of George Floyd and Black Lives Matter.
I clearly don't, never have and never will live in anything like the world that you guys live when that kind of money is classed as peanuts.

I'll leave it with he's a fucking nomark murderer that should never be allowed to walk the streets again.
Re: The Murder of George Floyd and Black Lives Matter.
Let me rephrase what I said. Owing $36,000 in taxes is not necessarily nothing. Was saying that having to pay/paid $36,000 in taxes, over several years, is relatively nothing, however. Not sure why thats bewildering for Deb.
Re: The Murder of George Floyd and Black Lives Matter.
Quote from: reddebs on Today at 07:08:38 pm
I clearly don't, never have and never will live in anything like the world that you guys live when that kind of money is classed as peanuts.

I'll leave it with he's a fucking nomark murderer that should never be allowed to walk the streets again.

Depends on expenses really. House, car, insurance, medical, tax, 401k etc etc.

I don't think anyone is disagreeing with your last line.
Re: The Murder of George Floyd and Black Lives Matter.
Quote from: reddebs on Today at 07:08:38 pm
I clearly don't, never have and never will live in anything like the world that you guys live when that kind of money is classed as peanuts.

I'll leave it with he's a fucking nomark murderer that should never be allowed to walk the streets again.

You have to remember it's not just s traight conversion using the exchange rates.

Wages in the US are higher, but cost of living is higher as well so while a pound is about 1.2 dollars, the salaries can't really be compared that easily.

That said, $36k is still a lot of money. Not enough to go to prison for sure. But I would have though police officers should have this sort of thing come up in disclosure/background checks.
