« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 75 76 77 78 79 [80]   Go Down

Author Topic: The Death of George Floyd and Black Lives Matter.  (Read 112081 times)

Offline 24∗7

  • https://soulbearing.home.blog/
  • RAWK Staff
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 33,829
  • Loves to check his log!
    • 'Soul Bearing' - a very personal blog.
  • Super Title: Guru Jim
Re: The Death of George Floyd and Black Lives Matter.
« Reply #3160 on: September 24, 2020, 10:25:55 PM »
I abstain from further comment on RAWK about this. Fuck the lot of youse who don't get it. See ya.


Amandla. Awetu.
Logged
"Love does not claim possession, but gives freedom." - Rabindranath Tagore.

Online Mimi

  • Maguire!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,876
Re: The Death of George Floyd and Black Lives Matter.
« Reply #3161 on: September 25, 2020, 06:18:18 AM »
Quote from: Mumm-Ra on September 24, 2020, 09:47:36 PM
There's a lot to unpack here. I support Kap's right to protest and say whatever he wants, first of all. But if I'm following your logic, policing in America has systemic racism at it's core. OK I'm with you there. And then, as a result of that, any action taken by any policeman in the states is... inherently racist? Did I get that part right?

Policing in the States is rooted in the slave catchers. Individuals within that system will undoubtedly commit racist acts as they operate within a system that is born in racism, and today continues to proudly ally itself with white supremacy.
Logged

Offline Los back. Thanks.

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,697
Re: The Death of George Floyd and Black Lives Matter.
« Reply #3162 on: September 25, 2020, 12:55:14 PM »
Quote from: Mimi on September 24, 2020, 06:29:47 PM
It is another fatal shooting instigated by the police where a person of color died.
What about police shooting a black person (not just a person a color) does not make it inherently racist? Do you need them to be saying the N word while doing the shooting before you call it racist?
What other cases? Please enlighten what factors the other cases had that this one does not.
What does this even mean? How does economics explain why police shot an unarmed woman in her own home, then lied about it, tried to frame her, tried to stitch up an ex-boyfriend?
Nobody is going to enlighten you, dude. You have already said you have attended protests, talked to many people about what is and what is not racism (hopefully some of those people were black people, and at the least had some melanin). If after doing all of those things in real life, you come here and want to be enlightened, then it is not really about being enlightened.
So your approach to the situation is to just shut me up. Well done. This is the way forward for sure.
Logged

Offline deFacto please, you bastards

  • farKnow
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 30,512
Re: The Death of George Floyd and Black Lives Matter.
« Reply #3163 on: September 25, 2020, 01:37:07 PM »
Logged

Offline So... Howard Phillips

  • Penile Toupé Extender
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,661
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: The Death of George Floyd and Black Lives Matter.
« Reply #3164 on: September 27, 2020, 09:12:32 AM »
I've just started reading 'The savage city' about crime in New York in the 60s and 70s which also deals with increasing racial tensions.

Five pages in there's this quote;

'From 1947 to 1952, forty six unarmed African Americans were killed by police officers in the state of New York. Only two White's were killed by police in the same period'.

I just thought at that time it was the Southern states that went in for that level of repression.
Logged

Offline rafathegaffa83

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 32,999
  • Dutch Class
Re: The Death of George Floyd and Black Lives Matter.
« Reply #3165 on: September 29, 2020, 10:48:44 PM »
This is an incredible lengthy piece about how the "9/11 era" of U.S. sports is done and in the BLM era all of the now-standard salutes to the police/military at U.S. sport events needs to go

Great conclusion

Quote
The rituals have run their course. The overwhelming majority of the post-9/11 years in sports did not bring healing but rather an even greater presence of police force at home and an increased sense of militarization and revenge toward the world. The chants of "USA! USA!" may have been cathartic, but they were also menacing, the chorus to President Bush telling the world during his Nov. 6, 2001 address to Congress announcing the War on Terror, "You're either with us, or against us." It is fashionable for fans to say they do not want politics in their sports, but for nearly two decades, American sporting events have perfected selling the politics of war. As much as the post-George Floyd protests were a response to what occurred in Minneapolis, they were also a final rejection of the police-hero narrative American sports have sold to the public. Police violence has increased, and in a world of viral videos, so has its visibility -- but accountability for it has not. It is time for a long-overdue recalibration. It is over now. When fans return, the primary messaging they receive at ballparks across America should no longer be about flags and flyovers but masks and hand sanitizer. It is where we are.
https://www.espn.com/espn/story/_/id/29979519/police-protest-pandemic-end-9-11-era?
Logged

