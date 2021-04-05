It's up to the jury to decide what evidence they find important. facial expressions etc are very important when deciding if a witness is giving credible evidence, I wouldn't be relying on the pathological evidence when deciding guilt. imo. any person would have died if they can't breath because someone kneels on their neck for over 9 min.Chauvins chat with a bystander doesn't seem to be getting much attention yet, am sure it will by the end of the trial.The Minneapolis officer who put his knee on George Floyd's neck defended himself to a bystander afterward by saying Floyd was and probably on something."So what's Floyds size got to do with it. well Chauvin is admitting this was on his mind for those 9 mins. Chauvin was s.. scared of Floyd as he was a big man, he treated him like a dangerous wild animal he had managed to capture and hold down till help came. he dare not give him the slightest chance to wriggle free to attack him. Chauvin was a s,, house who was never fit to be a cop, other cops would have handled the situation more considerately, they would put their own safety first but they wouldn't let their fear over come them.I still find that video terrible, it always reminds me of a Lion holding it's prey by the neck