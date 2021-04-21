« previous next »
The Murder of George Floyd and Black Lives Matter.

Re: The Murder of George Floyd and Black Lives Matter.
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Yesterday at 11:35:54 am
From what I read on BBC yesterday, she got shot once, then the officer told everyone to back off, then shot her another 3 times while she was lying on the ground after being hit the first time.

That's not true. Columbus police have released the bodycam footage (it's in a link in a post further up) and you see the police arriving at the scene then there's turmoil with a girl attacking various people, the officer pulls out his gun and shortly afterwards you hear four shots fired and the video then continues with the girl lying on the floor next to a car and the officer telling some bystanders that she had a knife and they answer "But she's only 16" or something like that. Another case that highlights how readily a lot of cops in the US seem to use their guns. In the footage the cops arrives at the scene and I don't think, it takes more than five seconds until he has his gun out once he sees that there's a turmoil. That's just nuts.
Re: The Murder of George Floyd and Black Lives Matter.
Quote from: TSC on Yesterday at 11:16:26 am
Awful story in the guardian today about a 16year old black girl killed in Columbus Ohio on Tuesday (apols if already posted).  Apparently she called police for help because older kids were assaulting her.  Police arrived and shot her 4 times.  She was shot outside her foster home.  The police officer who shot her is now on administrative leave.

She was literally in the process of stabbing another girl, watch the video
Re: The Murder of George Floyd and Black Lives Matter.
Well I've not watched the video (no intention either, my emotions are fraught enough) but if somebody is being attacked or assaulted or has been pushed too far, and they respond violently, and the police arrive in the middle of that, then yes that person is the most likely to suffer the consequences.

I'm not sure why a tazer wasn't considered an option though.
Re: The Murder of George Floyd and Black Lives Matter.
Quote from: Red Berry on Yesterday at 01:22:50 pm
Well I've not watched the video (no intention either, my emotions are fraught enough) but if somebody is being attacked or assaulted or has been pushed too far, and they respond violently, and the police arrive in the middle of that, then yes that person is the most likely to suffer the consequences.

I'm not sure why a tazer wasn't considered an option though.
I think the police officer had no other choice.
the girl with the knife was literately standing over the girl with her arm up ready to strike, I suppose the question is why did the officer pull out the gun as soon as he got out the car rather than why did he shoot her. 2 things to consider, I could be wrong here so we will have to wait to hear the officers story, I never saw the girl pull out the knife so it looks like she must have been holding the knife as the officer got out of the car. another thing hardly mentioned is it wasn't just this girl involved. you can see a big man running over to kick a girl in the head lying on the floor just a few feet from the officers car. he must have been a friend/relative of the girl with the knife as she was fighting with her only seconds before turning on the other girl so the fact the office ignored this attack and focused on the girl with the knife makes me think he knew the girl with the knife was going to be far more violent.
Re: The Murder of George Floyd and Black Lives Matter.
Quote from: oldfordie on Yesterday at 02:50:26 pm
I think the police officer had no other choice.
the girl with the knife was literately standing over the girl with her arm up ready to strike, I suppose the question is why did the officer pull out the gun as soon as he got out the car rather than why did he shoot her. 2 things to consider, I could be wrong here so we will have to wait to hear the officers story, I never saw the girl pull out the knife so it looks like she must have been holding the knife as the officer got out of the car. another thing hardly mentioned is it wasn't just this girl involved. you can see a big man running over to kick a girl in the head lying on the floor just a few feet from the officers car. he must have been a friend/relative of the girl with the knife as she was fighting with her only seconds before turning on the other girl so the fact the office ignored this attack and focused on the girl with the knife makes me think he knew the girl with the knife was going to be far more violent.

Ah yeah.  It's a very tough situation for a police officer to be in, and a reminder that, sadly, not every police shooting is unjustified.  For a reasonable person who happens to be a police officer, shooting a kid, even if it's lawful, will take a terrible toll.
Re: The Murder of George Floyd and Black Lives Matter.
Quote from: Red Berry on Yesterday at 04:18:34 pm
Ah yeah.  It's a very tough situation for a police officer to be in, and a reminder that, sadly, not every police shooting is unjustified.  For a reasonable person who happens to be a police officer, shooting a kid, even if it's lawful, will take a terrible toll.
Very true, we all have our own opinions but I think people trying to pin blame on the police officer after every shooting will do more harm than good to bringing change.
Some good points made over the last few days to show things are improving, the police posting these incidents on social media within 24 hrs is a big step in the right direction, it shows they are not trying to cover things up or stop the incident from receiving publicity.
Re: The Murder of George Floyd and Black Lives Matter.
Quote from: jambutty on Yesterday at 11:49:34 am
The 4 shots were fired in rapid succession without a pause.
Quote from: stoa on Yesterday at 11:52:18 am
That's not true. Columbus police have released the bodycam footage (it's in a link in a post further up) and you see the police arriving at the scene then there's turmoil with a girl attacking various people, the officer pulls out his gun and shortly afterwards you hear four shots fired and the video then continues with the girl lying on the floor next to a car and the officer telling some bystanders that she had a knife and they answer "But she's only 16" or something like that. Another case that highlights how readily a lot of cops in the US seem to use their guns. In the footage the cops arrives at the scene and I don't think, it takes more than five seconds until he has his gun out once he sees that there's a turmoil. That's just nuts.


