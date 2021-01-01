The guy engaged in deliberate and systematic tax fraud, and didn't file a return for three years.
He was a public worker, a civil servant. It's not like compliance needed to waste years and resources tracking him down. Failure to file returns alone is a huge red flag, regardless of the amounts. And $36k is hardly small potatoes.
They didn't act because he's a cop. He had to kill a man before action was taken. Action that should have been taken sooner. Even six months would have made a difference.