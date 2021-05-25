Imagine someone getting shot in the head and you have to seek out a video to find a reason to have 'no sympathy' for someone you likely didn't know of yesterday.
People make me sick.
I didn't seek out a video. I saw an activist was shot on the news and read more about her. Leading me to different pieces and footage of her. The video being one. I've removed it now but there's plenty of other content ( I won't post it but it's easily found) of Sasha Johnson.
Sorry but she seems serverly misguided to put it mildly. Only a couple of months ago she had joined up with Piers Corbyn telling people to hold there vote in London and if it's not going to be for piers then hold your vote. Piers Corbyn is an extremely dangerous individual, an anti vax and anti lockdown nutter who has joined with a young black woman at a time where we are trying to encourage BAME communities and ease there fears over vaccination.
Additional footage of a small demonstration where she calls for an all black militia revolution. Calls David Lammy and Sadiq Khan "tokens" among others. Likens the Police to the KKK.
She's now been caught up in a rival gang feud, where four men have stormed a party and shot her in the head.
Be wary of the company you keep. She's dressed in militia uniform, with a beret calling for a revolution. It's 2021 not 1953.
Apologies for making you sick.