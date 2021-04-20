I don't know about the laws, but ABC News have reported earlier that the judge was pissed off about what Maxine Waters said on the weekend about wanting a guilty verdict. The jury was not sequestered then and could have heard of that I think and the defence asked for a mistrial. The judge denied, but also made it clear that it might be grounds for an appeal.



Just watched Glenn Kirschner talk about this. He reckons if it had been a serious issue, the judge would have called the jurors together and specifically told them to disregard the comments. Chauvin will appeal regardless. He's facing a lifetime of "correction" - what choice does he have? But basing his appeal off such a comment off the back of a triple conviction, when the trial was basically done, seems to be shaky ground.What kind of sentence are we expecting? Maximum would be preferable, but might get reduced on appeal. He surely has to serve a minimum of 15 before even being considered for parole?*I know the US works very differently to the UK when it comes to sentencing. Over here, a person getting 25 years would probably expect to be out in 15, but the US tends to be harsher?