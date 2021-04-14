« previous next »
Author Topic: The Death of George Floyd and Black Lives Matter.  (Read 140899 times)

Offline Buggy Eyes Alfredo

Re: The Death of George Floyd and Black Lives Matter.
Reply #3440 on: Today at 08:57:55 am

Ben Crump           @AttorneyCrump

Yesterday a white man in Minnesota assaults a retail worker, rams into a police car, hits a cop in the head with a HAMMER, then drives off with the cop STILL ATTACHED to his vehicle. Was he shot? NO. Was he tased? NO. What a stark contrast to #DaunteWright...

https://www.twitter.com/AttorneyCrump/status/1382793097722073088
Offline Mimi

Re: The Death of George Floyd and Black Lives Matter.
Reply #3441 on: Today at 02:02:41 pm
Cops shot 13 year old Adam Toledo in Chicago. Police, prosecutors and city lie about the shooting until pressured to release the video.

One of the cops who shot Breonna Taylor got offered a book deal.

A lot of you are putting faith in some sort of conviction in the Chauvin trial. I have none. The police are beyond reform.
Offline 12C

Re: The Death of George Floyd and Black Lives Matter.
Reply #3442 on: Today at 05:16:31 pm
https://twitter.com/mikejason73/status/1383058380869230596?s=21
Interesting article as the guy says its not what you think
Offline TSC

Re: The Death of George Floyd and Black Lives Matter.
Reply #3443 on: Today at 05:22:07 pm
Quote from: Mimi on Today at 02:02:41 pm
Cops shot 13 year old Adam Toledo in Chicago. Police, prosecutors and city lie about the shooting until pressured to release the video.

One of the cops who shot Breonna Taylor got offered a book deal.

A lot of you are putting faith in some sort of conviction in the Chauvin trial. I have none. The police are beyond reform.

Shocking footage of the 13 year old being shot.  It appears he put his arms up above his head after a chase and was promptly shot dead.
Offline Mumm-Ra

Re: The Death of George Floyd and Black Lives Matter.
Reply #3444 on: Today at 05:44:49 pm
The Adam Toledo video is just heartbreaking. The kid tosses the gun and turns around raising his hands and the cop shoots. It was a bad shooting, but a split second thing. The kid was running with gang, shooting at cars, so not some completely innocent victim - but in the moment of arrest he did everything right and complied. Had the cop just waited a half second to see his hands were empty, the arrest would have gone normally and it could have been the moment Adam's life turned around and got back on track. It's a terrible situation and there's a screengrab of the split second before he was shot with his hands in the air that is going to be plastered everywhere now as an example of ruthless murdering police. I feel terrible for Adam and his family, and I also feel terrible for the cop. This may go down like a lead balloon here but they are people too and chasing a shooter down an alleyway in Little Village at 2am is a situation nobody wants to be in - but someone has to do it. And at the crucial moment he made a mistake. The whole thing is an absolute tragedy.


Edited - first I put 'not some innocent angelic victim' then I changed that to 'not some completely innocent victim'. Using the word angelic gave the statement a loaded edge that was not intended.

Last Edit: Today at 06:07:46 pm by Mumm-Ra
Offline Mimi

Re: The Death of George Floyd and Black Lives Matter.
Reply #3445 on: Today at 05:55:46 pm
Sweet Christ. The violence not only of the body shot but also the armchair experts coming on to second guess the dead ones actions. To have the temerity to write not some sweet angelic victim about a 13 year old child.
Offline Mumm-Ra

Re: The Death of George Floyd and Black Lives Matter.
Reply #3446 on: Today at 05:59:55 pm
Quote from: Mimi on Today at 05:55:46 pm
Sweet Christ. The violence not only of the body shot but also the armchair experts coming on to second guess the dead ones actions. To have the temerity to write not some sweet angelic victim about a 13 year old child.

