« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 79 80 81 82 83 [84]   Go Down

Author Topic: The Death of George Floyd and Black Lives Matter.  (Read 137588 times)

Offline RainbowFlick

  • The Test Ticket Tout
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,985
  • Twitter me bro
Re: The Death of George Floyd and Black Lives Matter.
« Reply #3320 on: Today at 02:06:14 pm »
Quote from: RedGuy on Today at 01:56:16 pm
I wouldn't hurry to judge her, it's obvious her training wasn't good enough (not good at all I'd even say...). The weight difference isn't something that would go through her mind in tense situations like this.

how many decades training exactly do you need? It doesn't take anyone particularly well trained to know the feel and weight of a gun versus a taser.
Logged
YNWA.

Offline Mimi

  • Maguire!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,935
Re: The Death of George Floyd and Black Lives Matter.
« Reply #3321 on: Today at 02:28:58 pm »
It worries me how many of you swallow explanations from the police uncritically, and that some of you think that running from the police justifies the disproportionate use of force by officers, which results in the loss of life. So many of these incidents arise from completely innocuous events - somebody thinking a guy paid with a fake $20 note, somebody selling cigarettes on the sidewalk, and somebody with traffic tickets etc. All these incidents follow the same pattern which results in the death of the black person, and some variation of resisted arrest on the part of the officer.

 This particular officer is the head of their union, and has been involved in another incident where police officers shot a person with her instructing the officers to turn of their bodycams during the incident.

This bitch knew fell well what she was doing.
Logged

Offline deFacto please, you bastards

  • farKnow.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 33,438
Re: The Death of George Floyd and Black Lives Matter.
« Reply #3322 on: Today at 02:49:29 pm »
Quote from: RedGuy on Today at 01:56:16 pm
I wouldn't hurry to judge her, it's obvious her training wasn't good enough (not good at all I'd even say...). The weight difference isn't something that would go through her mind in tense situations like this.

On the force for 26 years, we should judge her as much as possible.
Logged

Online Mumm-Ra

  • Dunking Heretic. Mexican drug runner. Can go whistle for a pair of decent trainees! Your own personal cheese. Yes.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,746
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Death of George Floyd and Black Lives Matter.
« Reply #3323 on: Today at 03:11:40 pm »
Quote from: Mimi on Today at 02:28:58 pm
It worries me how many of you swallow explanations from the police uncritically, and that some of you think that running from the police justifies the disproportionate use of force by officers, which results in the loss of life. So many of these incidents arise from completely innocuous events - somebody thinking a guy paid with a fake $20 note, somebody selling cigarettes on the sidewalk, and somebody with traffic tickets etc. All these incidents follow the same pattern which results in the death of the black person, and some variation of resisted arrest on the part of the officer.

 This particular officer is the head of their union, and has been involved in another incident where police officers shot a person with her instructing the officers to turn of their bodycams during the incident.

This bitch knew fell well what she was doing.

Nobody thinks a gun should have been fired in this incident, including the officer who fired one.

At what point, in your mind, did she decide she was going to kill him and then cover it up with an "I thought it was my taser" incompetence defence? Did she decide to end her career on this day just so she could experience the thrill of killing an unarmed black man? Do you realize how stupid that sounds.

Just out of interest, how old are you and where do you live? I'll go first, I'm in my 40s, from the UK but living in Chicago 20-odd years. I'm just wondering where you've developed this view of US law enforcement because I have seen you come out with some real doozies.
« Last Edit: Today at 03:15:17 pm by Mumm-Ra »
Logged

Online Billy The Kid

  • Out of the closet with a whiet shirt on, but would pay a fiver not to be gay...Would prefer to give his manliness to someone rather than receive theirs especially Amir in another life.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,314
  • Statio Bene Fide Carinis
Re: The Death of George Floyd and Black Lives Matter.
« Reply #3324 on: Today at 03:25:12 pm »
Without wanting to downplay the seriousness of this case, and without ignoring the reputation U.S. Police Officers have for being heavy handed with black people, I still can't help but wonder what the hell Daunte Wright was thinking here? Surely he must have known that making a run for it was more than likely going to lead to dire consequences? Surely common sense would have told him that his best option here was to just comply, do whatever he was asked, and avoid resisting arrest?

