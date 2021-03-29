« previous next »
The Death of George Floyd and Black Lives Matter.

Re: The Death of George Floyd and Black Lives Matter.
March 29, 2021, 02:34:25 pm
Glenn Kirschner over on YouTube will be posting daily updates on the Chauvin trial if anybody is interested in following his take on proceedings.
Re: The Death of George Floyd and Black Lives Matter.
March 29, 2021, 02:49:37 pm
Thank you mate, will definitely follow his reporting. I largely ignored the case at the time it happened. With Covid, lockdown and Trump it just got a bit too much for my fragile mind.
Just to be clear, I kept tabs on BLM but I didnt dive deep into the topic.
Re: The Death of George Floyd and Black Lives Matter.
March 29, 2021, 03:13:18 pm
Quote from: dalarr on March 29, 2021, 02:49:37 pm
Thank you mate, will definitely follow his reporting. I largely ignored the case at the time it happened. With Covid, lockdown and Trump it just got a bit too much for my fragile mind.
Just to be clear, I kept tabs on BLM but I didnt dive deep into the topic.

Honestly mate, I'm pretty much the same.  There's only so much any of us can handle.
Re: The Death of George Floyd and Black Lives Matter.
March 30, 2021, 10:18:33 am
Quote from: Andy82lfc on March 13, 2021, 08:57:45 pm
https://www.theguardian.com/sport/2021/mar/12/oklahoma-high-school-basketball-racial-slur

Makes me mad hearing this and how the guy can say the N word then try to blame it on fucking diabetes. The worst thing for me is that its obviously so normal for him and his circle he actually thinks some half arsed blag apology and the most insane defence Ive heard in a long while will get him off and back on the job next week. An even worse than that is the racism is so bad over there Im not surprised he believes that.

Why is it not a mandatory jail sentence or at least a criminal record for saying that word when in situations like this?

I am diabetic and can confidently say it has never caused me to call people n****rs. What a c*nt.
Re: The Death of George Floyd and Black Lives Matter.
March 30, 2021, 01:29:37 pm
I too am diabetic, and when my blood sugars aren't right, I get in a really shitty mood. Weirdly though I can fix that by eating and it's never made me consider being racist.
Re: The Death of George Floyd and Black Lives Matter.
March 30, 2021, 02:59:52 pm
Quote from: Just Elmo? on March 30, 2021, 10:18:33 am
I am diabetic and can confidently say it has never caused me to call people n****rs. What a c*nt.

tough subject. This made me laugh. The world would be a darker place if all diabetics went around racially assaulting people.
Re: The Death of George Floyd and Black Lives Matter.
March 31, 2021, 08:25:21 am
I dread to to think what happens if the officer doesnt get the book thrown at him.
Re: The Death of George Floyd and Black Lives Matter.
March 31, 2021, 08:33:10 am
Another Type 1 Diabetic here, we have enough to deal with before idiots try to blame their racist views on low blood sugar. We can and do get a bit cranky when low but it doesnt turn me into David Duke .
Re: The Death of George Floyd and Black Lives Matter.
March 31, 2021, 09:13:48 am
Quote from: a treeless whopper on March 31, 2021, 08:25:21 am
I dread to to think what happens if the officer doesnt get the book thrown at him.

It is America and everything is possible in terms of the officer not being punished or getting off lightly. However, going from the first two days of the trial and listening to what experts have been commenting, it looks like the defence will have a hard time turning this around. There has already been some impressive testimony and the video speaks for itself. I could see the other cops getting away with it, but the guy  kneeling on George Floyds head for so long and not letting up even when it is obvious that George Floyd is in serious trouble cannot get away with it, no matter what the defence's argument is. What I could see as a potential issue is the drug-use and other health issues that have been brought up in one of the autopsies, but I would imagine that the prosecuters have that covered and will make it clear that those were not the reason why George Floyd died that day and that he has been killed by the police.
Re: The Death of George Floyd and Black Lives Matter.
March 31, 2021, 03:16:05 pm
Seems like the defence are trying to make out that there was a baying feral crowd shouting that they were killing a man and it stressed out the officers so much they forgot that one of them had his knee on the mans neck.
They were trying to make out one of the witnesses got angry, and the guy basically said he dare not get angry because it was the cops so he kept it to himself.
The defence has just asked an emergency responder if she agreed that stress can affect memory of events.
She replied it can, so its a good thing we filmed it!
Re: The Death of George Floyd and Black Lives Matter.
March 31, 2021, 04:30:03 pm
Quote from: 12C on March 31, 2021, 03:16:05 pm
Seems like the defence are trying to make out that there was a baying feral crowd shouting that they were killing a man and it stressed out the officers so much they forgot that one of them had his knee on the mans neck.
They were trying to make out one of the witnesses got angry, and the guy basically said he dare not get angry because it was the cops so he kept it to himself.
The defence has just asked an emergency responder if she agreed that stress can affect memory of events.
She replied it can, so its a good thing we filmed it!

