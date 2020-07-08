The New York Police Department (NYPD) is reporting a surge in retirements amid tensions between officers and city officials including Mayor Bill de Blasio (D).In the last week alone, 179 NYPD officers have filed for retirement compared to 35 in 2019, the department told The Hill.Since May 25  the day that George Floyd died while in Minneapolis police custody  503 NYPD officers have filed for retirement, compared to 287 who filed for retirement during the same period last year."While the decision to retire is a personal one and can be attributed to a range of factors, it is a troubling trend that we are closely monitoring," NYPD Sgt. Mary Frances O'Donnell, a spokesperson for the NYPD deputy commissioner, told CNN.Floyds death sparked protests across the country, including in New York, as protesters demanded police reform and the defunding of police departments.De Blasio last month proposed a $1 billion cut to the $6 billion NYPD budget. Activists have argued that the cuts tip-toed around protesters' demands by pushing police costs to other city departments instead of reducing the presence of police."Of course, cops are retiring at a higher rate," Chris Monahan, president of the Captains Endowment Association, told CNN. "We've been abandoned by the NYPD and elected officials."