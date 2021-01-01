Without wanting to downplay the seriousness of this case, and without ignoring the reputation U.S. Police Officers have for being heavy handed with black people, I still can't help but wonder what the hell Daunte Wright was thinking here? Surely he must have known that making a run for it was more than likely going to lead to dire consequences? Surely common sense would have told him that his best option here was to just comply, do whatever he was asked, and avoid resisting arrest?



To be honest, I think it's a moot point. What it boils down to for me is that a young man was killed after being stopped by the police for a traffic violation. Yes, he made a stupid decision, but that shouldn't have cost him his life. To me, police officers and law enforcement officials have to follow a higher standard than your average Joe on the street. They carry deadly weapons and they are allowed to use them, if they have to. That's why they also have to be able to deal with situations where someone might not behave the way they expected or if someone does something stupid. Things like this should not happen. Full stop.I understand what you're saying, but I can also see why other people might be offended by it, because it can also be seen as making an excuse for the officer. I know that's not what you're trying to do, but I wouldn't blame someone who is living in different surroundings than me (a white guy in his early 40s living in rural Austria), if they get angry, reading your post. I heard Daunte Wright's aunt on the news earlier and she was saying that the police shouldn't be calling this an accident. While I think it was an accident, I can also understand why she doesn't want people to call it that, because that also somehow suggests that the officer should face no consequences for her actions, especially in the US where we have seen cops get away with even worse things.