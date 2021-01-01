« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 80 81 82 83 84 [85]   Go Down

Author Topic: The Death of George Floyd and Black Lives Matter.  (Read 138618 times)

Offline John C

  • RAWK Staff
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 36,037
Re: The Death of George Floyd and Black Lives Matter.
« Reply #3360 on: Yesterday at 08:10:27 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on Yesterday at 08:05:01 pm
Might be just me but this witness for defence for Derek Chauvin is talking nonsense, him trying to say Chauvin was justified in his use of force is actually making my blood boil.
Ellie Honic on CCN just destroyed his submission. Lets see what the Prosecutors do now.
Logged

Offline AndyInVA

  • Born in Liverpool, grew up in Yorkshire, live in the States
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,601
  • Never Forget
Re: The Death of George Floyd and Black Lives Matter.
« Reply #3361 on: Yesterday at 08:13:19 pm »
I feel like you take your life in your hands with any law enforcement stop here in the States. I say that because their job is really hard. There are so many guns in society they never know where a simple speeding traffic stop will end up.

I've been stopped for speeding loads of times.  I now wait in my car and do not move around getting the paperwork out of the glove compartment until the Police officer gets up to the car. I have my drivers window down and the rear drivers side window down so he/she can see who is in the car. When the police officer walks up I put my hands on the wheel and tell all my passengers to get their hands in their lap where their hands can be seen. When I am going to get my wallet or paperwork I tell the officer what I am about to do and then get their approval before I do it. Its a slightly unnerving experience as the officers walk up with the hand on their gun until they put their eyes on you. I am terrified and my skin color is the majority color here.

I am not in rush to tell Police officers what they did wrong if in the heat of the moment they do something stupid. Adding guns just makes things so much stressful for all parties.

I do know that the likelihood of things going well is if you do all you can to make the stressed Police officer as comfortable as he can be while in your presence.
Logged

Online FlashGordon

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,719
  • RAWK Cheltenham 2021 Champion Tipster*
Re: The Death of George Floyd and Black Lives Matter.
« Reply #3362 on: Yesterday at 08:16:03 pm »
Quote from: AndyInVA on Yesterday at 08:13:19 pm
I feel like you take your life in your hands with any law enforcement stop here in the States. I say that because their job is really hard. There are so many guns in society they never know where a simple speeding traffic stop will end up.

I've been stopped for speeding loads of times.  I now wait in my car and do not move around getting the paperwork out of the glove compartment until the Police officer gets up to the car. I have my drivers window down and the rear drivers side window down so he/she can see who is in the car. When the police officer walks up I put my hands on the wheel and tell all my passengers to get their hands in their lap where their hands can be seen. When I am going to get my wallet or paperwork I tell the officer what I am about to do and then get their approval before I do it. Its a slightly unnerving experience as the officers walk up with the hand on their gun until they put their eyes on you. I am terrified and my skin color is the majority color here.

I am not in rush to tell Police officers what they did wrong if in the heat of the moment they do something stupid. Adding guns just makes things so much stressful for all parties.

I do know that the likelihood of things going well is if you do all you can to make the stressed Police officer as comfortable as he can be while in your presence.

That is a totally fucked up system though, you shouldn't feel the need to act that way and the cop shouldn't be shitting his/her pants either. We all know one of the major contributing factors towards this, but it'll take years to change.
Logged
Quote from: deFacto on February  3, 2019, 04:40:04 pm
So bloody what? If you watch football to be absolutely miserable then go watch cricket.

Offline AndyInVA

  • Born in Liverpool, grew up in Yorkshire, live in the States
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,601
  • Never Forget
Re: The Death of George Floyd and Black Lives Matter.
« Reply #3363 on: Yesterday at 08:19:52 pm »
Quote from: John C on Yesterday at 08:10:27 pm
Ellie Honic on CCN just destroyed his submission. Lets see what the Prosecutors do now.

I thought those witnesses on the pavement were about as polite as they could be in the circumstances. They all kept their distance and didn't raise their voices until minutes in. They all knew the routine of giving working cops some distance as they do their job.
Logged

Online Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 62,699
Re: The Death of George Floyd and Black Lives Matter.
« Reply #3364 on: Yesterday at 08:25:44 pm »
Quote from: AndyInVA on Yesterday at 08:19:52 pm
I thought those witnesses on the pavement were about as polite as they could be in the circumstances. They all kept their distance and didn't raise their voices until minutes in. They all knew the routine of giving working cops some distance as they do their job.