I was just going by the way the BBC article described it. They've since put more detail on it.

Quote from: Red Berry on Yesterday at 04:18:34 pm
Ah yeah.  It's a very tough situation for a police officer to be in, and a reminder that, sadly, not every police shooting is unjustified.  For a reasonable person who happens to be a police officer, shooting a kid, even if it's lawful, will take a terrible toll.

If shooting is necessary, shouldn't they be trained to shoot someone so it isn't fatal?
Re: The Murder of George Floyd and Black Lives Matter.
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Yesterday at 05:11:00 pm


If shooting is necessary, shouldn't they be trained to shoot someone so it isn't fatal?

No, they're trained to go for the torso as its the biggest target.  Less chance of a miss compared to if they go for an arm or leg shot.  That's based on what I know from British police training at least.
Re: The Murder of George Floyd and Black Lives Matter.
Quote from: Red Berry on Yesterday at 05:43:59 pm
No, they're trained to go for the torso as its the biggest target.  Less chance of a miss compared to if they go for an arm or leg shot.  That's based on what I know from British police training at least.
US police are trained to aim for the torso. they are never taught to aim to incapacitate, the logic is if there's a need to use a gun then it should be for deadly force.
I was reading a article a few months back wrote by the man who convinced the US police force to use 9mm ammo, you would think the best ammo would be the larger bullets. nope. if the intention is to kill with accuracy+ safety of officer then the smaller 9mm bullets are the better choice for a few reasons.
Re: The Murder of George Floyd and Black Lives Matter.
I also don't really see any situation where shooting someone should be done in a non-fatal way. No matter how you look at it, a gun is a deadly weapon and therefore, it should only be used, unless it's absolutely necessary. If you don't want to kill a person (or can't justify it), then you shouldn't be using your gun. Full stop.

The only justification to kill someone is, if they are about to kill you or someone else. That's it. If that's not the case, find another way to stop them and the police have multiple ways to do so from tazers to pepper spray or even just the fighting techniques they learn. And in my view a huge issue in US-policing is that the lines have somewhat blurred and too often the gun is just another "tool" to stop a suspect. As seen in the bodycam video in the Chauvin-trial right at the start, as soon as things aren't going to plan from the cop's point of view the gun comes out and the whole thing escalates. I'm not saying that all those cops are just gun-wielding lunatics. There are a lot of other factors at play like biases, gun availabilty in the general population, crime and even social issues that lead to areas being less safe than others. All those things need to be rectified in some way for those police killings to stop, but at the same time policing has to change as well.
Re: The Murder of George Floyd and Black Lives Matter.
Quote from: Red Berry on Yesterday at 01:22:50 pm
Well I've not watched the video (no intention either, my emotions are fraught enough) but if somebody is being attacked or assaulted or has been pushed too far, and they respond violently, and the police arrive in the middle of that, then yes that person is the most likely to suffer the consequences.

I'm not sure why a tazer wasn't considered an option though.

https://twitter.com/NickFondacaro/status/1385055205725724674?s=20

https://twitter.com/NickFondacaro/status/1385056762450087936?s=20

Re: The Murder of George Floyd and Black Lives Matter.
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Yesterday at 05:11:00 pm

If shooting is necessary, shouldn't they be trained to shoot someone so it isn't fatal?

No. If police have to pull their weapons, they are doing it with the understanding that the next step in escalation is to fire their gun to kill, not maim.

Good luck trying to shoot an offender's legs or arms when they're running from police or attacking someone else. Puts more innocent lives in danger when you start trying to pick certain smaller parts of the body to aim at with the hope that it MIGHT stop the person.
Re: The Murder of George Floyd and Black Lives Matter.
Police will point to cases where a suspect is wounded and the shooter holds his fire but at some point the suspect recovers and kills someone - the officer, his partner, or others.

Most training teaches: Don't draw unless you are prepared to fire.  If you fire, empty the clip.
Re: The Murder of George Floyd and Black Lives Matter.
where is the actual link to the incident folks?
Re: The Murder of George Floyd and Black Lives Matter.
Re: The Murder of George Floyd and Black Lives Matter.
Ta mate.
Re: The Murder of George Floyd and Black Lives Matter.
Quote from: John C on Yesterday at 08:35:25 pm
Ta mate.
:)
Hard to tell when knife is first seen, she may well have it in her hand when the officer first approaches but i get the feeling the officers reason for drawing the gun was to stop the man kicking the other girls head in. you can see his aim moves away from him as i think she then sees the other girl is holding a knife.
Re: The Murder of George Floyd and Black Lives Matter.
New footage came out, the girl was in no danger (like the narrative seems to be on Twatter that she was just trying to stab the girl in self defence lol ) the officer just arrived on the scene, and the girl was running towards the real victim, shouting Im gonna kill you bitch, Im going to knife you - whilst actively trying to murder someone

Congrats officer, you just saved someones life. But hey, all cops are bad etc defund the police etc the left/antifa/BLM have gone nuts - if you think this girl was some innocent victim of the racist cops. That was the appropriate response.
Re: The Murder of George Floyd and Black Lives Matter.
Another form of small justice. Ordered released and the arresting officer is having over 400 cases reviewed by federal authorities now.

