The Death of George Floyd and Black Lives Matter.

Escorcio

Re: The Death of George Floyd and Black Lives Matter.
Reply #3280 on: April 5, 2021, 03:22:18 pm
Quote from: Red Berry on April  4, 2021, 09:52:04 pm
I understand what you're saying, which is why I don't post in here very often, because for me, those reactions ARE evidence. You just cannot fake that.  In a judicial system of reasonable doubt, as Glenn Kirschner alluded to several days ago, the amount of pressure required to cause dangerous to lethally low dosages of oxygen to the brain isn't much.

Thank fuck youre not on the jury
oldfordie

Re: The Death of George Floyd and Black Lives Matter.
Reply #3281 on: April 5, 2021, 05:17:52 pm
It's up to the jury to decide what evidence they find important. facial expressions etc are very important when deciding if a witness is giving credible evidence, I wouldn't be relying on the pathological evidence when deciding guilt.  imo. any person would have died if they can't breath because someone kneels on their neck for over 9 min.
Chauvins chat with a bystander doesn't seem to be getting much attention yet, am sure it will by the end of the trial.

The Minneapolis officer who put his knee on George Floyd's neck defended himself to a bystander afterward by saying Floyd was a sizable guy and probably on something."
https://abcnews.go.com/US/wireStory/firefighter-blocked-helping-floyd-returns-stand-76782423

So what's Floyds size got to do with it. well Chauvin is admitting this was on his mind for those 9 mins. Chauvin was s.. scared of Floyd as he was a big man, he treated him like a dangerous wild animal he had managed to capture and hold down till help came. he dare not give him the slightest chance to wriggle free to attack him. Chauvin was a s,, house who was never fit to be a cop, other cops would have handled the situation more considerately, they would put their own safety first but they wouldn't let their fear over come them.
 I still find that video terrible, it always reminds me of a Lion holding it's prey by the neck

Red Berry

  • Believer
Re: The Death of George Floyd and Black Lives Matter.
Reply #3282 on: April 5, 2021, 08:30:54 pm
Quote from: Escorcio on April  5, 2021, 03:22:18 pm
Thank fuck youre not on the jury

Thank fuck your opinion matters about as much as mine.
Shankly998

Re: The Death of George Floyd and Black Lives Matter.
Reply #3283 on: April 5, 2021, 09:18:18 pm
Do we think worse than Rodney King riots should Chauvin be acquitted?
Ray K

Re: The Death of George Floyd and Black Lives Matter.
Reply #3284 on: Yesterday at 11:48:45 pm
10 serving police officers, 9 of them with the Minneapolis PD, have testified against Chauvin so far. I think they've decided as a policy that he's expendable and they're not going to let him drag everyone else down.

Jury is not expected to start to deliberate until the week after next.
Buggy Eyes Alfredo

Re: The Death of George Floyd and Black Lives Matter.
Reply #3285 on: Today at 12:03:53 am
Quote from: Shankly998 on April  5, 2021, 09:18:18 pm
Do we think worse than Rodney King riots should Chauvin be acquitted?

Aye. Rodney King survived his torture. Floyd did not have a chance of hell in surviving.
stoa

Re: The Death of George Floyd and Black Lives Matter.
Reply #3286 on: Today at 06:12:47 pm
To be honest, after hearing that expert witness today, I can't see how Chauvin could get away with this. He adressed basically everything that could have been cause for doubt. He said, that his health issues had no impact and that a healthy person would have died as well. He also showed that the drugs in George Floyd's system made no difference. The most shocking part was the one where he basically pointed out in a video "That is the moment he died". That was just truly horrible and it gave me goosebumps. I would imagine it was the same for those jurors.
Billy The Kid

Re: The Death of George Floyd and Black Lives Matter.
Reply #3287 on: Today at 06:34:41 pm
I see Ben Shapiro is up to his usual antics of trying to appear smarter than he actually is

The fucking smarmy, water muddying, pseudo intellectual, blowhard, bullshit spewing little fraud
mallin9