That argument that police officers were worried about what the crowd might do is silly as well because 1) like you say, they only started getting more agitated towards the end when it was clear George Floyd was suffering and 2) One of the officers said something like 'this is why you don't do drugs kids' to the crowd, which would be an odd thing to say if you were worried by the potential threat of a crowd and didn't want to exacerbate the situation 3) police officers getting put off by an agitated crowd so much that they forget about an individual who they're at risk of causing serious harm to is ridiculous.
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 08:27:44 pm by Hazell »
Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Online Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 62,699
Re: The Death of George Floyd and Black Lives Matter.
« Reply #3365 on: Yesterday at 08:28:31 pm »
Quote from: stoa on Yesterday at 08:09:06 pm
Have the same feeling, but it might work with a "law and order" type of juror. But to be honest, I think the prosecution will tear him apart in cross examination. All they need to do is ask him, if a change of the medical status of a person (like not being able to find a pulse) requires a "downgrad" in the use of force and that's his testimony out of the window. I don't think anyone was saying that the initial use of force was bad. The problem started when they kept George Floyd on the ground and kept pushing him down. Don't see how that expert will answer that.

Exactly. The defence didn't go there but it's unlikely the prosecution won't.
Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Online stoa

  • way. Daydream. Quite partial to a good plonking.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,009
  • Five+One Times, Baby...
Re: The Death of George Floyd and Black Lives Matter.
« Reply #3366 on: Yesterday at 08:34:38 pm »
The poor guy. The prosecutor is wiping the floor with him...
Logged

Offline Buggy Eyes Alfredo

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,160
  • ¤Ginger◇Drapes¤
Re: The Death of George Floyd and Black Lives Matter.
« Reply #3367 on: Yesterday at 08:40:13 pm »
Quote from: RainbowFlick on Yesterday at 02:06:14 pm
how many decades training exactly do you need? It doesn't take anyone particularly well trained to know the feel and weight of a gun versus a taser.

There is also the fact most police issued tasers have yellow on it.

I guess they can also blame color vision deficiency.     ;)
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 10:28:03 pm by Buggy Eyes Alfredo »
Logged

Offline Brissyred

  • RAWK's Great Uncle Google......
  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 822
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Death of George Floyd and Black Lives Matter.
« Reply #3368 on: Yesterday at 10:13:02 pm »
Quote from: Mumm-Ra on Yesterday at 05:15:32 pm
What you're saying is obviously true to any reasonable person.

The problem is, once again, that taking any position that isn't hardcore left-wing BLM ACAB makes people react to you as though you're Tucker Carlson.

And it seems some people are happy to live in a Judge Dredd dystopia, where non compliance means death. Just because you resist arrest and run doesn't mean the police can become judge, jury and executioner. The only valid reason for a copper killing someone is if that someone is an immediate danger to those around them. Running away does not belong in that category, quite the opposite.

Logged

Offline bigbonedrawky

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,925
Re: The Death of George Floyd and Black Lives Matter.
« Reply #3369 on: Yesterday at 10:22:26 pm »
Quote from: Mumm-Ra on Yesterday at 04:56:58 pm
Is that the level you want to debate at?
No but I'm not the one who posted a pointless comment claiming it's "stupid" to suggest that kind of thing has happened in the past and will more than likely happen again.
I haven't offerred any opinion on this particular case because I don't know and I haven't dismissed anyone else's opinion either and that includes yours . Which happens to be one where you also think another poster is "stupid" for thinking the worse of this particular cop.
So if you want the levels of debate to go up you could quit with the "stupid" comments just because you happen to disagree with someone.
Facts are you don't know what her intention was and neither do I and you been in your 40s and living in Chiraq these last 20 years doesn't change that.
Logged

Online fucking appalled

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 41,029
  • Leicester season ticket holder
Re: The Death of George Floyd and Black Lives Matter.
« Reply #3370 on: Yesterday at 10:25:51 pm »
Quote from: Buggy Eyes Alfredo on Yesterday at 08:40:13 pm
There is also the fact most police issued teasers have yellow on it.

I guess they can also blame color vision deficiency.     ;)

Quite.

