The Death of George Floyd and Black Lives Matter.

Re: The Death of George Floyd and Black Lives Matter.
July 8, 2020, 07:12:18 PM
Quote from: Alan_X on July  8, 2020, 09:12:07 AM
Posted in the Statues thread but relevant in here as a reminder what this is all about.

The Truth About the Confederacy in the United States

Jeffery Robinson, the ACLUs top racial justice expert, discusses the dark history of Confederate symbols across the country and outlines what we can do to learn from our past and combat systemic racism.

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/QOPGpE-sXh0" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/QOPGpE-sXh0</a>

Just a reminder of what this is all about. This is not a response to recent events. This is a lecture from 2017, explaining why Confederate statues were erected and what they are for.

The same points can be applied to other countries but the issue of Confederate statues and the Gonfederate flag in American and their relationship to segregation are quite specific.

It's long but worth it. There were things in it that I wasn't aware of.

I'm aware I promised a response to some posts a few days back but stuff happens. I would ask everyone in here to watch as it gives context to the points I was making.

Wow!
Re: The Death of George Floyd and Black Lives Matter.
July 8, 2020, 07:57:56 PM
Thanks Alan
Re: The Death of George Floyd and Black Lives Matter.
Yesterday at 01:18:51 AM
Transcript of George Floyd death shows he said he was dying, officers said he was fine because he could speak

Quote
Former Minneapolis Police Officer Derek Chauvin told George Floyd that his pleas for help took "a heck of a lot of oxygen" as the officer kneeled on Floyd's neck for almost nine minutes, newly released transcripts show.

The transcripts, obtained by The Washington Post, come from the body camera footage of J. Alexander Kueng and Thomas K. Lane, two of the officers charged in connection to Floyd's death, and reveal more details about what happened between police making contact with Floyd and when Floyd was pronounced dead in the back of an ambulance.

The transcripts show that Floyd was attempting to cooperate with police, but seemed to be viscerally afraid of the officers.

According to the transcripts, Kueng sat Floyd, a Black man, down on the sidewalk and told him that he was being detained under suspicion of try to use fake U.S. currency, The Washington Post reports.

Police had originally responded to reports of the use of a fake $20 bill. When Kueng and Lane had arrived on the scene they had found Floyd in a car. Transcripts show that Lane asked Floyd to show him his hands, eventually drawing his gun when Floyd didn't respond.

Im sorry, Im sorry, Floyd said, per the transcript. I didnt do nothing.  What did I do though? What did we do, Mr. Officer?

Im sorry, Im so sorry. God dang man. Man, I got shot. I got shot the same way, Mr. Officer, before, Floyd said to Lane, after he asked Floyd to step out of the car. Mr. Officer, please dont shoot me. Please man.

Lane reportedly asked Shawanda Renee Hill, a witness inside the car, why Floyd was acting strangely.
I have no clue, because hes been shot before, Hill said. "[H]e got a thing going on, Im telling you, about the police. He have problems all the time when they come, especially when that man put that gun like that.

Talking to Kueng on the sidewalk, Floyd told the officer that he "didnt know what was going on," when the officers had first approached him.

When officers tried to put Floyd into the squad car, he resisted, saying that he was claustrophobic and had anxiety. He also said that he had just had COVID-19.

Eventually, Floyd was placed on the ground, and Chauvin, who is white, proceeded to kneel on Floyd's neck.

After Chauvin, the senior officer on the scene, told Floyd that he was under arrest, Floyd reportedly said, "Oh my god. I cant believe this. I cant believe this. Mama, I love you.  Tell my kids I love them. Im dead.

Floyd then complained of his neck hurting.
Uh huh, Chauvin answered. Youre doing a lot of talking, a lot of yelling.

Takes a heck of a lot of oxygen to say that, Chauvin said at one point.

According to the transcripts, Lane asked Chauvin if Floyd should be moved from the position he's in, but Chauvin declined.

No, leave him, Chauvin said. Staying put where we got him.

Soon after, Lane told Chauvin that he believed that Floyd was unconscious. When Keung checked Floyd for a pulse, he said that he couldn't find one.
 
Still, Chauvin kept his knee on Floyd's neck until an ambulance arrived, with video showing that he moved only after told to do so by a paramedic.
 
