I just don't get it. Have watched the video and it is simply infuriating. From the reason why they're trying to arrest him to the incompetent manner they're trying to get it done. It's three (hopefully) trained police officers against a man who can't even stand straight because he's so drunk or whatever. And they're struggling with him for minutes and then keep sitting on him while he's already handcuffed I think. What was he going to do, if they eased off? Float away? Fucking idiots. And then when they realise he has no pulse there's seven fucking cops on the scene. Bloody hell. The worst part is when the guy presses down on Mario while he's already on the floor and tries to get him to tell him his name and date of birth. I'm no lawyer, but surely that's torture when you're trying to get information from someone by hurting them. And all because the man was drunk during the day, hanging out in a "park" with some bottles and other weird stuff with him. Just so needless. Don't blame the people who called though. I assume one of them was the guy in the house right there at the scene. Not sure I would want someone hanging around like that in front of my house. Same goes for the other guy. Just don't get why the cops were so desperate to arrest him. As far as they knew, he didn't really do anything wrong. There was no reason to suddenly rush him like that and then treat him like he just murdered the President...