I don't really see them getting anywhere with that strategy. If you watch the video the anger was building up, because the people on the sidewalk were watching a man being killed and they were absolutely helpless. It was clear what was happening to George Floyd. The witness doing martial arts saw it. The woman who is an EMT saw it. Both of them made it clear to the cops what was happening and they didn't give a fuck. They didn't check what was going on and they kept doing what they were doing, with the guy on George Floyd's neck even pushing down harder and harder (and not moving an inch even when the ambulance arrives).

There were four cops there (I think) and three of them were on top of George Floyd while only one of them (and he looked like he was the smallest) was in charge of controlling the crowd. And he had no problem doing so. I would hope that no person could watch that video and think that the cops were in some way intimidated by the crowd. That's just a load of bollocks. And the EMT did a good job of making that clear when the defence attorney asked her all the stuff about what she would do, if 20 people were shouting at her while she was putting out a fire.
Re: The Death of George Floyd and Black Lives Matter.
March 31, 2021, 04:49:43 pm
Call me pessimistic but find these reports (including the Sarah Everard report yesterday) very convenient and almost whitewashing the fundamental issue that people are facing

Campaigners criticise 'deeply cynical' race report

A government-commissioned report which found that the UK "no longer" had a system rigged against people from ethnic minorities, has been described as "deeply cynical".

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-56592331
Re: The Death of George Floyd and Black Lives Matter.
March 31, 2021, 05:24:52 pm
Quote from: Machae on March 31, 2021, 04:49:43 pm
Call me pessimistic but find these reports (including the Sarah Everard report yesterday) very convenient and almost whitewashing the fundamental issue that people are facing

Campaigners criticise 'deeply cynical' race report

A government-commissioned report which found that the UK "no longer" had a system rigged against people from ethnic minorities, has been described as "deeply cynical".

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-56592331

Completely disgusting, makes you embarrassed to be from this country.  >:(
Re: The Death of George Floyd and Black Lives Matter.
March 31, 2021, 06:53:31 pm
I just seen some of the highlights of the report.
How we should be more positive about the benefits of the slave trade, or Caribbean Experience :no
Or how we should be glad we enriched our language from incorporating words from Hindustani and other Indian languages.

Beggars belief. If the Tories didnt have their noses so deep in the National purse I would say they had buried their heads in the sand.
Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson isnt a horrible lying shape shifting little gobshite because Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson says he isnt.
Re: The Death of George Floyd and Black Lives Matter.
March 31, 2021, 07:33:57 pm
Quote from: 12C on March 31, 2021, 03:16:05 pm
Seems like the defence are trying to make out that there was a baying feral crowd shouting that they were killing a man and it stressed out the officers so much they forgot that one of them had his knee on the mans neck.
They were trying to make out one of the witnesses got angry, and the guy basically said he dare not get angry because it was the cops so he kept it to himself.
The defence has just asked an emergency responder if she agreed that stress can affect memory of events.
She replied it can, so its a good thing we filmed it!

typical police - they get training for stressful situations and their job is to deal with stressful fucking situations

what did they sign up for? a nice uniform a gun and a donut?

a man has died and their actions killed him - case closed




Re: The Death of George Floyd and Black Lives Matter.
March 31, 2021, 09:53:18 pm
Quote from: 12C on March 31, 2021, 03:16:05 pm
Seems like the defence are trying to make out that there was a baying feral crowd shouting that they were killing a man and it stressed out the officers so much they forgot that one of them had his knee on the mans neck.