A medic informed Lane later that Floyd had "crashed" in the ambulance.

https://thehill.com/homenews/state-watch/506491-transcript-of-george-floyd-death-shows-he-said-he-was-dying-officers
Re: The Death of George Floyd and Black Lives Matter.
Yesterday at 05:05:26 AM
ShakaHislop on Yesterday at 01:18:51 AM
Transcript of George Floyd death shows he said he was dying, officers said he was fine because he could speak

https://thehill.com/homenews/state-watch/506491-transcript-of-george-floyd-death-shows-he-said-he-was-dying-officers
I can't remember the medical term for it but you have a reservoir of air that can still be used for speech/exhalation even though you are being asphyxiated. I can't find the link but a doctor talking about this and that it should be a part of the training officers receive. And then we remember how little training US police officers get compared to the rest of the world.
Re: The Death of George Floyd and Black Lives Matter.
Yesterday at 01:48:51 PM
NYPD retirements surge over 400 percent amid tensions with mayor

The New York Police Department (NYPD) is reporting a surge in retirements amid tensions between officers and city officials including Mayor Bill de Blasio (D).

In the last week alone, 179 NYPD officers have filed for retirement compared to 35 in 2019, the department told The Hill.

Since May 25  the day that George Floyd died while in Minneapolis police custody  503 NYPD officers have filed for retirement, compared to 287 who filed for retirement during the same period last year.

"While the decision to retire is a personal one and can be attributed to a range of factors, it is a troubling trend that we are closely monitoring," NYPD Sgt. Mary Frances O'Donnell, a spokesperson for the NYPD deputy commissioner, told CNN.

Floyds death sparked protests across the country, including in New York, as protesters demanded police reform and the defunding of police departments.

De Blasio last month proposed a $1 billion cut to the $6 billion NYPD budget. Activists have argued that the cuts tip-toed around protesters' demands by pushing police costs to other city departments instead of reducing the presence of police.

"Of course, cops are retiring at a higher rate," Chris Monahan, president of the Captains Endowment Association, told CNN. "We've been abandoned by the NYPD and elected officials."

https://thehill.com/homenews/state-watch/506519-nypd-retirements-surge-over-400-percent-amid-tensions-with-mayor
Re: The Death of George Floyd and Black Lives Matter.
Yesterday at 04:46:17 PM
ShakaHislop on Yesterday at 01:48:51 PM
NYPD retirements surge over 400 percent amid tensions with mayor

The New York Police Department (NYPD) is reporting a surge in retirements amid tensions between officers and city officials including Mayor Bill de Blasio (D).

In the last week alone, 179 NYPD officers have filed for retirement compared to 35 in 2019, the department told The Hill.

Since May 25  the day that George Floyd died while in Minneapolis police custody  503 NYPD officers have filed for retirement, compared to 287 who filed for retirement during the same period last year.

"While the decision to retire is a personal one and can be attributed to a range of factors, it is a troubling trend that we are closely monitoring," NYPD Sgt. Mary Frances O'Donnell, a spokesperson for the NYPD deputy commissioner, told CNN.

Floyds death sparked protests across the country, including in New York, as protesters demanded police reform and the defunding of police departments.

De Blasio last month proposed a $1 billion cut to the $6 billion NYPD budget. Activists have argued that the cuts tip-toed around protesters' demands by pushing police costs to other city departments instead of reducing the presence of police.

"Of course, cops are retiring at a higher rate," Chris Monahan, president of the Captains Endowment Association, told CNN. "We've been abandoned by the NYPD and elected officials."

https://thehill.com/homenews/state-watch/506519-nypd-retirements-surge-over-400-percent-amid-tensions-with-mayor

Im getting out now before Im accountable!
I think a lot of them are scared of what might be discovered.
Re: The Death of George Floyd and Black Lives Matter.
Yesterday at 05:05:03 PM
What's the criteria for retirement in New York, seems like a cushy number if you can avoid being shot
Re: The Death of George Floyd and Black Lives Matter.
Yesterday at 08:37:34 PM
Re: The Death of George Floyd and Black Lives Matter.
Yesterday at 11:05:08 PM
12C on Yesterday at 04:46:17 PM
Im getting out now before Im accountable!
I think a lot of them are scared of what might be discovered.

Probably risk losing their pension if they're investigated. Maybe they're hoping their misdeeds wont be looked into if they jump ship.

