Policing in the States is rooted in the slave catchers. Individuals within that system will undoubtedly commit racist acts as they operate within a system that is born in racism, and today continues to proudly ally itself with white supremacy.



Perhaps you words should read that policing in the States is rooted in violence?In the main, it is because US society is rooted in violence, gun ownership, and overinflated sense of doing whatever it takes in the name of self protection on both sides. A perfect 'fuck you' storm of a situation.The link between social status, poverty and crime is well established. If you are in a deprived, crime-ridden area, encounters with police are very often going to be even more of a powder keg situation, with both sides assuming the other is tooled up. It does not mean every black person shot is a racist shooting. Huge numbers of white people are shot too.If you are black, you are probably more likely to be in a lower social class and more exposed to crime and possible poor outcomes. The shootings themselves may not be racist, but there may be an argument that the often lower status of black people in the US is because of racism. And in this day and age, that is the real scandal.