« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 67 68 69 70 71 [72]   Go Down

Author Topic: The Death of George Floyd and Black Lives Matter.  (Read 85218 times)

Offline Just Elmo?

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,041
Re: The Death of George Floyd and Black Lives Matter.
« Reply #2840 on: June 25, 2020, 05:22:34 PM »
Oh and my post was nothing to do with wokeness or white guilt, as a certain poster has claimed, and supported via PM (not Alan to be clear).

I want it to be absolutely clear my post was nothing to do with railing against 'woke people with white guilt'.
Logged

Online Ray K

  • Loves a shiny helmet.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,889
  • Truthiness
Re: The Death of George Floyd and Black Lives Matter.
« Reply #2841 on: June 25, 2020, 05:39:11 PM »
Quote from: Spezialo on June 23, 2020, 11:54:29 AM
Isn't that just thr rope for the garage door?

Seems most garages have that rope

Certainly looks like a noose to me.



Certainly does't look like a rope to pull down a garage door, as it would tighten on your hand the first time you pulled on it.
Logged
"We have to change from doubters to believers"

Twitter: @rjkelly75

Offline Spezialo

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 462
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Death of George Floyd and Black Lives Matter.
« Reply #2842 on: June 25, 2020, 06:04:24 PM »
Quote from: Ray K on June 25, 2020, 05:39:11 PM
Certainly looks like a noose to me.



Certainly does't look like a rope to pull down a garage door, as it would tighten on your hand the first time you pulled on it.

Looks like a noose yes but the NASCAR garages have had them on for over a year. Also, Bubba was on CNN, saying he didn't even see it or report it. Someone else did.
Logged

Online ShakaHislop

  • Shocktrooper of the Vinny Cable Nasties
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,720
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Death of George Floyd and Black Lives Matter.
« Reply #2843 on: June 25, 2020, 06:26:14 PM »
Quote from: ShakaHislop on June 22, 2020, 03:44:39 PM
NYPD suspends officer after 'apparent chokehold' incident

https://thehill.com/homenews/state-watch/503841-new-york-police-officer-suspended-after-apparent-chokehold-incident

Video of the alleged chokehold - https://twitter.com/Vote4Beckford/status/1274749454139170816

New York police officer arrested and charged with using illegal chokehold

Quote
A New York police officer who allegedly used an illegal chokehold while conducting an arrest earlier this week has been detained and charged with second-degree strangulation, the Queen's district attorney announced Thursday.

Officer David Afanador, who was suspended after video of the incident surfaced on social media, will also face a charge of first-degree attempted strangulation. He is expected to be arraigned in Queens Criminal Court on Thursday afternoon.

A conviction for the charges could carry a maximum prison sentence of seven years.


Quote
AP: NYPD officer David Afanador was arrested today for using an illegal chokehold on Ricky Bellevue, a Black man, last weekend on the Rockaway Beach boardwalk.

Afanador has faced charges before. He once pistol-whipped a teenager and broke his teeth.pic.twitter.com/KHGmx0WVMa

 Keith Boykin (@keithboykin) June 25, 2020

Quote
Bellevue was arrested on allegations of disorderly conduct, obstructing governmental administration and resisting arrest. The Queen's district attorney's office said it wouldn't prosecute Bellevue, The New York Times reported.

https://thehill.com/homenews/state-watch/504539-new-york-police-officer-arrested-and-charged-with-using-illegal
Logged

Offline TSC

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,639
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Death of George Floyd and Black Lives Matter.
« Reply #2844 on: June 25, 2020, 07:14:16 PM »
Channel 4 news reporting that officers from the Met police have been suspended for taking and sharing inappropriate photos of two murdered black sisters in a park in London. Allegedly said officers took selfies with the dead bodies and shared images on social media.
Logged

Offline Hedley Lamarr

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Anny Roader
  • ******
  • Posts: 340
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Death of George Floyd and Black Lives Matter.
« Reply #2845 on: June 25, 2020, 07:15:38 PM »
Quote from: TSC on June 25, 2020, 07:14:16 PM
Channel 4 news reporting that officers from the Met police have been suspended for taking and sharing inappropriate photos of two murdered black sisters in a park in London. Allegedly said officers took selfies with the dead bodies and shared images on social media.
Just seen that, absolutely grim.
Logged