After the bodycam footage they've just shown, I can't see how they could use that as a defence. The three guys sitting and kneeling on George Floyd were as calm as if they were waiting for the bus. And that Derek Chauvin seems a nasty piece of work. It looks like the other two guys were easing off a bit when they realise that Floyd is not moving anymore. Chauvin keeps his fucking knee on his neck even when the paramedics arrive and check on Floyd. Disgusting. And then afterwards he sits in his cars and answers to the old man who tells him that what happens was bullshit as if it was just another day at the office. Disgusting...
Re: The Death of George Floyd and Black Lives Matter.
March 31, 2021, 10:46:00 pm
Quote from: stoa on March 31, 2021, 09:53:18 pm
After the bodycam footage they've just shown, I can't see how they could use that as a defence. The three guys sitting and kneeling on George Floyd were as calm as if they were waiting for the bus. And that Derek Chauvin seems a nasty piece of work. It looks like the other two guys were easing off a bit when they realise that Floyd is not moving anymore. Chauvin keeps his fucking knee on his neck even when the paramedics arrive and check on Floyd. Disgusting. And then afterwards he sits in his cars and answers to the old man who tells him that what happens was bullshit as if it was just another day at the office. Disgusting...


If I remember correctly,he actually shifted his body weight and knee so he could put more pressure on.
Re: The Death of George Floyd and Black Lives Matter.
April 1, 2021, 11:05:59 pm
Quote from: 12C on March 31, 2021, 03:16:05 pm
Seems like the defence are trying to make out that there was a baying feral crowd shouting that they were killing a man and it stressed out the officers so much they forgot that one of them had his knee on the mans neck.
They were trying to make out one of the witnesses got angry, and the guy basically said he dare not get angry because it was the cops so he kept it to himself.
The defence has just asked an emergency responder if she agreed that stress can affect memory of events.
She replied it can, so its a good thing we filmed it!


Been watching this over the past few days and I'm really surprised the defence is trying to push the threatening crowd angle so much, given the video evidence available which goes against that. They did it again tonight - they even used some false equivalence of a gun battle in relation to what happened that day! I'm not a police officer but I suspect some people telling them to check the pulse of a suspect and at worst calling them some names shouldn't affect their ability look after their suspect. And if they did feel threatened, why didn't they call for back up?

The main (only?) thing so far which may be successful for them is the drug angle which I suspect they'll more focus on when they call in their witnesses and medical professionals given I think once of the reports of the cause of death was drug related. That might mean there will be sufficient reasonable doubt for the jury.

Quote from: stoa on March 31, 2021, 09:53:18 pm
After the bodycam footage they've just shown, I can't see how they could use that as a defence. The three guys sitting and kneeling on George Floyd were as calm as if they were waiting for the bus. And that Derek Chauvin seems a nasty piece of work. It looks like the other two guys were easing off a bit when they realise that Floyd is not moving anymore. Chauvin keeps his fucking knee on his neck even when the paramedics arrive and check on Floyd. Disgusting. And then afterwards he sits in his cars and answers to the old man who tells him that what happens was bullshit as if it was just another day at the office. Disgusting...

That was harrowing to watch and I find it difficult to see how George Floyd was a threat given his reactions and behaviour from that footage. Agree about Chauvin seeming a nasty piece of work too.
Re: The Death of George Floyd and Black Lives Matter.
April 2, 2021, 12:03:29 am
Quote from: Hazell on April  1, 2021, 11:05:59 pm
Been watching this over the past few days and I'm really surprised the defence is trying to push the threatening crowd angle so much, given the video evidence available which goes against that. They did it again tonight - they even used some false equivalence of a gun battle in relation to what happened that day! I'm not a police officer but I suspect some people telling them to check the pulse of a suspect and at worst calling them some names shouldn't affect their ability look after their suspect. And if they did feel threatened, why didn't they call for back up?

The main (only?) thing so far which may be successful for them is the drug angle which I suspect they'll more focus on when they call in their witnesses and medical professionals given I think once of the reports of the cause of death was drug related. That might mean there will be sufficient reasonable doubt for the jury.