I mean, there's a cop right behind him in the process of cuffing him. There's another cop on the other side of his vehicle. And then there's the 3rd cop who accidentally shot him. From what I can see, none of them had their guns drawn when they went to engage him. The cop cuffing him doesn't appear to be doing so in a heavy handed manner. The aggression only starts when Wright begins to resist and attempts to make a run for it. It's undoubtedly a tragic loss of life, but I'm genuinely failing to see why the cop who accidentally discharged is the only one being subjected to scrutiny here 

Correct me if I'm wrong or if I'm being unreasonable, but to my mind, both of these statements are true:

1. If you're a police officer and you pull a black person over then you should avoid using your weapon unless the situation calls for it
2. If you're a black person and you get pulled over by a cop, you should comply with their requests and avoid resisting arrest
Logged
When overtaken by defeat, as you may be many times, remember than mans faith in his own ability is tested many times before he is crowned with final victory. Defeats are nothing more than challenges to keep trying.  Napoleon Hill.

Offline deFacto please, you bastards

  • farKnow.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 33,438
Re: The Death of George Floyd and Black Lives Matter.
« Reply #3325 on: Today at 03:27:14 pm »
I agree Billy,  Duante made a mistake. However the problem is overall that when even Black americans have not resisted arrest and followed orders, they've ended up dead or assaulted in one way or another.
Logged

Online Billy The Kid

  • Out of the closet with a whiet shirt on, but would pay a fiver not to be gay...Would prefer to give his manliness to someone rather than receive theirs especially Amir in another life.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,314
  • Statio Bene Fide Carinis
Re: The Death of George Floyd and Black Lives Matter.
« Reply #3326 on: Today at 03:32:30 pm »
Quote from: Mimi on Today at 02:28:58 pm
It worries me how many of you swallow explanations from the police uncritically, and that some of you think that running from the police justifies the disproportionate use of force by officers, which results in the loss of life.

What about those of us who watched the footage of the incident in question, and then used our mental faculties to draw our own conclusions based on what we saw?

Do you reckon we're gullible impressionable fools as well?
Logged
When overtaken by defeat, as you may be many times, remember than mans faith in his own ability is tested many times before he is crowned with final victory. Defeats are nothing more than challenges to keep trying.  Napoleon Hill.

Offline deFacto please, you bastards

  • farKnow.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 33,438
Re: The Death of George Floyd and Black Lives Matter.
« Reply #3327 on: Today at 03:35:41 pm »
The statement form the police that this will happen again [taser being mistaken for a gun] is not acceptable.
Logged

Online Billy The Kid

  • Out of the closet with a whiet shirt on, but would pay a fiver not to be gay...Would prefer to give his manliness to someone rather than receive theirs especially Amir in another life.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,314
  • Statio Bene Fide Carinis
Re: The Death of George Floyd and Black Lives Matter.
« Reply #3328 on: Today at 03:41:12 pm »
Quote from: deFacto please, you bastards on Today at 03:27:14 pm
I agree Billy,  Duante made a mistake. However the problem is overall that when even Black americans have not resisted arrest and followed orders, they've ended up dead or assaulted in one way or another.

I certainly don't disagree with you mate. Nor am I suggesting that complying is a guarantee that your life will be spared

However I do think it's fair to say that complying massively improves your chances.

I've yet to see an instance where resisting has ended well for anyone.

Ya know?
Logged
When overtaken by defeat, as you may be many times, remember than mans faith in his own ability is tested many times before he is crowned with final victory. Defeats are nothing more than challenges to keep trying.  Napoleon Hill.