No, not having that. Don't twist it. He was a child swept up in the gang life and that led to him being out shooting at cars. That means he was not harmless and he's not innocent. But he surrendered and should have been taken in peacefully. That's it. I will edit my post because it was not meant to be inflammatory, I am genuinely upset about this kid's death.

I get that using the word angelic made you think I was being sarky or something, it wasn't meant that way but I see how it came off.
Last Edit: Today at 06:02:58 pm by Mumm-Ra
Online Hazell

Re: The Death of George Floyd and Black Lives Matter.
Reply #3447 on: Today at 07:00:21 pm
Quote from: stoa on April 14, 2021, 11:38:56 pm
In the Chauvin trial the defence today had their medical "expert" and he suprised me by even coming across sleezier than the guy yesterday. Couldn't watch it all the way today, but saw parts of it (mostly the cross examination and what followed it) and some of the summaries on ABC. Again the prosecution did a pretty good job in taking apart the expert and his testimony. I have to say one of the worst things was that he suddenly brought up that carbon monoxide might have played a part in the death (even though he said it wasn't the cause). The only reason for him to bring that up was that George Floyd's head was on the pavement at the rear end of the car "where you'd expect the exhaust to be". As far as I can tell, the prosecution asked him in cross examination, if he confirmed whether the car was actually running or not and whether he had done research on what kind of car it was and what the data in terms of emissions is. Of course, he didn't do either of that. So he just came up with some shite to muddy the waters. Don't think it worked though as he was not really believable. And of course when I googled the guy there were reports about him being sued in Maryland or wherever he used to work as a medical examiner (or whatever his job was), because there were suspisions that he helped cover up for some cops who killed a man in their custody.

I saw that. The defence trying to muddy the waters is exactly what they've been doing, with constant references to George Floyd's health and drug use and other comments about adrenalin running through his body, him saying he can't breathe before he was put on the ground, excited delirium etc. That's where the carbon monoxide reference came in even though I thought that was odd at the time because at the very least, it brought up the idea that it was the police who put him that close to the exhaust in the first place.

I initially thought Dr. Fowler (the defence witness) did ok from the defence's point view although maybe I was comparing him to the absolute horror show of the witness that preceded him. Having reflected on it though, he didn't really bolster their case either and was undermined at his cross examination and then even further yesterday when the prosecution recalled Dr. Tobin (the pulmonologist) who literally said Dr. Fowler 'was wrong' about his carbon monoxide theory given the blood tests results they have show he had a normal amount of that in him and that there are studies (which Dr. Fowler said he couldnt find) about pressure on the back to narrowing the hypopharynx which affects breathing.

Also, when it comes to other specific things that Dr. Fowler talked about as being causes for George Floyd's death, like his heart issues and drug use, the prosecution used actual experts in those fields, like a cardiologist and toxicologist to state it was unlikely to be those factors. Add to that, I didnt find his explanations particularly clear and he was the only medical expert they used and the retired use of force guy was hopeless, to me, they're in a weaker position than they were before they called any of their witnesses. I was expecting more witnesses from the defence to be honest but all they had was a cop who pulled George Floyd over in 2019 (if anything, that that cop didn't use any force on him reflects badly on Chauvin), another cop who was there and said he was worried about the crowd, the lady who was with George Floyd in his car who said he fell asleep, an incompetent Use of Force expert and one doctor. I know they wanted to bring the other guy that  was with George Floyd in the car (who ultimately wasnt forced to testify given he intended to plead the 5th amendment) but I dont think he would have made much difference.

They have closing arguments on Monday but its even more obvious to me what happened that day. The bystander video is still the most damning evidence of all, even after all these experts have been called and its still horrific to watch three police officers on top of a man as he dies. But no doubt the prosecution and the witnesses they called made a much better case than the defence did. The issue would be is that all it takes is for one juror to find him not guilty and you can never rule that out and that's what I think the defence's muddying the waters tactic is playing to. They haven't given a definitive reason for the cause of death but just postulated various ideas of it being anything other than Chauvin hoping that at least some stick.
Online Hazell

Re: The Death of George Floyd and Black Lives Matter.
Reply #3448 on: Today at 07:15:14 pm
Quote from: Mimi on Today at 02:02:41 pm
Cops shot 13 year old Adam Toledo in Chicago. Police, prosecutors and city lie about the shooting until pressured to release the video.

