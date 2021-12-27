that's a fair point, whichever way this is dressed up it is still criminal damage. There's a statue of Nye Bevan at the top of Queen's Street in Cardiff.



If some right wing anti-vax nutjobs decided to pull that down and chuck it in the Taff there would correctly be outrage.



This potentially opens up a whole can of worms



They'd also face a trial by jury though. Isn't that how its supposed to work?This was a trial by jury and the jury made their decision based on the evidence presented.Justice in action. Both sides had a chance to present their case fairly in court and it appears the defendants was better argued or more more valid. No grounds for complaining really.The statue was obviously unpopular but there had been establishment resistance to the general public opinion in the area that it should be removed/changed.We really shouldn't have statues of slaver traders anywhere in the UK these days. They aren't people to celebrate or admire regardless of what else they did.