Offline The 1989 Brit Awards

  • He may be of thome aththithtanthe if there ith a thudden kwaithith!
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,815
Re: The Death of George Floyd and Black Lives Matter.
« Reply #3329 on: Today at 03:42:21 pm »
Quote from: Mimi on Today at 02:28:58 pm
It worries me how many of you swallow explanations from the police uncritically, and that some of you think that running from the police justifies the disproportionate use of force by officers, which results in the loss of life. So many of these incidents arise from completely innocuous events - somebody thinking a guy paid with a fake $20 note, somebody selling cigarettes on the sidewalk, and somebody with traffic tickets etc. All these incidents follow the same pattern which results in the death of the black person, and some variation of resisted arrest on the part of the officer.

 This particular officer is the head of their union, and has been involved in another incident where police officers shot a person with her instructing the officers to turn of their bodycams during the incident.

This bitch knew fell well what she was doing.
None of the things you said before that last line really lead into that last line.

There's plenty of reasons that would indicate this police officer should carry moral responsibility, and very possibly be civilly liable. However, criminal responsibility (at least beyond manslaughter) simply doesn't seem to be applicable to this case.

By saying this, in no way am I against the BLM movement, or do I not recognize the serious problem of police in the USA doing a terrible job and black people being unjustly affected by that. Nevertheless, as a criminal lawyer, I've learnt the sheer importance of:

1) establishing the existence of intent according to the particularities of the specific case and evidence.
2) how the instrumentalization of 'criminal law' as a political tool (no matter how noble the political cause is) leads to nothing, and shouldn't be used to fix society's problems.
« Last Edit: Today at 03:54:59 pm by The 1989 Brit Awards »
Logged

Offline deFacto please, you bastards

  • farKnow.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 33,438
Re: The Death of George Floyd and Black Lives Matter.
« Reply #3330 on: Today at 03:43:26 pm »
Quote from: Billy The Kid on Today at 03:41:12 pm
I certainly don't disagree with you mate. Nor am I suggesting that complying is a guarantee that your life will be spared

However I do think it's fair to say that complying massively improves your chances.

I've yet to see an instance where resisting has ended well for anyone.

Ya know?

I agree wholeheartedly. But the other problem is the inconsistency or the approach from the police when they deal with white americans. How many times have masshooters in recent years for instance come out alive? While others are losing their lives because of a traffic stop.
Logged

Offline bigbonedrawky

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,924
Re: The Death of George Floyd and Black Lives Matter.
« Reply #3331 on: Today at 04:03:46 pm »
Quote from: Mumm-Ra on Today at 03:11:40 pm
Nobody thinks a gun should have been fired in this incident, including the officer who fired one.

At what point, in your mind, did she decide she was going to kill him and then cover it up with an "I thought it was my taser" incompetence defence? Did she decide to end her career on this day just so she could experience the thrill of killing an unarmed black man? Do you realize how stupid that sounds.

Just out of interest, how old are you and where do you live? I'll go first, I'm in my 40s, from the UK but living in Chicago 20-odd years. I'm just wondering where you've developed this view of US law enforcement because I have seen you come out with some real doozies.
I don't pretend to know what her intent was but it's not beyond the realms of possibility that the "thrill of killing an unarmed blackman" was her motivation.
I am sure as I can be, that that kind of thing has gone on in my lifetime within the US. And from what I see and hear I doubt that kind of thinking is going anywhere too soon. 
Logged

Online Billy The Kid

  • Out of the closet with a whiet shirt on, but would pay a fiver not to be gay...Would prefer to give his manliness to someone rather than receive theirs especially Amir in another life.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,314
  • Statio Bene Fide Carinis
Re: The Death of George Floyd and Black Lives Matter.
« Reply #3332 on: Today at 04:17:51 pm »
Quote from: deFacto please, you bastards on Today at 03:43:26 pm
I agree wholeheartedly. But the other problem is the inconsistency or the approach from the police when they deal with white americans. How many times have masshooters in recent years for instance come out alive? While others are losing their lives because of a traffic stop.