If you cant differentiate between a taser and a gun you probably shouldnt be in a job where you have both and are trusted to use them accordingly.
Logged
(On Naby Keita)

Quote from: Fordy on April  7, 2021, 08:56:33 am
He's had about 2 good games for us since he has been here.

Offline RedSince86

  • I blame Chris de Burgh
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,706
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Death of George Floyd and Black Lives Matter.
« Reply #3371 on: Yesterday at 10:29:45 pm »
Utterly bizarre the decision by the defence to show the bodycam of George Floyd's arrest in 2019, what bearing did they think that would have on the jury in this trial?

The prosecution took advantage of the clusterfuck quite brilliantly in a mocking tone with the questions, showing that the footage showed Floyd cooperating fully with the arresting officers and pointing out that he never had a cardiac arrest and never died.

Logged
"Since its purchase by the sheikh of Abu Dhabi, Manchester City has managed to cheat its way into the top echelon of European football and create a global, immensely profitable football empire, ignoring rules along the way. The club's newfound glory is rooted in lies."

Online Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 62,699
Re: The Death of George Floyd and Black Lives Matter.
« Reply #3372 on: Yesterday at 10:59:36 pm »
Quote from: stoa on Yesterday at 08:34:38 pm
The poor guy. The prosecutor is wiping the floor with him...

He absolutely did. He made that guy look like an amateur.

https://twitter.com/CBSNews/status/1382075058408075267?ref_src=twsrc%5Egoogle%7Ctwcamp%5Eserp%7Ctwgr%5Etweet
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 11:02:17 pm by Hazell »
Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Offline Camping in a pub in Allerton

  • Yarp. Missing an asterisk - no, wait sorry, that's his rusty starfish.....
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 63,519
  • Asterisks baby!
Re: The Death of George Floyd and Black Lives Matter.
« Reply #3373 on: Today at 12:07:06 am »
Quote from: Billy The Kid on Yesterday at 06:45:11 pm
If getting shot dead isn't something you fancy risking, then surely the sensible thing to do is to avoid that risk by complying?

Have you ever been in a stressful situation mate?

Given the number of deaths of people of colour in America, I'd imagine that it could well be a terrifying experience.

"Fight or Flee" is a response that people can suffer. If you are terrified of losing your life or being arrested and jailed or being severely injured then you might not be exactly thinking straight or rationally.

In a lot of the videos I've seen of white cops arresting black people, it's something they do to intimidate the suspect - they shout, they make noise, they act agressively and they point their guns and tasers.


You cannot be surprised that some people panic when put at real risk in that situation.
Logged
Hardline Ultra Remainer.

Online stoa

  • way. Daydream. Quite partial to a good plonking.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,009
  • Five+One Times, Baby...
Re: The Death of George Floyd and Black Lives Matter.
« Reply #3374 on: Today at 12:26:04 am »
Quote from: RedSince86 on Yesterday at 10:29:45 pm
Utterly bizarre the decision by the defence to show the bodycam of George Floyd's arrest in 2019, what bearing did they think that would have on the jury in this trial?

It's probably down to the fact that they don't really have a case and by the looks of their first expert they didn't have a lot of proper experts who were willing to help them. The use-of-force guy they had today was a bit like a discount version of the one the prosecution had yesterday. I've said it yesterday, but I think their use-of-force expert was a bit full of himself and seemed to me as if he was in it as much for promoting himself as for helping the prosecution win the case. The defence's expert today was the same, but in every way inferior. He gets less money (11K compared to 25K for the other guy), he made no sense (the prosecution guy got some very good points across I think) and he was even less likeable than the guy yesterday. And the worst thing was shortly after the beginning of his testimony when he said "yeah, there were hundreds of pages, but I didn't read them all, because with my experience I know what to read". I mean fucking hell. It might be true and probably everyone who has been doing a certain job for some years will find stuff where they can cut a corner without lessening the quality of the work they do, but you clearly don't admit that in public to people you want to convince that you're an expert...

