In the Chauvin trial the defence today had their medical "expert" and he suprised me by even coming across sleezier than the guy yesterday. Couldn't watch it all the way today, but saw parts of it (mostly the cross examination and what followed it) and some of the summaries on ABC. Again the prosecution did a pretty good job in taking apart the expert and his testimony. I have to say one of the worst things was that he suddenly brought up that carbon monoxide might have played a part in the death (even though he said it wasn't the cause). The only reason for him to bring that up was that George Floyd's head was on the pavement at the rear end of the car "where you'd expect the exhaust to be". As far as I can tell, the prosecution asked him in cross examination, if he confirmed whether the car was actually running or not and whether he had done research on what kind of car it was and what the data in terms of emissions is. Of course, he didn't do either of that. So he just came up with some shite to muddy the waters. Don't think it worked though as he was not really believable. And of course when I googled the guy there were reports about him being sued in Maryland or wherever he used to work as a medical examiner (or whatever his job was), because there were suspisions that he helped cover up for some cops who killed a man in their custody.



I saw that. The defence trying to muddy the waters is exactly what they've been doing, with constant references to George Floyd's health and drug use and other comments about adrenalin running through his body, him saying he can't breathe before he was put on the ground, excited delirium etc. That's where the carbon monoxide reference came in even though I thought that was odd at the time because at the very least, it brought up the idea that it was the police who put him that close to the exhaust in the first place.I initially thought Dr. Fowler (the defence witness) did ok from the defence's point view although maybe I was comparing him to the absolute horror show of the witness that preceded him. Having reflected on it though, he didn't really bolster their case either and was undermined at his cross examination and then even further yesterday when the prosecution recalled Dr. Tobin (the pulmonologist) who literally said Dr. Fowler 'was wrong' about his carbon monoxide theory given the blood tests results they have show he had a normal amount of that in him and that there are studies (which Dr. Fowler said he couldnt find) about pressure on the back to narrowing the hypopharynx which affects breathing.Also, when it comes to other specific things that Dr. Fowler talked about as being causes for George Floyd's death, like his heart issues and drug use, the prosecution used actual experts in those fields, like a cardiologist and toxicologist to state it was unlikely to be those factors. Add to that, I didnt find his explanations particularly clear and he was the only medical expert they used and the retired use of force guy was hopeless, to me, they're in a weaker position than they were before they called any of their witnesses. I was expecting more witnesses from the defence to be honest but all they had was a cop who pulled George Floyd over in 2019 (if anything, that that cop didn't use any force on him reflects badly on Chauvin), another cop who was there and said he was worried about the crowd, the lady who was with George Floyd in his car who said he fell asleep, an incompetent Use of Force expert and one doctor. I know they wanted to bring the other guy that was with George Floyd in the car (who ultimately wasnt forced to testify given he intended to plead the 5th amendment) but I dont think he would have made much difference.They have closing arguments on Monday but its even more obvious to me what happened that day. The bystander video is still the most damning evidence of all, even after all these experts have been called and its still horrific to watch three police officers on top of a man as he dies. But no doubt the prosecution and the witnesses they called made a much better case than the defence did. The issue would be is that all it takes is for one juror to find him not guilty and you can never rule that out and that's what I think the defence's muddying the waters tactic is playing to. They haven't given a definitive reason for the cause of death but just postulated various ideas of it being anything other than Chauvin hoping that at least some stick.