I fully agree. The inconsistencies are glaring and are undoubtedly a major problem in U.S. law enforcement. That is certainly true

I also believe it's true to say that Daunte Wright would still be alive had he not resisted arrest. Something which all citizens are expressly warned not to do by all PD's

I feel that needs to be pointed out more in instances such as this one
Logged
When overtaken by defeat, as you may be many times, remember than mans faith in his own ability is tested many times before he is crowned with final victory. Defeats are nothing more than challenges to keep trying.  Napoleon Hill.

Online Billy The Kid

  • Out of the closet with a whiet shirt on, but would pay a fiver not to be gay...Would prefer to give his manliness to someone rather than receive theirs especially Amir in another life.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,314
  • Statio Bene Fide Carinis
Re: The Death of George Floyd and Black Lives Matter.
« Reply #3333 on: Today at 04:27:34 pm »
Quote from: bigbonedrawky on Today at 04:03:46 pm
I don't pretend to know what her intent was but it's not beyond the realms of possibility that the "thrill of killing an unarmed blackman" was her motivation.

I don't pretend to know what your intent is but it's not beyond the realms of possibility that the "thrill of posting something stupid on the internet" was your motivation for joining the thread

See, we can all play that game, can't we? It's not really helpful though, is it?
« Last Edit: Today at 04:29:07 pm by Billy The Kid »
Logged
When overtaken by defeat, as you may be many times, remember than mans faith in his own ability is tested many times before he is crowned with final victory. Defeats are nothing more than challenges to keep trying.  Napoleon Hill.

Offline deFacto please, you bastards

  • farKnow.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 33,438
Re: The Death of George Floyd and Black Lives Matter.
« Reply #3334 on: Today at 04:34:28 pm »
Quote from: Billy The Kid on Today at 04:17:51 pm
I fully agree. The inconsistencies are glaring and are undoubtedly a major problem in U.S. law enforcement. That is certainly true

I also believe it's true to say that Daunte Wright would still be alive had he not resisted arrest. Something which all citizens are expressly warned not to do by all PD's

I feel that needs to be pointed out more in instances such as this one

I would say his chances would have been better [to be alive] however I cannot fully say 100% that he would still be even if he didn't do what he did, given the sad state of affairs of previous police incidents.
Logged

Offline whtwht

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,209
Re: The Death of George Floyd and Black Lives Matter.
« Reply #3335 on: Today at 04:35:09 pm »
Quote from: RainbowFlick on Today at 02:06:14 pm
how many decades training exactly do you need? It doesn't take anyone particularly well trained to know the feel and weight of a gun versus a taser.

Accidents can happen though and if that black kid had listened and didn't resist he'd still be alive, facts. I'm more angry at the reaction from the sjw's . Disgusting scenes. There needs to be a curfew.
Logged
Quote from: Always_A_Red on November  1, 2013, 02:06:49 pm
He'll win the league in the next 3 years. Quote me on that.
Quote from: Draex on December 24, 2014, 08:42:37 am
Quote me on this, but come next season he'll be great for us. Just needs to remove the walking headless chicken next to him

Offline bigbonedrawky

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,924
Re: The Death of George Floyd and Black Lives Matter.
« Reply #3336 on: Today at 04:43:06 pm »
Quote from: Billy The Kid on Today at 04:27:34 pm
I don't pretend to know what your intent is but it's not beyond the realms of possibility that the "thrill of posting something stupid on the internet" was your motivation for joining the thread

See, we can all play that game, can't we? It's not really helpful though, is it?
Because that kind of thing has never happened in the US has it Lucky Bill.
Logged

Online Mumm-Ra

  • Dunking Heretic. Mexican drug runner. Can go whistle for a pair of decent trainees! Your own personal cheese. Yes.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,746
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Death of George Floyd and Black Lives Matter.
« Reply #3337 on: Today at 04:56:58 pm »
Quote from: bigbonedrawky on Today at 04:43:06 pm
Because that kind of thing has never happened in the US has it Lucky Bill.