That was harrowing to watch and I find it difficult to see how George Floyd was a threat given his reactions and behaviour from that footage. Agree about Chauvin seeming a nasty piece of work too.

Yeah, I feel the same as you. Have seen most of the witnesses (could only watch parts of the two minors testifying) and I do kind of feel like the defence attorney is a bit out of his depth. That comparision he made today was completely awful. This was not a gun battle and we've seen two videos that make it perfectly clear that those three guys on George Floyd didn't feel threatened by the "angry" crowd at all. Not even Thao, the guy who was doing crowd control, seemed to feel threatened. He seemed pretty self-assured and in control of that crowd. He was even engaging with them when he said stuff like "Don't do drugs" or "He can tallk, so he can breathe".
A bit later the attorney also asked something like "Can it be better in some instances to hold a suspect down instead of using the [whatever the name for the thing is where they also put something on the suspect's legs] when the suspect has medical issues?" Trying to make it look like the police officers were doing the right thing sitting on George Floyd while waiting for the paramedics, which is completely insane when the suspect is literally dying while they're sitting on him.

Having said that, the defence also has a terribly hard job, because all witnesses so far have been very good I think. There was not a lot that the attorney could have done without looking like an idiot or a complete twat. At the same time, the prosecution have put together an impressive case so far (as far as I can tell as someone who has no courtroom experience). It started with the people who were there filming or pleading with the officers to check for Floyd's pulse. They made it clear why that crowd was "angry". They weren't angry, because of the arrest. They were angry, because they saw a man being killed in front of their eyes and they felt absolutely helpless, because it was the police doing the killing. They had people there like the dispatcher who saw what was going on and again, what she saw was wrong in her view.

Today, George's girlfriend gave an insight into what he was like and that he was not a thug, but got into this whole thing like many other Americans through prescription pain killers. Was watching on ABC and in their analysis during breaks they mentioned that. Years ago painting that picture would not have been possible, because "drugs are bad". However, with the whole opiod crisis in the US more and more people seem to realise that this is a widespread problem.  And after that, you had the paramedics basically testifying that the cops were sitting on a man who was already dead. So, not only was he not a threat to them, they also should have helped him. The second paramedic (Derek Smith?) even said multiple times that Floyd was already deceased when he checked his pulse. I also felt like he wasn't too fond of Chauvin or his defence attorney, because while he was rather friendly when talking with the prosecutor, he got rather pissy when asked by the defence guy.

To be honest, I can only see Chauvin's team going one way. They will want to blame it on health issues and George Floyd being under the influence. They need their medical expert(s) to be more convincing than the ones the prosecution will call and they need to create doubt about Chauvin being at fault for the death. Sadly, that might be achievable, because it will be more or less a "he said, she said" between the experts and it will be hard for the jury to determine who is right. It's not like with all the videos where every juror can see with their own eyes what has happened. They can see that those three cops were pretty relaxed while they were sitting on a dying man for more than nine minutes. They can see how George Floyd might have behaved erratic during the whole thing, but was never really violent. They can see how the one cop pulls his gun on Floyd mere seconds after knocking on his car window, because he doesn't like what is going on in the car. With the medical stuff it will be experts saying he had heart issues, because of the drugs, and the other side will say, no he didn't, the guy kneeling on George Floyd's neck was at fault. That might just come down to whom the jury finds more believable or even just more likeable, which is a pretty shocking thought.


One thing I can say is that this is another one of those cases where you're just asking yourself what the fuck went wrong in the US that a situation like that can escalate that quickly. It was a guy paying with an allegedly false 20 dollar bill and it is not one minute after the cop approached George Floyd that he draws his gun and points it at him. That's just insane on so many levels.
Re: The Death of George Floyd and Black Lives Matter.
April 2, 2021, 12:53:31 am
Great post mate. Agree about the current position of the prosecution and the defence but the only thing I'd say is that only the prosecution have been calling witnesses so far so things might change when the defence calls theirs. I think they're gonna push the drug angle a lot and try and at least show that there was a chance George Floyd died from OD'ing.