Offline WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,441
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Death of George Floyd and Black Lives Matter.
« Reply #2846 on: June 25, 2020, 07:55:29 PM »
Quote from: Spezialo on June 25, 2020, 06:04:24 PM
Looks like a noose yes but the NASCAR garages have had them on for over a year. Also, Bubba was on CNN, saying he didn't even see it or report it. Someone else did.


That isn't the defence that you think it is.

It is a noose,not looks like,is.
Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Offline Mumm-Ra

  • Dunking Heretic. Mexican drug runner. Can go whistle for a pair of decent trainees! Your own personal cheese. Yes.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,527
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Death of George Floyd and Black Lives Matter.
« Reply #2847 on: June 25, 2020, 08:03:09 PM »
Quote from: Ray K on June 25, 2020, 05:39:11 PM
Certainly looks like a noose to me.

Certainly does't look like a rope to pull down a garage door, as it would tighten on your hand the first time you pulled on it.

Looks exactly like a noose, so I can see why it was reported. Also looks like a functional rope handle, so maybe that's all it was ever meant to be. I don't know if it would really tighten on your hand though, no point speculating on that.

I'm just taking this one as reported - people saw something that looked very controversial, rightly reported it, after investigation it turned out to be nothing.
Logged

Online Buggy Eyes Alfredo

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,486
  • ¤Ginger◇Drapes¤
Re: The Death of George Floyd and Black Lives Matter.
« Reply #2848 on: June 25, 2020, 08:39:00 PM »

Quote from: Andy82lfc on June 25, 2020, 11:10:45 AM
Thank you for proving my point.

My response did not prove any point. Keep digging though.
Logged

Offline 24∗7

  • https://soulbearing.home.blog/
  • RAWK Staff
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 33,480
  • Loves to check his log!
    • 'Soul Bearing' - a very personal blog.
  • Super Title: Guru Jim
Re: The Death of George Floyd and Black Lives Matter.
« Reply #2849 on: June 25, 2020, 08:41:05 PM »
Locked cos there's, yer know, a kind of important sporting event currently happening.........
Logged
"Love does not claim possession, but gives freedom." - Rabindranath Tagore.

Offline Alan_X

  • WUM. 'twatito' - The Cat Herding Firm But Fair Voice Of Reason (Except when he's got a plank up his arse). Gimme some skin, priest! Has a general dislike for Elijah Wood. Clearly cannot fill even a thong! RAWK Resident Muppet. Has a crush o
  • RAWK Staff
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 48,731
  • Come on you fucking red men!!!
  • Super Title: This is super!
Re: The Death of George Floyd and Black Lives Matter.
« Reply #2850 on: June 26, 2020, 11:12:19 AM »
For obvious reasons I'm not going to be posting in here today. Will respond later.
Logged
Sid Lowe (@sidlowe)
09/03/2011 08:04
Give a man a mask and he will tell the truth, Give a man a user name and he will act like a total twat.
Quote from: John C on May 20, 2012, 02:27:53 PM
Its all about winning shiny things.

Offline Tepid T₂O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 68,794
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: The Death of George Floyd and Black Lives Matter.
« Reply #2851 on: July 2, 2020, 08:01:41 PM »
David Starkey.....


Just go a way you stupid little man.
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.

With courage, nothing is impossible.

Offline So... Howard Phillips

  • Penile Toupé Extender
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,714
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: The Death of George Floyd and Black Lives Matter.
« Reply #2852 on: July 2, 2020, 08:10:45 PM »
Quote from: Tepid T₂O on July  2, 2020, 08:01:41 PM
David Starkey.....


Just go a way you stupid little man.

What's he said now?