It was mentioned that the expert today has experience with court cases, but what he presented was just dreadful. It's not helping that the defence don't have much of a case, so it was always likely that he'd fold once the prosecution asked the right questions. The defence did the only thing they could and focussed mainly on the beginning of the whole encounter (as Chauvin arrived). They gave their expert loads of time to state that that use of force was rightful and reasonable. Something even the prosecution's expert admitted yesterday. The longer the whole thing went on though the less reason there was to keep George Floyd in the position he was. The prosecution made that clear and the expert had no answer to that. I wouldn't be surprised if this continues tomorrow with the medical experts. They will certainly focus on the drugs in George's system and his heart "issues". I'm pretty sure that the prosecution will find a way again to ask the right questions. One issue I could see is that there could be a juror in there who believes in this "law and order, no nonsense bullshit" the expert was peddling. And his testimony was also a bit of a look into why there are these issues with policing in the US. It's this "Yeah, but the other guy could pull a gun, call an aligator and drop a piano on you, so better shoot him first"-attitude that plays a big part in all this shite that's happening there.

I've read that defence actually has a team and it's not just the one guy who's in the courtroom, but most of the time it doesn't look like it and the guy just seems to be in over his head. I kind of feel for him that he has to argue such a hopeless case.
« Last Edit: Today at 12:37:19 am by stoa »
Logged

Offline Billy The Kid

  • Out of the closet with a whiet shirt on, but would pay a fiver not to be gay...Would prefer to give his manliness to someone rather than receive theirs especially Amir in another life.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,318
  • Statio Bene Fide Carinis
Re: The Death of George Floyd and Black Lives Matter.
« Reply #3375 on: Today at 08:49:47 am »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Yesterday at 07:20:00 pm
He's dead because of an incompetent police officer, no other reason.

No other reason? Really? It's all the officers fault is it? We'll just conveniently ignore the fact his resistance to arrest was what caused the situation to escalate shall we? Even though its plain to see with your own eyes if you watch the video?  I'll try this one last time:

Excessive force is a major problem in U.S law enforcement
If you're pulled over and arrested, you should not escalate the situation by resisting

Both of those statements can coexist within the realm of truth. They're not exclusive to each other or contradictory. Hence why I don't subscribe to the same black and white thinking or reductionist logic as you do. If you think the only reason Wright is dead is because of incompetence on the officers behalf then do me a favour and just stop quoting my posts because I really couldn't be arsed discussing this with you
Logged
When overtaken by defeat, as you may be many times, remember than mans faith in his own ability is tested many times before he is crowned with final victory. Defeats are nothing more than challenges to keep trying.  Napoleon Hill.

Online FlashGordon

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,719
  • RAWK Cheltenham 2021 Champion Tipster*
Re: The Death of George Floyd and Black Lives Matter.
« Reply #3376 on: Today at 09:47:18 am »
Quote from: Billy The Kid on Today at 08:49:47 am
No other reason? Really? It's all the officers fault is it? We'll just conveniently ignore the fact his resistance to arrest was what caused the situation to escalate shall we? Even though its plain to see with your own eyes if you watch the video?  I'll try this one last time:

Excessive force is a major problem in U.S law enforcement
If you're pulled over and arrested, you should not escalate the situation by resisting

Both of those statements can coexist within the realm of truth. They're not exclusive to each other or contradictory. Hence why I don't subscribe to the same black and white thinking or reductionist logic as you do. If you think the only reason Wright is dead is because of incompetence on the officers behalf then do me a favour and just stop quoting my posts because I really couldn't be arsed discussing this with you

Easy to say that posting on an internet forum. Nothing that young man did should have resulted in his death, that's it really.
Logged
Quote from: deFacto on February  3, 2019, 04:40:04 pm
So bloody what? If you watch football to be absolutely miserable then go watch cricket.

Online 12C

  • aka 54F
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,024
  • The Ribbons are Red
Re: The Death of George Floyd and Black Lives Matter.
« Reply #3377 on: Today at 09:56:20 am »
Maybe the non compliance stemmed from a feeling that bad things were going to happen anyway.
That case the other day where a serving officer in the US Army was pulled over?
He actually didnt comply. He indicated right and drove to a petrol station where he hoped CCTV was operating. When challenged by the police he expressed his fears that something bad was about to happen. The policemen said you are right to be scared. The police were pointing a gun at him at the time.

