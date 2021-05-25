To be fair, it is definitely more than the minimum sentence in that sense it is clearly a good thing. At the same time, I think the maximum was 40 years and taking everything into consideration I would have thought that something like 30 years or close to that might have been more appropriate. I'm not sure what else you would have to do to get the maximum sentence. After all the judge accepted four of the five reasons given by the prosecution for a higher than normal sentence. Chauvin abused a position of power, killed someone in front of minors, acted with others and was particularily cruel. Surely, that gets him close to the maximum sentence. I also don't see a lot of mitigating factors. He has no earlier convictions and that's about it. He didn't really show any remorse. If anything it was the opposite. Not sure what his statement today was about, but it sounded like he thinks this is some kind of conspiracy or whatever and the truth will come out soon. Sounded complete bonkers even though it was only a handful of sentences...