Is that the level you want to debate at?
Logged

Online Mumm-Ra

  • Dunking Heretic. Mexican drug runner. Can go whistle for a pair of decent trainees! Your own personal cheese. Yes.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,746
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Death of George Floyd and Black Lives Matter.
« Reply #3338 on: Today at 05:05:40 pm »
Quote from: deFacto please, you bastards on Today at 04:34:28 pm
I would say his chances would have been better [to be alive] however I cannot fully say 100% that he would still be even if he didn't do what he did, given the sad state of affairs of previous police incidents.

You can't fully 100% say anything. You can't fully 100% say that a woman walking home in London won't be abducted and killed by a psycho policeman. 
His chances of  surviving that arrest without injury had he complied would have been as close to 100% as you can reasonably get.
Logged

Offline deFacto please, you bastards

  • farKnow.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 33,438
Re: The Death of George Floyd and Black Lives Matter.
« Reply #3339 on: Today at 05:13:11 pm »
Quote from: Mumm-Ra on Today at 05:05:40 pm
You can't fully 100% say anything. You can't fully 100% say that a woman walking home in London won't be abducted and killed by a psycho policeman. 
His chances of  surviving that arrest without injury had he complied would have been as close to 100% as you can reasonably get.

Yes I agree you can't fully say 100 percent anything, but you know very well what my point is. I agree he shouldn't have done what he has done. However as I said, I've seen more than enough Black Americans get asssaulted and or killed even when they've done nothing wrong whatsoever. Ergo why I said what I said and why the issue exists.

Logged

Online Mumm-Ra

  • Dunking Heretic. Mexican drug runner. Can go whistle for a pair of decent trainees! Your own personal cheese. Yes.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,746
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Death of George Floyd and Black Lives Matter.
« Reply #3340 on: Today at 05:15:32 pm »
Quote from: Billy The Kid on Today at 03:41:12 pm
I certainly don't disagree with you mate. Nor am I suggesting that complying is a guarantee that your life will be spared

However I do think it's fair to say that complying massively improves your chances.

I've yet to see an instance where resisting has ended well for anyone.

Ya know?

What you're saying is obviously true to any reasonable person.

The problem is, once again, that taking any position that isn't hardcore left-wing BLM ACAB makes people react to you as though you're Tucker Carlson.

Logged

Online stoa

  • way. Daydream. Quite partial to a good plonking.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,005
  • Five+One Times, Baby...
Re: The Death of George Floyd and Black Lives Matter.
« Reply #3341 on: Today at 06:04:05 pm »
Quote from: Billy The Kid on Today at 03:25:12 pm
Without wanting to downplay the seriousness of this case, and without ignoring the reputation U.S. Police Officers have for being heavy handed with black people, I still can't help but wonder what the hell Daunte Wright was thinking here? Surely he must have known that making a run for it was more than likely going to lead to dire consequences? Surely common sense would have told him that his best option here was to just comply, do whatever he was asked, and avoid resisting arrest?

To be honest, I think it's a moot point. What it boils down to for me is that a young man was killed after being stopped by the police for a traffic violation. Yes, he made a stupid decision, but that shouldn't have cost him his life. To me, police officers and law enforcement officials have to follow a higher standard than your average Joe on the street. They carry deadly weapons and they are allowed to use them, if they have to. That's why they also have to be able to deal with situations where someone might not behave the way they expected or if someone does something stupid. Things like this should not happen. Full stop.