Take that apart and you have a man who has been stopped for no other apparent reason than his car was new and he was black. A fishing trip.
A lieutenant in the US Army in uniform was so scared that instead of pulling over immediately he sought to get to a place where he hoped he would be visible. This is now a tactic employed by black people if possible. They then tried to accuse him of a series of bullshit charges, including fleeing the scene, and then to make it seem that were justified turned it around and said they were letting him off because they didnt want to ruin his career.
This guy was no young black kid with a warrant out on him, he was a respectable member of society who was driving his new car home. He was fearing for his life because the police stopped him.
This is where it seems to be at.
Logged
"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us."

Offline liverbloke

  • Prototype RAWK Genius.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,067
  • i neither know nor care
Re: The Death of George Floyd and Black Lives Matter.
« Reply #3378 on: Today at 10:00:49 am »
Quote from: Billy The Kid on Today at 08:49:47 am
No other reason? Really? It's all the officers fault is it? We'll just conveniently ignore the fact his resistance to arrest was what caused the situation to escalate shall we? Even though its plain to see with your own eyes if you watch the video?  I'll try this one last time:

Excessive force is a major problem in U.S law enforcement
If you're pulled over and arrested, you should not escalate the situation by resisting

Both of those statements can coexist within the realm of truth. They're not exclusive to each other or contradictory. Hence why I don't subscribe to the same black and white thinking or reductionist logic as you do. If you think the only reason Wright is dead is because of incompetence on the officers behalf then do me a favour and just stop quoting my posts because I really couldn't be arsed discussing this with you

yes we all do - she went for a taser and shot him dead with a gun  :butt

you seem to 'justify' your comments before making them - a sign of someone already on shaky ground

and your aggressive replies don't do you any favours either - do you regularly get so angry so quickly?

anyhoo - the police are currently recruiting and you sound perfect for the job





Logged

∆×∆p×≥h/4π

Online FlashGordon

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,719
  • RAWK Cheltenham 2021 Champion Tipster*
Re: The Death of George Floyd and Black Lives Matter.
« Reply #3379 on: Today at 10:06:29 am »


Sure, just comply, you'll be grand.
Logged
Quote from: deFacto on February  3, 2019, 04:40:04 pm
So bloody what? If you watch football to be absolutely miserable then go watch cricket.

Offline rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,457
Re: The Death of George Floyd and Black Lives Matter.
« Reply #3380 on: Today at 10:15:09 am »
Quote from: liverbloke on Today at 10:00:49 am
yes we all do - she went for a taser and shot him dead with a gun  :butt

you seem to 'justify' your comments before making them - a sign of someone already on shaky ground

and your aggressive replies don't do you any favours either - do you regularly get so angry so quickly?

anyhoo - the police are currently recruiting and you sound perfect for the job







Billy is right though in that he escalated what was a calm situation by suddenly resisting arrest and trying to flee. You'd have to have been living on another planet to not know how stupid that was given the recent incidents and how likely it is that they end up shooting you.

This whole thing highlights to me how poor police training is. Why were the keys in the car, why was he in a position to jump back in the car? From watching the footage she's totally panicked, her first instinct was to go for the taser and in her panic hasn't even realised she's drawn her firearm. Why even think taser, it wasn't needed and why don't they train so that they don't automatically grab at their firearm.
Logged

Offline So... Howard Phillips

  • Penile Toupé Extender
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,832
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: The Death of George Floyd and Black Lives Matter.
« Reply #3381 on: Today at 10:18:43 am »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 10:15:09 am
Billy is right though in that he escalated what was a calm situation by suddenly resisting arrest and trying to flee. You'd have to have been living on another planet to not know how stupid that was given the recent incidents and how likely it is that they end up shooting you.

This whole thing highlights to me how poor police training is. Why were the keys in the car, why was he in a position to jump back in the car? From watching the footage she's totally panicked, her first instinct was to go for the taser and in her panic hasn't even realised she's drawn her firearm. Why even think taser, it wasn't needed and why don't they train so that they don't automatically grab at their firearm.

Pretty basic procedure considering one of the officers was a 26 year veteran supported by two pretty burly looking blokes. Securing the car and suspect I'd basic procedure.
Logged

Online FlashGordon

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,719
  • RAWK Cheltenham 2021 Champion Tipster*
Re: The Death of George Floyd and Black Lives Matter.
« Reply #3382 on: Today at 10:24:49 am »
I'm getting serious she shouldn't have worn such a short skirt/why did she touch his shoulder vibes off some of these replies.