That's their best play because like you say, the new video evidence of the body cam and the store footage is pretty clear so far in that George Floyd was perhaps acting erratically but wasn't a threat and the nor were the crowd. I guess they don't have much to go on so far because the video evidence doesn't support them at all IMO.

I also get what you say about the Derek Smith not being too fond of Chauvin but I didn't pick up on that initially. But after having seen two of the other witnesses really argue with the defence earlier, I didn't think too much of his reaction today.

Quote from: stoa on April  2, 2021, 12:03:29 am

To be honest, I can only see Chauvin's team going one way. They will want to blame it on health issues and George Floyd being under the influence. They need their medical expert(s) to be more convincing than the ones the prosecution will call and they need to create doubt about Chauvin being at fault for the death. Sadly, that might be achievable, because it will be more or less a "he said, she said" between the experts and it will be hard for the jury to determine who is right. It's not like with all the videos where every juror can see with their own eyes what has happened. They can see that those three cops were pretty relaxed while they were sitting on a dying man for more than nine minutes. They can see how George Floyd might have behaved erratic during the whole thing, but was never really violent. They can see how the one cop pulls his gun on Floyd mere seconds after knocking on his car window, because he doesn't like what is going on in the car. With the medical stuff it will be experts saying he had heart issues, because of the drugs, and the other side will say, no he didn't, the guy kneeling on George Floyd's neck was at fault. That might just come down to whom the jury finds more believable or even just more likeable, which is a pretty shocking thought.

Yeah exactly, it'll probably come down to that I think.

Quote from: stoa on April  2, 2021, 12:03:29 am
One thing I can say is that this is another one of those cases where you're just asking yourself what the fuck went wrong in the US that a situation like that can escalate that quickly. It was a guy paying with an allegedly false 20 dollar bill and it is not one minute after the cop approached George Floyd that he draws his gun and points it at him. That's just insane on so many levels.

You know, I thought exactly the same when I saw the body cam video yesterday, the cop already had his gun out when he initially tapped on the car window and things just escalated from there. And that was for an alleged counterfeit $20.

The other thing that's come to light which I didn't really think about was the guilt some of the witnesses feel, that they could have done more to help George Floyd or even avoided the whole thing in the first place, especially the kid who called the police initially. It's absolutely not his fault but will effect him for the rest of his life. It's so sad.
Re: The Death of George Floyd and Black Lives Matter.
April 2, 2021, 01:25:32 am
Quote from: Hazell on April  2, 2021, 12:53:31 am
Great post mate. Agree about the current position of the prosecution and the defence but the only thing I'd say is that only the prosecution have been calling witnesses so far so things might change when the defence calls theirs. I think they're gonna push the drug angle a lot and try and at least show that there was a chance George Floyd died from OD'ing.

Yeah, that definitely needs to be kept in mind and it could get pretty ugly.

Quote
I also get what you say about the Derek Smith not being too fond of Chauvin but I didn't pick up on that initially. But after having seen two of the other witnesses really argue with the defence earlier, I didn't think too much of his reaction today.

Yeah, it was nothing like at the end of the first or second day when the attorney was having a go at the firefighter and she started arguing with him. I think with Derek Smith it was just that when he was first questioned by the prosecution I already thought that really didn't want to be there and was rather grumpy. But it got even worse when the defence lawyer started talking to him. Especially, when he tried to get Smith to say that a policeman is not an EMT.

Quote
The other thing that's come to light which I didn't really think about was the guilt some of the witnesses feel, that they could have done more to help George Floyd or even avoided the whole thing in the first place, especially the kid who called the police initially. It's absolutely not his fault but will effect him for the rest of his life. It's so sad.

