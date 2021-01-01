« previous next »
Red Beret

  
  
  
  
Re: The Murder of George Floyd and Black Lives Matter.
« Reply #3920 on: Today at 12:39:09 pm »
Quote from: Spezialo on Today at 11:53:43 am
Obviously the police shouldn't have killed and avoided killing him, but wasn't George Floyd a scumbag also? Armed robbery of a pregnant woman in her home? or is that lies?

Maybe you should make a stab at reading some of this thread before making a comment like that?




"21C or 70F?" SchizoidWeatherMan!

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: The Murder of George Floyd and Black Lives Matter.
« Reply #3921 on: Today at 03:24:53 pm »
Quote from: Spezialo on Today at 11:53:43 am
Obviously the police shouldn't have killed and avoided killing him, but wasn't George Floyd a scumbag also? Armed robbery of a pregnant woman in her home? or is that lies?

Whether he was a scumbag or an angel is completely irrelevant.



Red-Soldier

  
  
  
  
Re: The Murder of George Floyd and Black Lives Matter.
« Reply #3922 on: Today at 03:34:36 pm »
Quote from: Spezialo on Today at 11:53:43 am
Obviously the police shouldn't have killed and avoided killing him, but wasn't George Floyd a scumbag also? Armed robbery of a pregnant woman in her home? or is that lies?

Obviously, the police shouldn't have killed and avoided killing him, but wasn't Spezialo a scumbag also?  Or at least a bit of a bellend?
lobsterboy

  
  
  
  
Re: The Murder of George Floyd and Black Lives Matter.
« Reply #3923 on: Today at 03:42:53 pm »
Quote from: Spezialo on Today at 11:53:43 am
Obviously the police shouldn't have killed and avoided killing him, but wasn't George Floyd a scumbag also? Armed robbery of a pregnant woman in her home? or is that lies?

He had been sentenced and served his time for that offence.
The police don't retain the right to murder somebody simply because they are a "scumbag" who has previous.
He was detained after a report he MAY have used a counterfeit $20.00 bill. We will never know if he did as they proceeded to murder him.

Mumm-Ra

  
  
  
  
  
Re: The Murder of George Floyd and Black Lives Matter.
« Reply #3924 on: Today at 05:01:44 pm »
Putting Spezialo's 3-year old hot take aside (as another aside, this is why RAWK should have like/dislike buttons so not everyone feels the need to quote and rebuke)...

Quote from: Red Beret on Yesterday at 09:17:54 pm
So it turns out Derek Chauvin was engaged in tax fraud for almost seven years before he murdered George Floyd. If someone had pulled their fucking finger out the man might never have been in a position to take Floyd's life.

At the very least he would have been out of a job, maybe even in jail.

The logic doesn't really pan out on this take either. Chauvin owed something like $36k in unpaid taxes. Someone pulling their finger out at the IRS in this case means aggressively auditing normal citizens for relatively small amounts owed. If we were in one of the politics threads we'd all be saying that's the exact thing we don't want them doing, and would rather they went after the rich and corporate tax-dodgers. Just trying to keep a little ideological consistency  :wave
FlashGordon

  
  
  
  
  
Re: The Murder of George Floyd and Black Lives Matter.
« Reply #3925 on: Today at 05:04:47 pm »
Quote from: Mumm-Ra on Today at 05:01:44 pm
Putting Spezialo's 3-year old hot take aside (as another aside, this is why RAWK should have like/dislike buttons so not everyone feels the need to quote and rebuke)...

The logic doesn't really pan out on this take either. Chauvin owed something like $36k in unpaid taxes. Someone pulling their finger out at the IRS in this case means aggressively auditing normal citizens for relatively small amounts owed. If we were in one of the politics threads we'd all be saying that's the exact thing we don't want them doing, and would rather they went after the rich and corporate tax-dodgers. Just trying to keep a little ideological consistency  :wave

I think public servants and people hired to protect and serve communities should be held to higher standards than normal citizens. Normal citizens don't end up with their knees on the necks of people in the line of duty.



Mumm-Ra

  
  
  
  
  
Re: The Murder of George Floyd and Black Lives Matter.
« Reply #3926 on: Today at 05:08:09 pm »
Quote from: FlashGordon on Today at 05:04:47 pm
I think public servants and people hired to protect and serve communities should be held to higher standards than normal citizens. Normal citizens don't end up with their knees on the necks of people in the line of duty.

So aggressive IRS audits specifically targeting police officers, that's an... interesting suggestion. I'd advise against it
Red Beret

  
  
  
  
Re: The Murder of George Floyd and Black Lives Matter.
« Reply #3927 on: Today at 05:08:18 pm »
The guy engaged in deliberate and systematic tax fraud, and didn't file a return for three years.

He was a public worker, a civil servant. It's not like compliance needed to waste years and resources tracking him down. Failure to file returns alone is a huge red flag, regardless of the amounts. And $36k is hardly small potatoes.