I know that isn't any of the posters' intentions, but that's how it's coming across to me.

Nothing he did should have resulted in his death. The blame lies solely with the police officer who shot him with her gun instead of a taser. Trying to say otherwise is getting perilously close to victim blaming.
Logged
Quote from: deFacto on February  3, 2019, 04:40:04 pm
So bloody what? If you watch football to be absolutely miserable then go watch cricket.

Online BarryCrocker

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,667
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Death of George Floyd and Black Lives Matter.
« Reply #3383 on: Today at 10:39:50 am »
If a person causes the death of another person in a car crash they get charged with Involuntary manslaughter. Should be the same as a minimum if a cop shoots another person dead who's not armed.
Logged
And all the world is football shaped, It's just for me to kick in space. And I can see, hear, smell, touch, taste.

Offline liverbloke

  • Prototype RAWK Genius.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,067
  • i neither know nor care
Re: The Death of George Floyd and Black Lives Matter.
« Reply #3384 on: Today at 10:59:33 am »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 10:15:09 am
Billy is right though in that he escalated what was a calm situation by suddenly resisting arrest and trying to flee. You'd have to have been living on another planet to not know how stupid that was given the recent incidents and how likely it is that they end up shooting you.

This whole thing highlights to me how poor police training is. Why were the keys in the car, why was he in a position to jump back in the car? From watching the footage she's totally panicked, her first instinct was to go for the taser and in her panic hasn't even realised she's drawn her firearm. Why even think taser, it wasn't needed and why don't they train so that they don't automatically grab at their firearm.

rob mate - THERE is your answer

and THEREIN lies the problem

not the victim's fault at all - BTK seems to think he was complicit in his own death

Logged

∆×∆p×≥h/4π

Offline liverbloke

  • Prototype RAWK Genius.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,067
  • i neither know nor care
Re: The Death of George Floyd and Black Lives Matter.
« Reply #3385 on: Today at 11:01:02 am »
Quote from: FlashGordon on Today at 10:24:49 am
I'm getting serious she shouldn't have worn such a short skirt/why did she touch his shoulder vibes off some of these replies.

I know that isn't any of the posters' intentions, but that's how it's coming across to me.

Nothing he did should have resulted in his death. The blame lies solely with the police officer who shot him with her gun instead of a taser. Trying to say otherwise is getting perilously close to victim blaming.

spot on - and to add

...black victim blaming

Logged

∆×∆p×≥h/4π

Online Chakan

  • Chaka Chaka.....is in love with Aristotle but only for votes. The proud owner of some very private piles and an inflatable harem!
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 82,136
  • Internet Terrorist lvl VI
Re: The Death of George Floyd and Black Lives Matter.
« Reply #3386 on: Today at 12:05:24 pm »
The whole point of the police brutality discussion is that no sentence should start with

If youre black and get pulled over...

Logged

Offline Ｓｎａｉｌ

  • Disgusted by you. Snail murdering S h e e p. Ms Soppy Twat Potty Mouth. The Annabel Chong of RAWK's X-Factor. Likes giving Sir Cliff of Richard one.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,256
  • Monty, you terrible c*nt!
Re: The Death of George Floyd and Black Lives Matter.
« Reply #3387 on: Today at 12:12:13 pm »
If it's that easy to mistake a gun for a taser, don't arm the police.

If it's that easy to blame a black man for panicking when he's pulled over by the police, try some empathy*.

*I'm in a charitable mood.
Logged

Offline jambutty

  • The Gok Wan of RAWK. Tripespotting Advocate. Oakley style guru. Hardman St. arl arse "Ridiculously cool" -TAW-
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,013
  • Justice for Neda
Re: The Death of George Floyd and Black Lives Matter.
« Reply #3388 on: Today at 12:14:29 pm »
Quote from: Billy The Kid on Today at 08:49:47 am

Excessive force is a major problem in U.S law enforcement
If you're pulled over and arrested, you should not escalate the situation by resisting


I would never disobey anyone with a gun, let alone a rabid police officer.
Logged
Yul never wore cologne.

Online Andy82lfc

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,568
Re: The Death of George Floyd and Black Lives Matter.
« Reply #3389 on: Today at 12:45:16 pm »
Quote from: FlashGordon on Today at 10:24:49 am
I'm getting serious she shouldn't have worn such a short skirt/why did she touch his shoulder vibes off some of these replies.