Offline Mumm-Ra

  • Dunking Heretic. Mexican drug runner. Can go whistle for a pair of decent trainees! Your own personal cheese. Yes.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,612
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Death of George Floyd and Black Lives Matter.
« Reply #3166 on: September 30, 2020, 07:34:05 PM »
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on September 29, 2020, 10:48:44 PM
This is an incredible lengthy piece about how the "9/11 era" of U.S. sports is done and in the BLM era all of the now-standard salutes to the police/military at U.S. sport events needs to go

Great conclusion

That is good stuff, I hope that sentiment grows some legs. I was at a Brewers game in Milwaukee a couple of years ago and I swear every interlude between the baseball (and there were many) was like an ode to the military industrial complex.
Logged

Offline HomesickRed

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 55
Re: The Death of George Floyd and Black Lives Matter.
« Reply #3167 on: October 1, 2020, 12:29:55 AM »
Quote from: Mimi on September 25, 2020, 06:18:18 AM
Policing in the States is rooted in the slave catchers. Individuals within that system will undoubtedly commit racist acts as they operate within a system that is born in racism, and today continues to proudly ally itself with white supremacy.

Perhaps you words should read that policing in the States is rooted in violence?

In the main, it is because US society is rooted in violence, gun ownership, and overinflated sense of doing whatever it takes in the name of self protection on both sides. A perfect 'fuck you' storm of a situation.

The link between social status, poverty and crime is well established. If you are in a deprived, crime-ridden area, encounters with police are very often going to be even more of a powder keg situation, with both sides assuming the other is tooled up. It does not mean every black person shot is a racist shooting. Huge numbers of white people are shot too.

If you are black, you are probably more likely to be in a lower social class and more exposed to crime and possible poor outcomes. The shootings themselves may not be racist, but there may be an argument that the often lower status of black people in the US is because of racism. And in this day and age, that is the real scandal.
Logged

Offline Brissyred

  • RAWK's Great Uncle Google......
  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 734
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Death of George Floyd and Black Lives Matter.
« Reply #3168 on: October 1, 2020, 12:58:22 AM »
Quote from: HomesickRed on October  1, 2020, 12:29:55 AM
Perhaps you words should read that policing in the States is rooted in violence?

In the main, it is because US society is rooted in violence, gun ownership, and overinflated sense of doing whatever it takes in the name of self protection on both sides. A perfect 'fuck you' storm of a situation.

The link between social status, poverty and crime is well established. If you are in a deprived, crime-ridden area, encounters with police are very often going to be even more of a powder keg situation, with both sides assuming the other is tooled up. It does not mean every black person shot is a racist shooting. Huge numbers of white people are shot too.

If you are black, you are probably more likely to be in a lower social class and more exposed to crime and possible poor outcomes. The shootings themselves may not be racist, but there may be an argument that the often lower status of black people in the US is because of racism. And in this day and age, that is the real scandal.

You also have the problem whereby people are encouraged to have a gun to protect themselves, laws such as stand your ground and the castle doctrine are enacted to enable the use of said guns without fear of running foul of the law..........and then you issue no knock warrants to the police. What the fuck do they think is going to happen  ::) 
Logged

Online Buggy Eyes Alfredo

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,706
  • ¤Ginger◇Drapes¤
Re: The Death of George Floyd and Black Lives Matter.
« Reply #3169 on: October 1, 2020, 09:26:39 PM »
Logged

Offline dalarr

  • Call me sensitive
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,465
Re: The Death of George Floyd and Black Lives Matter.
« Reply #3170 on: October 1, 2020, 09:54:42 PM »
Havent bothered with Proud Boys until I heard Trump told them to stand by during the debate. watched some interviews with them and one was striking. He couldnt wait for civil war. He was smirking as he told the reporter. What kind of human beings are these guys? They also long for a society where women spend their time at home with the family. Idiots.
Logged

Offline a treeless whopper

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 55,261
Re: The Death of George Floyd and Black Lives Matter.
« Reply #3171 on: October 4, 2020, 10:36:06 PM »
Bit light hearted, but if anyone has Sky, check the blurb of Trading Places which is on Sky Comedy right now.
Logged

Offline deFacto please, you bastards

  • farKnow
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 30,512
Re: The Death of George Floyd and Black Lives Matter.
« Reply #3172 on: October 6, 2020, 12:44:03 PM »
Logged

Offline So... Howard Phillips

  • Penile Toupé Extender
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,661
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: The Death of George Floyd and Black Lives Matter.
« Reply #3173 on: October 7, 2020, 11:23:37 AM »
Quote from: dalarr on October  1, 2020, 09:54:42 PM
Havent bothered with Proud Boys until I heard Trump told them to stand by during the debate. watched some interviews with them and one was striking. He couldnt wait for civil war. He was smirking as he told the reporter. What kind of human beings are these guys? They also long for a society where women spend their time at home with the family. Idiots.

