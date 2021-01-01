« previous next »
The Murder of George Floyd and Black Lives Matter.

Quote from: Mumm-Ra on Yesterday at 10:57:14 pm
Moved past it is a bold shout! I take your point though. I'm just saying without that race factor, this incident is less incendiary than it would be otherwise. Plus the fact that we're in the dead of winter will help keep things calm, although it might be good rioting weather in Memphis.

In my opinion the defund the police movement is dead and buried. A nationwide explosion of murders, carjackings and mass retail thefts put paid to that nonsensical slogan. Well, maybe I'm projecting a bit, but I certainly don't hear that in Chicago anymore apart other than from the most woke corners of the internet.

Defund the police is one of the dumbest political slogans I've ever heard it makes the pledges on the EdStone sound like the Gettysburg address. It sounds like its a phrase that would have been invented by fox news to bash democrats let alone one Democrats came up with themselves. Anyway another senseless tragedy caused by terrible standards in American policing.
That video is equally heart breaking and sickening. Fucking bastards.
Theres a reason the saying is All Cops Are Bastards.
That video is probably the most horrific thing I've seen in a long time. Absolute fucking animals.  :'(
