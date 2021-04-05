This issue will not be solved over night I'm afraid, because there's just too much wrong with the whole justice/police system (or even the system in general like with the lax gun laws or even the distribution of wealth) in the US. Just like this incident is not just about racism. It is clear why they've pulled him over and that is bad enough, but just think about it. This is a fucking traffic stop, because the car has no proper rear plate and only a minute into the bodycam video you have cops with their guns out. That's fucking insane. And them being so trigger happy makes the whole situation even worse, because the man in the car is clearly afraid of what is going to happen to him, when he gets out of the car. That leads to the cops becoming even more riled up and the whole thing escalates even more. And the whole pepper spray thing shows what an idiot that cop is, because he sprays multiple times and then there's such a "cloud" in the air that he starts coughing himself. That's just utter stupidity.



I think I've said it in this thread (or in the gun violence thread), I'm not sure that things will ever really change in the US in the short or medium term. Just so many things are messed up there. The various police forces seem to have massive issues with racism and cops who are not fit for the job. For a lot of them there still seems to be this wild west mentality of getting a criminal at any cost (whether they're a murderer or someone who was driving and just forgot his license at home), "Dead or Alive". The one case (I'm sorry, but I don't remember the name of the victim, because there are so many of them) shows that perfectly. I think it was about a DUI or whatever and the guy runs away and the cops shoot him in the back instead of letting him get away and get him at a later point. Or the case of Philando Castile where the cop shoots into the car seven or how ever many times it was, because Castile didn't do what the cops expected him to do.



In most of those cases the victims did something wrong. They either committed a crime (even if it was just a misdemeanour or whatever) or they behaved in a way the cops didn't like (not in terms of being violent or something, but maybe just not getting out of the car like the man in this case here). And all the time the first thing the cops do is pull their guns. Just like with George Floyd where the cop knocks on his window, Floyd doesn't react immediately and then out comes the gun. To me that shows that there is someting seriously wrong with the mentality of a lot of the law enforcement people in the US. Shooting someone should be a last resort, if there is actual danger. Not something that happens at a traffic stop where a person might have made a mistake. Having said that, the amount of guns out there in the US certainly doesn't make it easier for the cops, so you would have to sort that issue out as well in my view. It can't be an excuse though to be shooting everyone who does not immediately follow your orders. Or the issue that poverty plays a huge part in certain areas and that crime goes along with that. It's just so many things that are going on in the US that exacerbate the situation and they can't be sorted out overnight. And it's not helping that the US is one country, but every state, county, city and whatever have their own rules and regulations. I think there are police departments who actually try and change things with special kind of training or raising awareness, but it just seems that there are too many who don't really care about those things.