I also don't really see any situation where shooting someone should be done in a non-fatal way. No matter how you look at it, a gun is a deadly weapon and therefore, it should only be used, unless it's absolutely necessary. If you don't want to kill a person (or can't justify it), then you shouldn't be using your gun. Full stop.



The only justification to kill someone is, if they are about to kill you or someone else. That's it. If that's not the case, find another way to stop them and the police have multiple ways to do so from tazers to pepper spray or even just the fighting techniques they learn. And in my view a huge issue in US-policing is that the lines have somewhat blurred and too often the gun is just another "tool" to stop a suspect. As seen in the bodycam video in the Chauvin-trial right at the start, as soon as things aren't going to plan from the cop's point of view the gun comes out and the whole thing escalates. I'm not saying that all those cops are just gun-wielding lunatics. There are a lot of other factors at play like biases, gun availabilty in the general population, crime and even social issues that lead to areas being less safe than others. All those things need to be rectified in some way for those police killings to stop, but at the same time policing has to change as well.