Yes. I didn't see his testimony, because I was working, but didn't he even say that with hindsight he should have just let his boss take 20 dollars off his pay and not call the cops? It has to be so horrible to be in a situation like that. The same goes for the firefighter and also the martial arts guy for a different reason. They knew what was happening to George Floyd and they could do absolutely nothing except watching him die. I can't imagine how frustrating that has to be.
Re: The Death of George Floyd and Black Lives Matter.
April 2, 2021, 11:46:23 am
If they try to smear Floyds reputation it will be interesting if the prosecution bring up the  disciplinary record of Chauvin and  the other cop Tou Thao who was strutting around the car

https://www.businessinsider.com/derek-chauvin-minneapolis-police-background-life-2020-6
Re: The Death of George Floyd and Black Lives Matter.
April 2, 2021, 04:58:50 pm
Quote from: stoa on April  2, 2021, 01:25:32 am
Yes. I didn't see his testimony, because I was working, but didn't he even say that with hindsight he should have just let his boss take 20 dollars off his pay and not call the cops? It has to be so horrible to be in a situation like that. The same goes for the firefighter and also the martial arts guy for a different reason. They knew what was happening to George Floyd and they could do absolutely nothing except watching him die. I can't imagine how frustrating that has to be.

Yeah, he did say he wishes $20 was just deducted from his pay, it was awful to hear. The contrast between him, the firefighter and MMA fighter and the police is just so stark.
Re: The Death of George Floyd and Black Lives Matter.
April 2, 2021, 06:44:52 pm
It's been tough watching hasn't it?
My daughter and I are wfh in the same room and we've had it on during the week.

From the moment George was apprehended in his car and was begging not to be shot to the horrific images of his murder have been painfully upsetting.

During some coverage it broke from the scene on the day back to the witness in the box weeping, court adjourned and it broke to the studio and the anchor was weeping. Fucking hell the actions of the Police that day are beyond pernicious.

Good posts Stoa mate
Re: The Death of George Floyd and Black Lives Matter.
April 2, 2021, 07:11:59 pm
You just hope the jury ignores all the distraction thrown up by the defence.
Weve seen it here in this country where policemen have been let off their crimes because the jury thinks the police do a tough job or some such bullshit.
Only yesterday a British judge allowed a serving policeman to go free on on bail as a matter of courtesy after being found guilty of terror  offences, and lying to the police on his application.
Re: The Death of George Floyd and Black Lives Matter.
Yesterday at 12:58:55 am
When are we actually expecting the verdict?
Re: The Death of George Floyd and Black Lives Matter.
Yesterday at 01:36:28 am
Quote from: Shankly998 on Yesterday at 12:58:55 am
When are we actually expecting the verdict?

It's hard to say. Experts expect it to take at least between two and four weeks. They only had half a day today and on ABC they said it was because of Good Friday, but also because they seem to be ahead of schedule so far, so they could afford to only have half a day today.

Quote from: John C on April  2, 2021, 06:44:52 pm
It's been tough watching hasn't it?
My daughter and I are wfh in the same room and we've had it on during the week.

From the moment George was apprehended in his car and was begging not to be shot to the horrific images of his murder have been painfully upsetting.

During some coverage it broke from the scene on the day back to the witness in the box weeping, court adjourned and it broke to the studio and the anchor was weeping. Fucking hell the actions of the Police that day are beyond pernicious.

Good posts Stoa mate

Yeah, it is hard to watch. The one that really got me, was the older man starting to cry when George Floyd was calling for his mama. He said, it got to him, because he also lost his mother, but when he was still a child I think. I also felt like he knew all to well what was happening to Floyd and he might have had similar experiences in his life being treated like a second class citizen or a criminal just because he's black.

I think it was another good day for the prosecution today, because the police lieutenant basically condemned what Chauvin did and made it clear that once George Floyd was in handcuffs he posed no real threat to the officers. I don't think the defence attorney got his points across. Tried to make the guy look like he's just some pencil pusher sitting on his arse all day not knowing what it's like on the street. Don't really see that. Same goes for when he tried to say that officers sometimes improvise and might hit someone with a spray can or whatever. No idea, where he was going with that. They didn't throw a piano at Floyd, because he was threatening them. They sat on him for over nine minutes and for most of that time he wasn't moving.

Then I heard something interesting on ABC. Their analyst speculated that this could be a sign that Chauvin might actually testiify. It's not expected, but the way they cross examined the police officer could be in preparation for Chauvin taking the stand and basically telling the jury that the other bloke was talking bollocks, because he has no clue what officers have to deal with in the streets.
Re: The Death of George Floyd and Black Lives Matter.
Yesterday at 02:12:55 am
Quote from: stoa on Yesterday at 01:36:28 am
It's hard to say. Experts expect it to take at least between two and four weeks. They only had half a day today and on ABC they said it was because of Good Friday, but also because they seem to be ahead of schedule so far, so they could afford to only have half a day today.


