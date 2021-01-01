« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 83 84 85 86 87 [88]   Go Down

Author Topic: The Death of George Floyd and Black Lives Matter.  (Read 142232 times)

Offline FlashGordon

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,762
  • RAWK Cheltenham 2021 Champion Tipster*
Re: The Death of George Floyd and Black Lives Matter.
« Reply #3480 on: Yesterday at 12:41:47 pm »
Quote from: jambutty on Yesterday at 12:32:19 pm
True. Some of the defunders now want to abolish jails.

Jails work do they? Very good at rehabilitating people. Or do you just want people locked up forever.
Logged
Quote from: deFacto on February  3, 2019, 04:40:04 pm
So bloody what? If you watch football to be absolutely miserable then go watch cricket.

Offline Camping in a pub in Allerton

  • Yarp. Missing an asterisk - no, wait sorry, that's his rusty starfish.....
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 63,604
  • Asterisks baby!
Re: The Death of George Floyd and Black Lives Matter.
« Reply #3481 on: Yesterday at 12:55:21 pm »
Quote from: FlashGordon on Yesterday at 12:41:47 pm
Jails work do they? Very good at rehabilitating people. Or do you just want people locked up forever.

The UK had a good system in place that assessed offenders, gave them an opportunity to review their life, make positive choices towards a positive outcome; providing therapy, support, treatment, education and inclusion.

But it cost quite a lot of money to run.

The Tories when they got in - the first thing they did was start to disband it. They'd rather prisoners rot in a cheaply run cell, run by a half-arsed security firm. They have always been the Party that has 'known the price of everything and known the value of nothing'

I'd imagine that things in US Prisons are much, much worse. Well.. given documentaries and news items you see. Not living in America, you can't be certain, but they look shocking. This three-strike bullshit and holding peoples food back unless they enact in slave Labour doesn't help either I'd wager.

But studies have shown that if you just lob people into jails and give them no councilling, help, support, educaiton and give them no opportunity to be seperated from dangerous people then they'll just come out twice as nasty and twice as dangerous as they went in. Conservatives argue that it 'costs too much'  but does it?  Does it cost more than the damage to propery or business or individuals or families if greater crimes are commited?

Kicking the can down the road and sticking your fingers in your ears whistling has never seemed to me to be the best clued-up political response to a situation.
Logged
Hardline Ultra Remainer.

Online WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?!
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,674
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Death of George Floyd and Black Lives Matter.
« Reply #3482 on: Yesterday at 06:09:53 pm »
Quote from: jambutty on Yesterday at 12:32:19 pm
True. Some of the defunders now want to abolish jails the for profit prisons.

Big difference.
Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Online WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?!
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,674
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Death of George Floyd and Black Lives Matter.
« Reply #3483 on: Yesterday at 06:13:37 pm »
Quote from: jambutty on Yesterday at 02:36:51 am
Shit job. Dangerous.  Can get you killed or maimed.  Low pay, swing shifts, low job satisfaction, everybody hates you. Newly emboldened people asking how many people you killed today, catcalls behind your back. Packing all the time, never completely off duty.

Reform yes. Defund? NFW.

Who's gonna chase bad guys with guns down alleys at night or face down drug gangs armed to the teeth?


Over $5000pm basic,a nice fat pension,healthcare & a license to kill.

Low pay  ;D
Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Online jambutty

  • The Gok Wan of RAWK. Tripespotting Advocate. Oakley style guru. Hardman St. arl arse "Ridiculously cool" -TAW-
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,031
  • Justice for Neda
Re: The Death of George Floyd and Black Lives Matter.
« Reply #3484 on: Yesterday at 10:49:19 pm »
I want citizens to stop having to pay millions in lawsuits against rogue cops criminal deeds.

Each cop should get a grand per year with which their union can purchase insurance.
Logged
Yul never wore cologne.

Online Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 62,781
Re: The Death of George Floyd and Black Lives Matter.
« Reply #3485 on: Today at 06:47:06 pm »
Just watching the closing arguments of the defence and am thinking 'how much nonsense is the guy talking' and 'fuck off'.
Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Online stoa

  • way. Daydream. Quite partial to a good plonking.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,021
  • Five+One Times, Baby...
Re: The Death of George Floyd and Black Lives Matter.
« Reply #3486 on: Today at 07:02:21 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 06:47:06 pm
Just watching the closing arguments of the defence and am thinking 'how much nonsense is the guy talking' and 'fuck off'.

I want to kick his face in whenever he talks about "a reasonable police officer". I just hope that the c*nt won't get away with all this bollocks. I have no doubt though, that the prosecution will take all that shite apart in their rebuttal...
Logged

Offline Red Berry

  • Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick!
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 38,812
Re: The Death of George Floyd and Black Lives Matter.
« Reply #3487 on: Today at 07:04:19 pm »
feels like Trump's defence at his last impeachment.
Logged
Jürgen Klopp does not adapt to English Football.  English Football adapts to Jurgan Klopp.

I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do, I sit.

PROJECT WAKE UP UK

Popcorn's Art

Online Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 62,781
Re: The Death of George Floyd and Black Lives Matter.
« Reply #3488 on: Today at 07:22:45 pm »
Quote from: stoa on Today at 07:02:21 pm
I want to kick his face in whenever he talks about "a reasonable police officer". I just hope that the c*nt won't get away with all this bollocks. I have no doubt though, that the prosecution will take all that shite apart in their rebuttal...

How many times did he repeat the term 'a reasonable police officer'. When that's put against that bystander video, it really hits home.
Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Online stoa

  • way. Daydream. Quite partial to a good plonking.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,021
  • Five+One Times, Baby...
Re: The Death of George Floyd and Black Lives Matter.
« Reply #3489 on: Today at 07:31:34 pm »
Fucking hell. If he starts crying now I'll kick my TV in... "those poor police officers who were just found their job and killed a man" I'm feeling sick...
Logged

Online oldfordie

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,680
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Death of George Floyd and Black Lives Matter.
« Reply #3490 on: Today at 07:37:15 pm »
Quote from: stoa on Today at 07:02:21 pm
I want to kick his face in whenever he talks about "a reasonable police officer". I just hope that the c*nt won't get away with all this bollocks. I have no doubt though, that the prosecution will take all that shite apart in their rebuttal...
Couldn't believe it when he said. he COULD of done this or he COULD of done that, how it's not a matter of what he could of done, it's about what he should of done. I would of thought this was a argument that the prosecution would be making as all the COULDS arguments just cloud the issue which benefits the defence.
 
Logged
Ray Bradshaw.

Stanley Johnson not wearing a mask is nowhere near as bad as Stanley Johnson not wearing a condom in 1963.

Online Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 62,781
Re: The Death of George Floyd and Black Lives Matter.
« Reply #3491 on: Today at 07:43:16 pm »
Quote from: oldfordie on Today at 07:37:15 pm
Couldn't believe it when he said. he COULD of done this or he COULD of done that, how it's not a matter of what he could of done, it's about what he should of done. I would of thought this was a argument that the prosecution would be making as all the COULDS arguments just cloud the issue which benefits the defence as.
 

His whole thing about it is COULD. Carbon Monoxide COULD have killed him, drugs COULD have killed him, George Floyd COULD have been lying when he said he was claustrophobic and that he couldn't breathe, he COULD have come to and become violent after he passed out so that justified them in carrying on pinning him down and not administering first aid. It's actually incredible that his argument (among other things) is basically let the police do what they want to any individual because there's a chance that person COULD do something.
Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.
Pages: 1 ... 83 84 85 86 87 [88]   Go Up
« previous next »
 