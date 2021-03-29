Been watching this over the past few days and I'm really surprised the defence is trying to push the threatening crowd angle so much, given the video evidence available which goes against that. They did it again tonight - they even used some false equivalence of a gun battle in relation to what happened that day! I'm not a police officer but I suspect some people telling them to check the pulse of a suspect and at worst calling them some names shouldn't affect their ability look after their suspect. And if they did feel threatened, why didn't they call for back up?



The main (only?) thing so far which may be successful for them is the drug angle which I suspect they'll more focus on when they call in their witnesses and medical professionals given I think once of the reports of the cause of death was drug related. That might mean there will be sufficient reasonable doubt for the jury.



That was harrowing to watch and I find it difficult to see how George Floyd was a threat given his reactions and behaviour from that footage. Agree about Chauvin seeming a nasty piece of work too.



Yeah, I feel the same as you. Have seen most of the witnesses (could only watch parts of the two minors testifying) and I do kind of feel like the defence attorney is a bit out of his depth. That comparision he made today was completely awful. This was not a gun battle and we've seen two videos that make it perfectly clear that those three guys on George Floyd didn't feel threatened by the "angry" crowd at all. Not even Thao, the guy who was doing crowd control, seemed to feel threatened. He seemed pretty self-assured and in control of that crowd. He was even engaging with them when he said stuff like "Don't do drugs" or "He can tallk, so he can breathe".A bit later the attorney also asked something like "Can it be better in some instances to hold a suspect down instead of using the [whatever the name for the thing is where they also put something on the suspect's legs] when the suspect has medical issues?" Trying to make it look like the police officers were doing the right thing sitting on George Floyd while waiting for the paramedics, which is completely insane when the suspect is literally dying while they're sitting on him.Having said that, the defence also has a terribly hard job, because all witnesses so far have been very good I think. There was not a lot that the attorney could have done without looking like an idiot or a complete twat. At the same time, the prosecution have put together an impressive case so far (as far as I can tell as someone who has no courtroom experience). It started with the people who were there filming or pleading with the officers to check for Floyd's pulse. They made it clear why that crowd was "angry". They weren't angry, because of the arrest. They were angry, because they saw a man being killed in front of their eyes and they felt absolutely helpless, because it was the police doing the killing. They had people there like the dispatcher who saw what was going on and again, what she saw was wrong in her view.Today, George's girlfriend gave an insight into what he was like and that he was not a thug, but got into this whole thing like many other Americans through prescription pain killers. Was watching on ABC and in their analysis during breaks they mentioned that. Years ago painting that picture would not have been possible, because "drugs are bad". However, with the whole opiod crisis in the US more and more people seem to realise that this is a widespread problem. And after that, you had the paramedics basically testifying that the cops were sitting on a man who was already dead. So, not only was he not a threat to them, they also should have helped him. The second paramedic (Derek Smith?) even said multiple times that Floyd was already deceased when he checked his pulse. I also felt like he wasn't too fond of Chauvin or his defence attorney, because while he was rather friendly when talking with the prosecutor, he got rather pissy when asked by the defence guy.To be honest, I can only see Chauvin's team going one way. They will want to blame it on health issues and George Floyd being under the influence. They need their medical expert(s) to be more convincing than the ones the prosecution will call and they need to create doubt about Chauvin being at fault for the death. Sadly, that might be achievable, because it will be more or less a "he said, she said" between the experts and it will be hard for the jury to determine who is right. It's not like with all the videos where every juror can see with their own eyes what has happened. They can see that those three cops were pretty relaxed while they were sitting on a dying man for more than nine minutes. They can see how George Floyd might have behaved erratic during the whole thing, but was never really violent. They can see how the one cop pulls his gun on Floyd mere seconds after knocking on his car window, because he doesn't like what is going on in the car. With the medical stuff it will be experts saying he had heart issues, because of the drugs, and the other side will say, no he didn't, the guy kneeling on George Floyd's neck was at fault. That might just come down to whom the jury finds more believable or even just more likeable, which is a pretty shocking thought.One thing I can say is that this is another one of those cases where you're just asking yourself what the fuck went wrong in the US that a situation like that can escalate that quickly. It was a guy paying with an allegedly false 20 dollar bill and it is not one minute after the cop approached George Floyd that he draws his gun and points it at him. That's just insane on so many levels.