Cool I'll tune back in then to see if America lets another monster walk free you never can tell what those crazy bastards will do.
Re: The Death of George Floyd and Black Lives Matter.
Yesterday at 08:00:03 am
Quote from: stoa on Yesterday at 01:36:28 am
The one that really got me, was the older man starting to cry when George Floyd was calling for his mama. He said, it got to him, because he also lost his mother, but when he was still a child I think.
Did we find out that 'mama' is the name he calls his girlfriend though?
Re: The Death of George Floyd and Black Lives Matter.
Yesterday at 08:58:49 am
Quote from: John C on Yesterday at 08:00:03 am
Did we find out that 'mama' is the name he calls his girlfriend though?

Yeah he called his girlfriend that and but she confirmed he called his mum that as well, so we don't know who he was specifically referring to at that time. The defence tried to push that as well but I don't think it matters all that much, he was clearly in distress and calling for someone who had been close to him.
Re: The Death of George Floyd and Black Lives Matter.
Yesterday at 10:06:05 am
Thanks Hazell.
Re: The Death of George Floyd and Black Lives Matter.
Yesterday at 10:40:40 am
My feelings on this have changed subtly but significantly watching this trial unfold. I started off thinking about the injustice of someone being dealt with so harshly during their arrest that they are killed. I felt confused how it could happen and I supported the BLM campaign. None of that has changed of course, as the trial has so far confirmed that injustice and the incomprehension of how someone could do that to another person in such a seemingly calm but callous way has not been explained.

But what I hadnt done before was felt such an overwhelming affection for George Floyd; George the man, George the human being just trying to get by the best way he could with hurdles to overcome throughout his life. I wish I could go back to meet him the day before it happened and tell him not to be in that place at that time. I want him to be alive and continuing to try to make things better and I want to tell him that hes doing alright and will get there. I look at his face and I feel like crying that he was murdered in such a callous, cold-blooded manner. And I feel like apologising that its taken until now to feel like this.

Yes I want justice. But I also just want George to be alive and knowing that his life is worth so much, and be able to put my arm around him and tell him so. Its absolutely heartbreaking to watch as so many others have said.
Re: The Death of George Floyd and Black Lives Matter.
Today at 07:47:26 pm
From reading articles about the trial it appears that the case could go either way. Can anyone who is actually a lawyer give their honest opinion of what they think the most likely outcome is?
Re: The Death of George Floyd and Black Lives Matter.
Today at 07:56:05 pm
Quote from: Red_Mist on Yesterday at 10:40:40 am
But I also just want George to be alive and knowing that his life is worth so much,
Nice post R_M.
Quote from: Shankly998 on Today at 07:47:26 pm
From reading articles about the trial it appears that the case could go either way. Can anyone who is actually a lawyer give their honest opinion of what they think the most likely outcome is?
It's perturbingly unthinkable isn't it Shanks, but you're right it may go either way although I do have hope that the prosecutors have and will make an absolute convincing case. Fucking hell the video is all anybody needs. Watch that, shout guilty, go home.

If it's a not guilty or a lesser charge then I fear for the entire country and I dread the global outcome of of unrest.

Injustice in this case will be damaging beyond comprehension.
Re: The Death of George Floyd and Black Lives Matter.
Today at 08:00:30 pm
Quote from: John C on Today at 07:56:05 pm
Nice post R_M.It's perturbingly unthinkable isn't it Shanks, but you're right it may go either way although I do have hope that the prosecutors have and will make an absolute convincing case. Fucking hell the video is all anybody needs. Watch that, shout guilty, go home.

If it's a not guilty or a lesser charge then I fear for the entire country and I dread the global outcome of of unrest.

Injustice in this case will be damaging beyond comprehension.