Re: The Death of George Floyd and Black Lives Matter.
Reply #3288 on: Today at 06:41:28 pm
I have extremely low confidence that justice will be served in this case, because to my mind it is clear Chauvin committed murder.  Yet I think you see with dimwits like Shapiro, and the defense lawyer wondering why people filmed the murder if it was so life and death, the cracks into which justice will disappear.
stoa

Re: The Death of George Floyd and Black Lives Matter.
Reply #3289 on: Today at 07:09:10 pm
Quote from: Billy The Kid on Today at 06:34:41 pm
I see Ben Shapiro is up to his usual antics of trying to appear smarter than he actually is

The fucking smarmy, water muddying, pseudo intellectual, blowhard, bullshit spewing little fraud

Whatever drug he's taking, he should use less of it, because he clearly missed about 99 percent of what was said in the trial, if that's what he has picked up as the important stuff...
FlashGordon

Re: The Death of George Floyd and Black Lives Matter.
Reply #3290 on: Today at 07:15:46 pm
Quote from: stoa on Today at 07:09:10 pm
Whatever drug he's taking, he should use less of it, because he clearly missed about 99 percent of what was said in the trial, if that's what he has picked up as the important stuff...

That's the tactic him and all his ilk use though. Pick a very specific and minute detail of a problem and use that to further their own already formed opinion. Flying in the face of all the other evidence that strongly disproves their points. It works for them, I'll give them that the shape shifting lizards.
Hazell

Re: The Death of George Floyd and Black Lives Matter.
Reply #3291 on: Today at 07:17:06 pm
Quote from: stoa on Today at 06:12:47 pm
To be honest, after hearing that expert witness today, I can't see how Chauvin could get away with this. He adressed basically everything that could have been cause for doubt. He said, that his health issues had no impact and that a healthy person would have died as well. He also showed that the drugs in George Floyd's system made no difference. The most shocking part was the one where he basically pointed out in a video "That is the moment he died". That was just truly horrible and it gave me goosebumps. I would imagine it was the same for those jurors.

I saw that, really thorough and unequivocal that any healthy person (which the defence is saying George Floyd wasn't, for various reasons) would have suffered the same consequences. Heard on the news that the prosecution also have a cardiologist and toxicologist they're going to call. No doubt the defence will have their own experts so it might come down to who's most persuasive. This guy's been pretty strong so far.

He's going to be cross examined shortly so I'm wondering what they're going to ask to try and cast doubt on his testimony.
rafathegaffa83

Re: The Death of George Floyd and Black Lives Matter.
Reply #3292 on: Today at 08:01:12 pm
Quote from: FlashGordon on Today at 07:15:46 pm
That's the tactic him and all his ilk use though. Pick a very specific and minute detail of a problem and use that to further their own already formed opinion. Flying in the face of all the other evidence that strongly disproves their points. It works for them, I'll give them that the shape shifting lizards.

Spot on. It's what everyone of them do.

Quote from: stoa on Today at 06:12:47 pm
To be honest, after hearing that expert witness today, I can't see how Chauvin could get away with this. He adressed basically everything that could have been cause for doubt. He said, that his health issues had no impact and that a healthy person would have died as well. He also showed that the drugs in George Floyd's system made no difference. The most shocking part was the one where he basically pointed out in a video "That is the moment he died". That was just truly horrible and it gave me goosebumps. I would imagine it was the same for those jurors.

Definitely.
Machae

Re: The Death of George Floyd and Black Lives Matter.
Reply #3293 on: Today at 08:16:57 pm
Quote from: Billy The Kid on Today at 06:34:41 pm
I see Ben Shapiro is up to his usual antics of trying to appear smarter than he actually is

The fucking smarmy, water muddying, pseudo intellectual, blowhard, bullshit spewing little fraud

Hes a twat, but just goes to show how deeply racist they are. I mean if the Officer was black and he killed a white guy under the same circumstances, hed be all over it, demanding justice.
HomesickRed

Re: The Death of George Floyd and Black Lives Matter.
Reply #3294 on: Today at 11:41:32 pm
Horrible watching the trial lowlights on the news.
Disgusting that what was going on was clear for all those watching on.
Unfortunately, unless they can find a motive for this to be pre-meditated, it may end up as manslaughter.
Not ideal, but so long as blame is attached to the officer, justice can be seen to  be done. But only just.