And no doubt he'd find an excuse not to attend - ooh I had to iron my collection of Fred Perry polo shirts.
Logged

Offline nozza

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,111
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Death of George Floyd and Black Lives Matter.
« Reply #3174 on: October 7, 2020, 08:14:51 PM »
The cop that did this made bail today, he is out. This country is mindboggling.
Logged

Offline deFacto please, you bastards

  • farKnow
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 30,512
Re: The Death of George Floyd and Black Lives Matter.
« Reply #3175 on: October 7, 2020, 08:55:31 PM »
Quote from: nozza on October  7, 2020, 08:14:51 PM
The cop that did this made bail today, he is out. This country is mindboggling.
$1 million bail as well
Logged

Online Max_powers

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,346
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Death of George Floyd and Black Lives Matter.
« Reply #3176 on: October 7, 2020, 09:12:25 PM »
Quote from: deFacto please, you bastards on October  7, 2020, 08:55:31 PM
$1 million bail as well

How did he afford the bail? Wouldn't be surprised if some racists far-righters organized it for him or the police union.
Logged

Offline Jiminy Cricket

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,646
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Death of George Floyd and Black Lives Matter.
« Reply #3177 on: October 7, 2020, 09:18:26 PM »
Quote from: Max_powers on October  7, 2020, 09:12:25 PM
How did he afford the bail? Wouldn't be surprised if some racists far-righters organized it for him: or the police union.
Fixed that for you.
Logged

Offline Mumm-Ra

  • Dunking Heretic. Mexican drug runner. Can go whistle for a pair of decent trainees! Your own personal cheese. Yes.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,612
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Death of George Floyd and Black Lives Matter.
« Reply #3178 on: October 7, 2020, 09:34:57 PM »
Quote from: deFacto please, you bastards on October  7, 2020, 08:55:31 PM
$1 million bail as well

You usually just need to post 10%, so $100k. Although on the episode of Better Call Saul I watched last night they needed the full amount, so who knows  ;D
Logged

Offline So... Howard Phillips

  • Penile Toupé Extender
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,661
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: The Death of George Floyd and Black Lives Matter.
« Reply #3179 on: October 8, 2020, 07:33:40 PM »
Quote from: Mumm-Ra on October  7, 2020, 09:34:57 PM
You usually just need to post 10%, so $100k. Although on the episode of Better Call Saul I watched last night they needed the full amount, so who knows  ;D

Don't they get bail through a bail bondsman who can uses Stephen Segal or Chuck Norris to hunt them down if they skip?
Logged

Offline Mumm-Ra

  • Dunking Heretic. Mexican drug runner. Can go whistle for a pair of decent trainees! Your own personal cheese. Yes.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,612
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Death of George Floyd and Black Lives Matter.
« Reply #3180 on: October 8, 2020, 07:40:21 PM »
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on October  8, 2020, 07:33:40 PM
Don't they get bail through a bail bondsman who can uses Stephen Segal or Chuck Norris to hunt them down if they skip?

Dog the Bounty Hunter took over from those guys years ago, try to keep up
Logged

Online Buggy Eyes Alfredo

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,706
  • ¤Ginger◇Drapes¤
Re: The Death of George Floyd and Black Lives Matter.
« Reply #3181 on: October 12, 2020, 04:09:12 AM »

Killer Mike's new Black-owned bank receives 'tens of thousands' of account requests in less than 24 hours

https://amp.cnn.com/cnn/2020/10/10/business/killer-mike-greenwood-bank/index.html
Logged

Online Buggy Eyes Alfredo

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,706
  • ¤Ginger◇Drapes¤
Re: The Death of George Floyd and Black Lives Matter.
« Reply #3182 on: October 18, 2020, 03:06:16 AM »

Might be a tough watch for some.    :wave

{Akon : Ain't No Peace}

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/2TnkJXvMTEA" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/2TnkJXvMTEA</a>
Logged

Online Buggy Eyes Alfredo

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,706
  • ¤Ginger◇Drapes¤
Re: The Death of George Floyd and Black Lives Matter.
« Reply #3183 on: Yesterday at 01:50:33 AM »

The news of the killings by the Nigerian police of peaceful protesters is disgusting!
Logged

Offline Machae

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,628
Re: The Death of George Floyd and Black Lives Matter.
« Reply #3184 on: Yesterday at 06:19:02 PM »
What a dickhead if this turns out to be true

The Chop: Sky pulls TV woodwork show over contestant's tattoos

Darren Lumsden, was accused of having a Nazi symbol on his face after the Sky History channel posted a clip from the show online.