Not being a lawyer my gut feeling would be he'll get off, the defence will muddy the waters with the drugs in his system and his heart issues and hammer home the beyond reasonable doubt point which will be enough for him to be acquitted. Don't be surprised either way people with what happens a conviction is not a slam dunk from everything that I've read albeit it is possible he'll go down.
Re: The Death of George Floyd and Black Lives Matter.
Today at 08:14:01 pm
I've mostly avoided this, because I'm emotionally unstable at the best of times; but the fact this cop has a good 19 complaints against him in 20 years - and we all know for every complaint there will be at least three incidents that went unreported - really boils my piss.

This isn't the first time he did something like this. He has no place wearing a uniform.  I dread to think of the kind of jury that could see the outright grief on the face of those witnesses that could still fail to convict.
Re: The Death of George Floyd and Black Lives Matter.
Today at 09:03:04 pm
You never know with those trials where a cop is involved (not only in the US, but especially in the US). As someone who's not a lawyer I do feel though that he'll be found guilty of the manslaughter and/or third-degree murder charges. For Chauvin to be getting away with it, the medical experts for the defence would have to show (at least in my view) that the cops holding George Floyd down for that long a time with Chauvin actually pressing his knee on his neck had nothing to do with the death. I don't see that happening. As far as I know, there were two authopsies: the official one and one that was ordered by Floyd's family. Both of them classed the death as a homicide even though the official one listed medical issues and the drugs in his system maybe playing a part in the death.

The prosecution has already made a point about the drugs not being the reason for George Floyd dying that day, when the defence brought up overdoses when they were cross examining George's girlfriend. I would imagine that we'll see a lot more of that once they call medical experts as witnesses.

What makes it even harder for the defence in my view is that even if the drugs or health issues played a part in the death, it was pretty clear that George Floyd's physical condition changed massively while he was on the floor. He was pretty feisty when they tried to get him into the car. Even when he was put on the floor he keeps going for a short while. However, after a few minutes it is obvious that he's losing consciousness. He doesn't shout anymore and at one point stops talking completely. He also stops moving pretty quickly. You can see in the bodycam footage that over those nine minutes the other two cops back off more and more the less resistance they feel from George. I think at the end of the video the cop at his feet has let go almost completely, while Chauvin was still pressing his knee on Floyd's neck.

It will be hard for the cops to argue that they didn't realise how George Floyd's condition and behaviour changed. They must have realised that something was wrong and that they should probably check on him. Especially, when even people watching were telling them that he was unresponsive. Then you can also add the fact that the Lieutenant said you shouldn't keep a suspect handcuffed on his belly for too long and that they were going completely over the top holding him down like that. I'm not sure the jury will find him guilty of murder (because it will probably be hard to prove that he wanted to kill Floyd), but I cannot see them saying that Chauvin had absolutely nothing to do with George Floyd's death.
Re: The Death of George Floyd and Black Lives Matter.
Today at 09:06:54 pm
Quote from: Red Berry on Today at 08:14:01 pm
I dread to think of the kind of jury that could see the outright grief on the face of those witnesses that could still fail to convict.

I get where you're coming from, but things like that shouldn't play a part in a trial and rightly so. The evidence has to be what matters when making a judgement.
Re: The Death of George Floyd and Black Lives Matter.
Today at 09:52:04 pm
Quote from: stoa on Today at 09:06:54 pm
I get where you're coming from, but things like that shouldn't play a part in a trial and rightly so. The evidence has to be what matters when making a judgement.

I understand what you're saying, which is why I don't post in here very often, because for me, those reactions ARE evidence. You just cannot fake that.  In a judicial system of reasonable doubt, as Glenn Kirschner alluded to several days ago, the amount of pressure required to cause dangerous to lethally low dosages of oxygen to the brain isn't much.
Re: The Death of George Floyd and Black Lives Matter.
Today at 10:01:36 pm
Quote from: Red Berry on Today at 09:52:04 pm
I understand what you're saying, which is why I don't post in here very often, because for me, those reactions ARE evidence. You just cannot fake that.  In a judicial system of reasonable doubt, as Glenn Kirschner alluded to several days ago, the amount of pressure required to cause dangerous to lethally low dosages of oxygen to the brain isn't much.

And that's factual evidence rather than the emotional reaction of witnesses.

We haven't heard the pathology evidence yet so too early to make any predictions.