They didn't act because he's a cop. He had to kill a man before action was taken. Action that should have been taken sooner. Even six months would have made a difference.




Mumm-Ra

  
  
  
  
  
Re: The Murder of George Floyd and Black Lives Matter.
« Reply #3928 on: Today at 05:25:10 pm »
Quote from: Red Beret on Today at 05:08:18 pm
The guy engaged in deliberate and systematic tax fraud, and didn't file a return for three years.

He was a public worker, a civil servant. It's not like compliance needed to waste years and resources tracking him down. Failure to file returns alone is a huge red flag, regardless of the amounts. And $36k is hardly small potatoes.

They didn't act because he's a cop. He had to kill a man before action was taken. Action that should have been taken sooner. Even six months would have made a difference.

$36k over multiple years is the definition of small potatoes. People get behind on their taxes, I've known a few people who didn't file for a few years. It's understood that it will catch up to you at some point and you're going to have to negotiate some sort of settlement. Deliberate and systemic tax fraud? Come on.

You're letting your emotions about this man and the case cloud your logic.  What's your conclusion then - go after all cops who moonlight as cash-in-hand security guards in their free time, and proactively monitor them all in case they are late filing taxes? And if so, if you find any tax issues, get them off the street in case they suffocate someone while being tax delinquent? I'm struggling to follow here.
FlashGordon

  
  
  
  
  
Re: The Murder of George Floyd and Black Lives Matter.
« Reply #3929 on: Today at 05:25:15 pm »
Quote from: Mumm-Ra on Today at 05:08:09 pm
So aggressive IRS audits specifically targeting police officers, that's an... interesting suggestion. I'd advise against it

So you don't want background checks or current up to date information that police officers are squeaky clean? Interesting suggestion. I'd advise against it.



FlashGordon

  
  
  
  
  
Re: The Murder of George Floyd and Black Lives Matter.
« Reply #3930 on: Today at 05:28:37 pm »
Quote from: Mumm-Ra on Today at 05:25:10 pm
$36k over multiple years is the definition of small potatoes. People get behind on their taxes, I've known a few people who didn't file for a few years. It's understood that it will catch up to you at some point and you're going to have to negotiate some sort of settlement. Deliberate and systemic tax fraud? Come on.

You're letting your emotions about this man and the case cloud your logic.  What's your conclusion then - go after all cops who moonlight as cash-in-hand security guards in their free time, and proactively monitor them all in case they are late filing taxes? And if so, if you find any tax issues, get them off the street in case they suffocate someone while being tax delinquent? I'm struggling to follow here.

You don't see how patterns of unlawful behaviour over a number of years may be a problem for police officers? I'm struggling to follow here. If it is a case of just falling behind on your taxes then yes, you negotiate a settlement and then move on from there. If there's nothing to hide then why the need for outrage?

The definition of small potatoes is actually a $20 counterfeit note, not $36,000 dollars over three years.



Mumm-Ra

  
  
  
  
  
Re: The Murder of George Floyd and Black Lives Matter.
« Reply #3931 on: Today at 05:29:07 pm »
"21C or 70F?" SchizoidWeatherMan!

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: The Murder of George Floyd and Black Lives Matter.
« Reply #3932 on: Today at 05:32:38 pm »
Considering American salaries, 36K in 3 years IS the definition of small potatoes.

But I digress.  ;D


TSC

  
  
  
  
  
Re: The Murder of George Floyd and Black Lives Matter.
« Reply #3933 on: Today at 05:35:51 pm »
Quote from: Mumm-Ra on Today at 05:25:10 pm
$36k over multiple years is the definition of small potatoes. People get behind on their taxes, I've known a few people who didn't file for a few years. It's understood that it will catch up to you at some point and you're going to have to negotiate some sort of settlement. Deliberate and systemic tax fraud? Come on.

You're letting your emotions about this man and the case cloud your logic.  What's your conclusion then - go after all cops who moonlight as cash-in-hand security guards in their free time, and proactively monitor them all in case they are late filing taxes? And if so, if you find any tax issues, get them off the street in case they suffocate someone while being tax delinquent? I'm struggling to follow here.

The guys a convicted murderer.
WhereAngelsPlay

  
  
  
  
  
Re: The Murder of George Floyd and Black Lives Matter.
« Reply #3934 on: Today at 05:38:30 pm »
Quote from: Mumm-Ra on Today at 05:08:09 pm
So aggressive IRS audits specifically targeting police officers, that's an... interesting suggestion. I'd advise against it


Not aggressive but all law enforcement (and others) should have their finances checked randomly.


FlashGordon

  
  
  
  
  
Re: The Murder of George Floyd and Black Lives Matter.
« Reply #3935 on: Today at 05:39:35 pm »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Today at 05:38:30 pm

Not aggressive but all law enforcement (and others) should have their finances checked randomly.

Seems like something absolutely everyone should be able to get behind.