I know that isn't any of the posters' intentions, but that's how it's coming across to me.

Nothing he did should have resulted in his death. The blame lies solely with the police officer who shot him with her gun instead of a taser. Trying to say otherwise is getting perilously close to victim blaming.

You don't need to be nice, it is not close but exactly what is going on, victim blaming.

Of course he didn't do exactly as they wanted, but so many have and still been killed. If he resisted it is not his fault for being shot dead. Unless I am missing part of the law that says resisting arrest will result in penalty by death.   

Quote from: FlashGordon on Today at 10:24:49 am
I'm getting serious she shouldn't have worn such a short skirt/why did she touch his shoulder vibes off some of these replies.

I know that isn't any of the posters' intentions, but that's how it's coming across to me.

"It was really bad she was gang raped, but getting so drunk then twerking with that gang of dangerous guys with her boobs hanging out, what did she expect was going to happen?'

Makes me sick how people spin this shit.
Logged

Offline Camping in a pub in Allerton

  • Yarp. Missing an asterisk - no, wait sorry, that's his rusty starfish.....
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 63,519
  • Asterisks baby!
Re: The Death of George Floyd and Black Lives Matter.
« Reply #3390 on: Today at 12:45:53 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 10:15:09 am
Billy is right though in that he escalated what was a calm situation by suddenly resisting arrest and trying to flee. You'd have to have been living on another planet to not know how stupid that was given the recent incidents and how likely it is that they end up shooting you.

This whole thing highlights to me how poor police training is. Why were the keys in the car, why was he in a position to jump back in the car? From watching the footage she's totally panicked, her first instinct was to go for the taser and in her panic hasn't even realised she's drawn her firearm. Why even think taser, it wasn't needed and why don't they train so that they don't automatically grab at their firearm.

If you got shot dead today by the police would that be OK under any circumstances?

I'm not asking about a 'hypothetical terrorist or bank robber or loony' - I'm saying if the police stopped you today in your truck and you ended up getting shot dead, is there any scenario where that is 'OK'?
Logged
Hardline Ultra Remainer.

Online fucking appalled

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 41,029
  • Leicester season ticket holder
Re: The Death of George Floyd and Black Lives Matter.
« Reply #3391 on: Today at 12:53:24 pm »
Quote from: jambutty on Today at 12:14:29 pm
I would never disobey anyone with a gun, let alone a rabid police officer.

Considering there's literally a trial going on right now of a black man killed in police custody by his car, I dont think 'he should have obeyed' is much of a defence against him being shot by a policewoman who thought her gun was a tazer.....
Logged
(On Naby Keita)

Quote from: Fordy on April  7, 2021, 08:56:33 am
He's had about 2 good games for us since he has been here.

Online Chakan

  • Chaka Chaka.....is in love with Aristotle but only for votes. The proud owner of some very private piles and an inflatable harem!
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 82,136
  • Internet Terrorist lvl VI
Re: The Death of George Floyd and Black Lives Matter.
« Reply #3392 on: Today at 12:56:40 pm »
Quote from: Camping in a pub in Allerton on Today at 12:45:53 pm
If you got shot dead today by the police would that be OK under any circumstances?

I'm not asking about a 'hypothetical terrorist or bank robber or loony' - I'm saying if the police stopped you today in your truck and you ended up getting shot dead, is there any scenario where that is 'OK'?

By pulling a gun on the police and threatening their lives. It's really the only scenario where they should use deadly force.
Logged

Online Barneylfc∗

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 45,501
  • Now Shevchenko cant sleep cos Carra's in town.
Re: The Death of George Floyd and Black Lives Matter.
« Reply #3393 on: Today at 12:58:15 pm »
Quote from: FlashGordon on Today at 10:24:49 am
I'm getting serious she shouldn't have worn such a short skirt/why did she touch his shoulder vibes off some of these replies.

I know that isn't any of the posters' intentions, but that's how it's coming across to me.

Nothing he did should have resulted in his death. The blame lies solely with the police officer who shot him with her gun instead of a taser. Trying to say otherwise is getting perilously close to victim blaming.

Been wanting to say this since yesterday really. That's exactly how it is.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 80 81 82 83 84 [85]   Go Up
« previous next »
 