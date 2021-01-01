Utterly bizarre the decision by the defence to show the bodycam of George Floyd's arrest in 2019, what bearing did they think that would have on the jury in this trial?

It's probably down to the fact that they don't really have a case and by the looks of their first expert they didn't have a lot of proper experts who were willing to help them. The use-of-force guy they had today was a bit like a discount version of the one the prosecution had yesterday. I've said it yesterday, but I think their use-of-force expert was a bit full of himself and seemed to me as if he was in it as much for promoting himself as for helping the prosecution win the case. The defence's expert today was the same, but in every way inferior. He gets less money (11K compared to 25K for the other guy), he made no sense (the prosecution guy got some very good points across I think) and he was even less likeable than the guy yesterday. And the worst thing was shortly after the beginning of his testimony when he said "yeah, there were hundreds of pages, but I didn't read them all, because with my experience I know what to read". I mean fucking hell. It might be true and probably everyone who has been doing a certain job for some years will find stuff where they can cut a corner without lessening the quality of the work they do, but you clearly don't admit that in public to people you want to convince that you're an expert...It was mentioned that the expert today has experience with court cases, but what he presented was just dreadful. It's not helping that the defence don't have much of a case, so it was always likely that he'd fold once the prosecution asked the right questions. The defence did the only thing they could and focussed mainly on the beginning of the whole encounter (as Chauvin arrived). They gave their expert loads of time to state that that use of force was rightful and reasonable. Something even the prosecution's expert admitted yesterday. The longer the whole thing went on though the less reason there was to keep George Floyd in the position he was. The prosecution made that clear and the expert had no answer to that. I wouldn't be surprised if this continues tomorrow with the medical experts. They will certainly focus on the drugs in George's system and his heart "issues". I'm pretty sure that the prosecution will find a way again to ask the right questions. One issue I could see is that there could be a juror in there who believes in this "law and order, no nonsense bullshit" the expert was peddling. And his testimony was also a bit of a look into why there are these issues with policing in the US. It's this "Yeah, but the other guy could pull a gun, call an aligator and drop a piano on you, so better shoot him first"-attitude that plays a big part in all this shite that's happening there.I've read that defence actually has a team and it's not just the one guy who's in the courtroom, but most of the time it doesn't look like it and the guy just seems to be in over his head. I kind of feel for him that he has to argue such a hopeless case.