Really, everyone retiring needs to be looked at.
Re: The Death of George Floyd and Black Lives Matter.
« Reply #2889 on: Yesterday at 11:30:13 PM »

{H.E.R. : I Can't Breathe}

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/E-1Bf_XWaPE" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/E-1Bf_XWaPE</a>
Re: The Death of George Floyd and Black Lives Matter.
Today at 08:08:09 AM
Red Berry on Yesterday at 11:05:08 PM
Probably risk losing their pension if they're investigated. Maybe they're hoping their misdeeds wont be looked into if they jump ship.

Really, everyone retiring needs to be looked at.

Seems like David Duckinfield has set them an example
Re: The Death of George Floyd and Black Lives Matter.
Today at 09:12:16 AM
I hope some of them are honest men and women who have become disillusioned with their jobs. It cannot be easy to risk your own life every day when the public hates you.

We must not forget the officers who truly believe in their profession.
Re: The Death of George Floyd and Black Lives Matter.
Today at 09:30:33 AM
dalarr on Today at 09:12:16 AM
Or maybe some of them are honest men and women who have become disillusioned with their jobs. It cannot be easy to risk your own life every day when the public hates you.

We must not forget the officers who truly believe in their profession.
Unlikely, I think. After all, if this is how they feel, why would they be desperate to get out just at the time when it looks like something will be done to clear out all the officers who clearly should not be there, to properly professionalize the job, and overhaul how police officers are perceived by the general public (and black citizens in particular). No. If they could stand it before, good police offers can probably stand it now.

Edit: I see that you have edited you post. I'll leave in place my comment above.
Re: The Death of George Floyd and Black Lives Matter.
Today at 09:54:40 AM
Jiminy Cricket on Today at 09:30:33 AM
Unlikely, I think. After all, if this is how they feel, why would they be desperate to get out just at the time when it looks like something will be done to clear out all the officers who clearly should not be there, to properly professionalize the job, and overhaul how police officers are perceived by the general public (and black citizens in particular). No. If they could stand it before, good police offers can probably stand it now.

Edit: I see that you have edited you post. I'll leave in place my comment above.
Yes, I did edit my post. Sorry about that. I have no problem with your reply either way.
Re: The Death of George Floyd and Black Lives Matter.
« Reply #2894 on: Today at 11:44:47 AM »

New video of an an officer pinching a now deceased man's nose closed while another officer forced his baton into his mouth.
Re: The Death of George Floyd and Black Lives Matter.
« Reply #2895 on: Today at 12:15:07 PM »

{Tarrus Riley : Healing}

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/yLHdA-kLqi0" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/yLHdA-kLqi0</a>
Re: The Death of George Floyd and Black Lives Matter.
Today at 06:39:05 PM
Red Berry on Yesterday at 11:05:08 PM
Probably risk losing their pension if they're investigated. Maybe they're hoping their misdeeds wont be looked into if they jump ship.

Really, everyone retiring needs to be looked at.

Come on man. Have we really gone so far down the 'ACAB' road that we think that's the most logical reason for increased retirement? These guys have done 20+ years in an extremely taxing job, mentally and physically (check suicide, alcoholism and divorce rates). They are running down the clock trying to maximise their pensions. And now, pretty suddenly, a good percentage of the public has turned on them, as evidenced by the posts on this page. I'd be off like a shot too if I were them.

Logged

Online ShakaHislop

  • Shocktrooper of the Vinny Cable Nasties
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,827
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Death of George Floyd and Black Lives Matter.
Today at 10:43:54 PM
Twitter suspends more than 50 white nationalist accounts

Quote
Twitter suspended over 50 accounts operated by white nationalists Friday amid criticism over its handling of inflammatory posts on its platform.

The accounts in question were suspended for violating our policies in relation to violent extremism, a Twitter spokesperson said in a statement to The Hill.

The move comes Twitter and YouTube were singled out in a report released Tuesday by the Global Project Against Hate and Extremism that accused the platforms of allowing white nationalist groups to disseminate their message and garner new recruits.

The report specifically identified 67 Twitter accounts, which  had nearly 140,000 followers in total, who were members of the Identitarian movement, also known as Generation Identity, which is based on the idea that immigrants are overtaking people of European descent.

One of the suspended accounts belongs to Martin Sellner, leader of the Identitarian Movement in Austria.

It is another act of censorship of freedom of speech, Sellner told NBC News, which was the first to report on the suspensions. We are the only group really talking about mass immigration and population replacement. The mainstream has no answers to our question: Why should we accept becoming a minority in our own countries?

https://thehill.com/policy/technology/506829-twitter-suspends-more-than-50-white-nationalist-accounts