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/O57YA_bI-IE" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/O57YA_bI-IE</a>
Re: The Murder of George Floyd and Black Lives Matter.
Re: The Murder of George Floyd and Black Lives Matter.
I think Hollywood has a lot to answer for with all the shoot them in the leg/arm stuff I've been hearing all over the Internet.
Re: The Murder of George Floyd and Black Lives Matter.
Why not shoot them with a a taser instead of a gun?

If the taser isn't powerful enough to definitely subdue them then lets invent something that is.

We've invented laptops that fit in our pockets in the name of convenience, why not invent something that that can be fired to subdue rather than kill in the name of saving lives.
Quote from: deFacto on February  3, 2019, 04:40:04 pm
Re: The Murder of George Floyd and Black Lives Matter.
Quote from: FlashGordon on Today at 12:02:46 pm
Why not shoot them with a a taser instead of a gun?

If the taser isn't powerful enough to definitely subdue them then lets invent something that is.

We've invented laptops that fit in our pockets in the name of convenience, why not invent something that that can be fired to subdue rather than kill in the name of saving lives.

This is the thing isn´t it? Even in the case of the victim holding a knife, or indeed any other handheld weapon, why is the first reaction to go for the gun and not the non-lethal ranged weapon? Police here do it, so why can´t they do it over there? It is clear if the person has a knife then a gun is unlikely to be in the equation.

Even looking at the bodycam footage - while clearly a volatile situation, that officer has to be 100% sure of his aim there because he is blasting a lethal weapon at two people scrapping, which could easily hit the wrong person. So again why no taser?
Re: The Murder of George Floyd and Black Lives Matter.
Quote from: Indomitable_Carp on Today at 12:06:07 pm
This is the thing isn´t it? Even in the case of the victim holding a knife, or indeed any other handheld weapon, why is the first reaction to go for the gun and not the non-lethal ranged weapon? Police here do it, so why can´t they do it over there? It is clear if the person has a knife then a gun is unlikely to be in the equation.

Even looking at the bodycam footage - while clearly a volatile situation, that officer has to be 100% sure of his aim there because he is blasting a lethal weapon at two people scrapping, which could easily hit the wrong person. So again why no taser?

Sorry my point was a more general one, from what I know about the case above, the officer was probably justified in his actions.

I understand it's a tough situation to come up with a solution that protects everyone, but it's as if we've stopped trying.
Quote from: deFacto on February  3, 2019, 04:40:04 pm
Re: The Murder of George Floyd and Black Lives Matter.
Quote from: FlashGordon on Today at 12:02:46 pm
Why not shoot them with a a taser instead of a gun?

If the taser isn't powerful enough to definitely subdue them then lets invent something that is.

We've invented laptops that fit in our pockets in the name of convenience, why not invent something that that can be fired to subdue rather than kill in the name of saving lives.
If you watch both videos, particularly the neighbor one, the officer has only seconds from the time he runs up to the fight and the moment the the girl has the knife about to stab. Not a lot of time to make that decision. 
Re: The Murder of George Floyd and Black Lives Matter.
Quote from: stoopid yank on Today at 06:46:25 pm
If you watch both videos, particularly the neighbor one, the officer has only seconds from the time he runs up to the fight and the moment the the girl has the knife about to stab. Not a lot of time to make that decision.

In a situation like that, instinct will be for the gun.  I think, simply because, the ingrained culture makes it automatic.

I'm not saying the taser should or should not have been used; I'm saying that it's more likely a taser would be deployed if the cop has a few extra seconds to think about the situation and determine if it's a taser can be deployed. 

This might have been a case where the taser could be used, but I find it hard to criticise the use of a gun, knowing what I know.
Re: The Murder of George Floyd and Black Lives Matter.
He was like, Your brother is fine. Hes not in trouble. His car broke down and I gave him a ride, he said.

https://www.nbcwashington.com/news/local/northern-virginia/virginia-man-isaiah-brown-shot-by-sheriffs-deputy-after-calling-911-for-help/2649178/

Isaiah Brown, 32, is in intensive care with 10 bullet wounds after being shot outside his home in Spotsylvania County early Wednesday, his family say.
Re: The Murder of George Floyd and Black Lives Matter.
Quote from: Buggy Eyes Alfredo on Today at 01:10:39 am
https://www.smh.com.au/national/nsw/how-pictures-of-blm-posters-on-a-classroom-ceiling-ignited-a-media-storm-20210421-p57l2c.html

https://www.vice.com/en/article/g5gp9w/blm-australia-posters-lindfield-david-elliott


My word we have some scummy politicians in this country. Mark Latham is no fool, he knows his position is hypocritical and untenable, but he knows it'll stir emotions and win votes with those who don't look beyond the headlines or think critically. We need more schools like this to raise a generation capable of seeing through the bullshit.