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/entertainment-arts-54628712
Logged

Offline Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 60,297
Re: The Death of George Floyd and Black Lives Matter.
« Reply #3185 on: Yesterday at 06:23:40 PM »
Quote from: Machae on Yesterday at 06:19:02 PM
What a dickhead if this turns out to be true

The Chop: Sky pulls TV woodwork show over contestant's tattoos

Darren Lumsden, was accused of having a Nazi symbol on his face after the Sky History channel posted a clip from the show online.

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/entertainment-arts-54628712

"The channel initially said the tattoos had "no political or ideological meaning whatsoever".

Does Wayne Hennessy work for them?
Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Offline ShakaHislop

  • Shocktrooper of the Vinny Cable Nasties
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,196
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Death of George Floyd and Black Lives Matter.
« Reply #3186 on: Yesterday at 06:25:25 PM »
Breonna Taylor: Grand jury 'not given chance to bring homicide charges'

Quote
A Kentucky grand juror has said the jury was not given the opportunity to consider homicide charges in the killing of Breonna Taylor by police.

Ms Taylor, a 26-year-old black hospital worker, was shot six times when police forced their way into her apartment in Louisville, Kentucky, on 13 March.

Last month the jury recommended no homicide charges against the officers.

The anonymous juror was permitted to release the statement by a judge who ruled it was in the public interest.

In the statement, they said the state's attorney general only presented to the grand jury - a panel drawn from members of the public to determine whether there is enough evidence to pursue a prosecution - wanton endangerment charges to be considered against one officer.

On 23 September, the jury charged one officer, Brett Hankison - not with Ms Taylor's death but with wanton endangerment for firing into a neighbour's apartment.

Two other officers who were involved have not been charged.

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/world-us-canada-54626809
Logged

Offline 12C

  • aka 54F
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,878
  • The Ribbons are Red
Re: The Death of George Floyd and Black Lives Matter.
« Reply #3187 on: Yesterday at 06:45:42 PM »
Quote from: Machae on Yesterday at 06:19:02 PM
What a dickhead if this turns out to be true

The Chop: Sky pulls TV woodwork show over contestant's tattoos

Darren Lumsden, was accused of having a Nazi symbol on his face after the Sky History channel posted a clip from the show online.

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/entertainment-arts-54628712

Apparently Sky and history Channel doubled down saying 1988 wasnt a Nazi symbol, they had asked the guy and he said it was when his dad died, and they had researched his story thoroughly
A reporter looked up the electoral roll and found his dad was still alive in 2002.
Logged
"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us."

Offline Sammy5IsAlive

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,410
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Death of George Floyd and Black Lives Matter.
« Reply #3188 on: Yesterday at 06:51:57 PM »
Quote from: 12C on Yesterday at 06:45:42 PM
Apparently Sky and history Channel doubled down saying 1988 wasnt a Nazi symbol, they had asked the guy and he said it was when his dad died, and they had researched his story thoroughly
A reporter looked up the electoral roll and found his dad was still alive in 2002.

Seems that Pops has now been in touch with the Mail to let them know that rumours of his death have been exaggerated!
Logged

Offline Jiminy Cricket

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,646
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Death of George Floyd and Black Lives Matter.
« Reply #3189 on: Yesterday at 10:14:50 PM »
Quote from: ShakaHislop on Yesterday at 06:25:25 PM
Breonna Taylor: Grand jury 'not given chance to bring homicide charges'

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/world-us-canada-54626809
To further illuminate (from apnews.com):
Quote
[Kentucky Attorney General Daniel] Cameron had opposed in court allowing grand jurors to speak about the proceedings. He said Tuesday that he would not appeal the judges ruling. Grand juries are typically secret meetings, though earlier this month the audio recordings of the proceedings in the Taylor case were released publicly.

Cameron announced the results of the grand jury investigation in a widely viewed news conference on Sept. 23. At that announcement, he said prosecutors walked the grand jury through every homicide offense.

He also said the grand jury agreed that the officers who shot Taylor were justified in returning fire after they were shot at by Kenneth Walker, Taylors boyfriend. Walkers lone gunshot struck one of the officers in the leg.

The anonymous grand juror challenged Camerons comments, saying the panel didnt agree that certain actions were justified, and grand jurors did not have homicide charges explained to them.

The grand jurors attorney, Kevin Glowgower, said his clients chief complaint was the way in which the results were portrayed to the public as to who made what decisions and who agreed with what decisions.
Logged

Online Buggy Eyes Alfredo

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,706
  • ¤Ginger◇Drapes¤
Re: The Death of George Floyd and Black Lives Matter.
« Reply #3190 on: Today at 04:22:47 AM »

 :no

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/HOoPynHMJWQ" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/HOoPynHMJWQ</a> 
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 75 76 77 78 79 [80]   Go Up
« previous next »
 