One of the cops who shot Breonna Taylor got offered a book deal.

A lot of you are putting faith in some sort of conviction in the Chauvin trial. I have none. The police are beyond reform.

I don't think it's that. The case in and of itself seems pretty clear cut but it just takes one person to have reasonable doubt and that's that. It's not a huge stretch to think that that could happen.

The wider issue I've seen is that while most police officers who testified thought Chauvin's use of force was ultimately excessive, they still thought at certain points before the police were on top of him, the police's actions were fine. That points to me to how police are trained and what's acceptable in the US. I saw the body cam footage from the trial and was shocked that the cops, when they initially approached George Floyd in his car about a suspected counterfeit $20, they did so with a gun in their hand. That to me is already escalating a situation. The rest of footage once they tried to force him into the back of the police car didn't look great either but that's deemed to be ok over there.

The same thing happened with Duante Wright which ultimately led to his shooting.

So, while I think there's a possibility that Chauvin gets convicted, I don't think wither way it'll change anything about the police in America, or the way black men in particular are dealt with by them.
Offline wenlock

Re: The Death of George Floyd and Black Lives Matter.
Reply #3449 on: Today at 07:20:53 pm
I am seeing people defending the police because of the fear they must feel knowing the person they are chasing might have a gun.

Other countries have armed police and gun ownership too though don't they yet they don't seem to have the same problems with their police or gun crime?

Offline surfer. Fuck you generator.

Re: The Death of George Floyd and Black Lives Matter.
Reply #3450 on: Today at 07:27:00 pm
What other country has gun accesibiility / ownership even close to the USA?  Last I remember seeing a graphic months ago where guns in the US exceeded people per unit of measurement and was double the next country.

Google search yields this

https://www.google.com/amp/s/www.bbc.com/news/world-us-canada-41488081.amp
Last Edit: Today at 07:28:33 pm by surfer. Fuck you generator.
Offline jambutty

Re: The Death of George Floyd and Black Lives Matter.
Reply #3451 on: Today at 09:02:18 pm
By and large, Yank city dwellers want gun control.

Those outside cities want all their neighbors to know they have an AR for protection.
Online Just Elmo?

Re: The Death of George Floyd and Black Lives Matter.
Reply #3452 on: Today at 09:51:21 pm
Quote from: jambutty on Today at 09:02:18 pm
By and large, Yank city dwellers want gun control.

Those outside cities want all their neighbors to know they have an AR for protection.

That just makes it sound like opinion is fairly evenly split when it isn't. A clear majority of Americans want more gun control.

https://news.gallup.com/poll/1645/guns.aspx

Offline whtwht

Re: The Death of George Floyd and Black Lives Matter.
Reply #3453 on: Today at 09:53:08 pm
Quote from: 12C on Today at 05:16:31 pm
https://twitter.com/mikejason73/status/1383058380869230596?s=21
Interesting article as the guy says its not what you think

Link disappeared
Online stoa

Re: The Death of George Floyd and Black Lives Matter.
Reply #3454 on: Today at 10:00:24 pm
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 07:15:14 pm
I don't think it's that. The case in and of itself seems pretty clear cut but it just takes one person to have reasonable doubt and that's that. It's not a huge stretch to think that that could happen.

The wider issue I've seen is that while most police officers who testified thought Chauvin's use of force was ultimately excessive, they still thought at certain points before the police were on top of him, the police's actions were fine. That points to me to how police are trained and what's acceptable in the US. I saw the body cam footage from the trial and was shocked that the cops, when they initially approached George Floyd in his car about a suspected counterfeit $20, they did so with a gun in their hand. That to me is already escalating a situation. The rest of footage once they tried to force him into the back of the police car didn't look great either but that's deemed to be ok over there.