I understand what you're saying, but I can also see why other people might be offended by it, because it can also be seen as making an excuse for the officer. I know that's not what you're trying to do, but I wouldn't blame someone who is living in different surroundings than me (a white guy in his early 40s living in rural Austria), if they get angry, reading your post. I heard Daunte Wright's aunt on the news earlier and she was saying that the police shouldn't be calling this an accident. While I think it was an accident, I can also understand why she doesn't want people to call it that, because that also somehow suggests that the officer should face no consequences for her actions, especially in the US where we have seen cops get away with even worse things.
Logged

Online liverbloke

  • Prototype RAWK Genius.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,055
  • i neither know nor care
Re: The Death of George Floyd and Black Lives Matter.
« Reply #3342 on: Today at 06:28:33 pm »
Quote from: Billy The Kid on Today at 03:25:12 pm
Without wanting to downplay the seriousness of this case, and without ignoring the reputation U.S. Police Officers have for being heavy handed with black people, I still can't help but wonder what the hell Daunte Wright was thinking here? Surely he must have known that making a run for it was more than likely going to lead to dire consequences? Surely common sense would have told him that his best option here was to just comply, do whatever he was asked, and avoid resisting arrest?

I mean, there's a cop right behind him in the process of cuffing him. There's another cop on the other side of his vehicle. And then there's the 3rd cop who accidentally shot him. From what I can see, none of them had their guns drawn when they went to engage him. The cop cuffing him doesn't appear to be doing so in a heavy handed manner. The aggression only starts when Wright begins to resist and attempts to make a run for it. It's undoubtedly a tragic loss of life, but I'm genuinely failing to see why the cop who accidentally discharged is the only one being subjected to scrutiny here 

Correct me if I'm wrong or if I'm being unreasonable, but to my mind, both of these statements are true:

1. If you're a police officer and you pull a black person over then you should avoid using your weapon unless the situation calls for it
2. If you're a black person and you get pulled over by a cop, you should comply with their requests and avoid resisting arrest

or get shot dead - right?

i think you're missing a major point here



Logged

∆×∆p×≥h/4π

Online Billy The Kid

  • Out of the closet with a whiet shirt on, but would pay a fiver not to be gay...Would prefer to give his manliness to someone rather than receive theirs especially Amir in another life.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,314
  • Statio Bene Fide Carinis
Re: The Death of George Floyd and Black Lives Matter.
« Reply #3343 on: Today at 06:36:55 pm »
Quote from: deFacto please, you bastards on Today at 04:34:28 pm
I would say his chances would have been better [to be alive] however I cannot fully say 100% that he would still be even if he didn't do what he did, given the sad state of affairs of previous police incidents.

Fair enough mate. None of us can say for sure what would have transpired had Wright just complied. But from what I saw in the video, the cops did not approach Wrights vehicle in an aggressive manner. They walked up with their guns in their holsters. When Wright stepped out of the vehicle, the cop who was cuffing him appeared to be doing so calmly. He certainly didn't look heavy handed to me. It all looked pretty routine up until Wright tried to break free and make a run for it. My guess is, had he complied, he'd have been cuffed and placed in the cop car - as per normal procedure   
Logged
When overtaken by defeat, as you may be many times, remember than mans faith in his own ability is tested many times before he is crowned with final victory. Defeats are nothing more than challenges to keep trying.  Napoleon Hill.

Online Billy The Kid

  • Out of the closet with a whiet shirt on, but would pay a fiver not to be gay...Would prefer to give his manliness to someone rather than receive theirs especially Amir in another life.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,314
  • Statio Bene Fide Carinis
Re: The Death of George Floyd and Black Lives Matter.
« Reply #3344 on: Today at 06:40:29 pm »
Quote from: bigbonedrawky on Today at 04:43:06 pm
Because that kind of thing has never happened in the US has it Lucky Bill.

Did you miss the opening line of my original post?

Quote from: Billy The Kid on Today at 03:25:12 pm
Without wanting to downplay the seriousness of this case, and without ignoring the reputation U.S. Police Officers have for being heavy handed with black people,
Logged
When overtaken by defeat, as you may be many times, remember than mans faith in his own ability is tested many times before he is crowned with final victory. Defeats are nothing more than challenges to keep trying.  Napoleon Hill.
Pages: 1 ... 79 80 81 82 83 [84]   Go Up
« previous next »
 