The same thing happened with Duante Wright which ultimately led to his shooting.

So, while I think there's a possibility that Chauvin gets convicted, I don't think wither way it'll change anything about the police in America, or the way black men in particular are dealt with by them.

The way I see it, the trial has gone as well as it could from the prosecutions point of view. There is video evidence, their witnesses (from the ones from the crowd up to the experts) were basically all great. The defence on the other hand presented a very weak case with experts that are hired guns and came across like that. Starting from the one guy saying he doesn't need to look at all the papers he gets to the other guy making claims without having done any research. I get that all it takes is one juror who for whatever reason has doubt about the prosecutions case, but at the same time, if Chauvin gets off, you might as well never ever prosecute a police officer and let them do whatever they want. Chauvin at least has to be found guilty of manslaughter.

I think the more problematic case in terms of the officer being acquitted will be the killing of Daunte Wright, because it's easier for the defence to offer a convincing case. I just don't see this in the Chauvin trial. Jurors have seen with their own eyes what happened and it was not a case of a quick decision having deadly consequences. It was a case of three police officers sitting on a dying man for more than nine minutes without even properly checking whether the man has an issue.

At the end of the day, this trial was never going to change anything in terms of how policing is done in the US. It will have an impact, because of the public discussion that goes along with it, but there are loads more issues that need to be adressed before non-white people are treated equally and those police killings stop.
Offline Lone Star Red

Re: The Death of George Floyd and Black Lives Matter.
Reply #3455 on: Today at 10:35:42 pm
Quote from: jambutty on Today at 09:02:18 pm
By and large, Yank city dwellers want gun control.

Those outside cities want all their neighbors to know they have an AR for protection.

And I don't blame either side for feeling the way they do (albeit I'm less understanding about owning an AR versus understanding not wanting the government to exercise more control over gun ownership).
Last Edit: Today at 10:40:42 pm by Lone Star Red
Online Hazell

Re: The Death of George Floyd and Black Lives Matter.
Reply #3456 on: Today at 10:47:16 pm
Quote from: stoa on Today at 10:00:24 pm
The way I see it, the trial has gone as well as it could from the prosecutions point of view. There is video evidence, their witnesses (from the ones from the crowd up to the experts) were basically all great. The defence on the other hand presented a very weak case with experts that are hired guns and came across like that. Starting from the one guy saying he doesn't need to look at all the papers he gets to the other guy making claims without having done any research. I get that all it takes is one juror who for whatever reason has doubt about the prosecutions case, but at the same time, if Chauvin gets off, you might as well never ever prosecute a police officer and let them do whatever they want. Chauvin at least has to be found guilty of manslaughter.

I agree, even the defence's expert witnesses said a reasonable police officer would have begun CPR once they were told they couldn't find a pulse. So in that respect, at least some of the charges should stick.

Just always a little bit wary.

Quote from: stoa on Today at 10:00:24 pm
I think the more problematic case in terms of the officer being acquitted will be the killing of Daunte Wright, because it's easier for the defence to offer a convincing case. I just don't see this in the Chauvin trial. Jurors have seen with their own eyes what happened and it was not a case of a quick decision having deadly consequences. It was a case of three police officers sitting on a dying man for more than nine minutes without even properly checking whether the man has an issue.

Yeah, the Chauvin trial is relatively straightforward compared to what I think will happen when/if Kim Potter goes to trial, understandably so.

Quote from: stoa on Today at 10:00:24 pm
At the end of the day, this trial was never going to change anything in terms of how policing is done in the US. It will have an impact, because of the public discussion that goes along with it, but there are loads more issues that need to be adressed before non-white people are treated equally and those police killings stop.

Agreed, policing itself needs to be looked at really, it's all very well the police washing their hands of Chauvin but that in itself won't change all that much overall.