He does do a great hissy fit.
Logged

Offline Jiminy Cricket

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,955
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Death of George Floyd and Black Lives Matter.
« Reply #2853 on: July 2, 2020, 09:30:31 PM »
Quote from: Tepid T₂O on July  2, 2020, 08:01:41 PM
David Starkey.....

Just go a way you stupid little man.
A complete prick:

https://www.bbc.com/news/entertainment-arts-53262668

A pair of pricks:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2tVjZ9hA4SQ

I have only watched the first few minutes. I do not have time stamps for the most offensive comments.
Logged

Offline So... Howard Phillips

  • Penile Toupé Extender
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,714
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: The Death of George Floyd and Black Lives Matter.
« Reply #2854 on: July 3, 2020, 03:58:54 PM »
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on July  2, 2020, 09:30:31 PM
A complete prick:

https://www.bbc.com/news/entertainment-arts-53262668

A pair of pricks:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2tVjZ9hA4SQ

I have only watched the first few minutes. I do not have time stamps for the most offensive comments.

I've seen his comments now. He should stick to what he knows about - Henry the VIII's Queens.

Does the definition of genocide include the complete destruction of a race in that case there wasn't a Jewish genocide or an Armenian genocide or a Rwandan genocide then? Idiot.
Logged

Offline Alan_X

  • WUM. 'twatito' - The Cat Herding Firm But Fair Voice Of Reason (Except when he's got a plank up his arse). Gimme some skin, priest! Has a general dislike for Elijah Wood. Clearly cannot fill even a thong! RAWK Resident Muppet. Has a crush o
  • RAWK Staff
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 48,731
  • Come on you fucking red men!!!
  • Super Title: This is super!
Re: The Death of George Floyd and Black Lives Matter.
« Reply #2855 on: July 3, 2020, 04:04:04 PM »
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on July  2, 2020, 09:30:31 PM
A complete prick:

https://www.bbc.com/news/entertainment-arts-53262668

A pair of pricks:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2tVjZ9hA4SQ

I have only watched the first few minutes. I do not have time stamps for the most offensive comments.

Darren Grimes is an absolute c*nt. Wannabe Steven Miller.
Logged
Sid Lowe (@sidlowe)
09/03/2011 08:04
Give a man a mask and he will tell the truth, Give a man a user name and he will act like a total twat.
Quote from: John C on May 20, 2012, 02:27:53 PM
Its all about winning shiny things.

Online Buggy Eyes Alfredo

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,486
  • ¤Ginger◇Drapes¤
Re: The Death of George Floyd and Black Lives Matter.
« Reply #2856 on: July 3, 2020, 11:51:02 PM »

    :champ

{Tom Morello featuring Imagine Dragons vocalist Dan Reynolds, Shea Diamond,  & The Bloody Beetroots : Stand Up}

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/4U8JnwaqtVY" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/4U8JnwaqtVY</a>
Logged

Online Son of Spion＊

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,636
  • Siempre Antifascista
Re: The Death of George Floyd and Black Lives Matter.
« Reply #2857 on: July 4, 2020, 01:33:06 AM »
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on July  2, 2020, 09:30:31 PM
A complete prick:

https://www.bbc.com/news/entertainment-arts-53262668

A pair of pricks:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2tVjZ9hA4SQ

I have only watched the first few minutes. I do not have time stamps for the most offensive comments.

I can't believe I just sat through all of that. What an odious pair of gobshites.
Logged
We've Seen Things You People Wouldn't Believe...
    *         *         *         *          *           *
Rome. London. Paris. Rome. Istanbul. Madrid.

COUPE DES CLUBS CHAMPIONS EUROPÉENS VAINQUERS SIX FOIS.

Offline Jiminy Cricket

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,955
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Death of George Floyd and Black Lives Matter.
« Reply #2858 on: July 4, 2020, 11:51:26 AM »
Quote from: Son of Spion＊ on July  4, 2020, 01:33:06 AM
I can't believe I just sat through all of that. What an odious pair of gobshites.
I only half-listened to the first 10-15 minutes and gave up. I don't know if I am capable of listening to it all, and properly pay attention too. The pair and material were both objectionable and tedious. I think they think of themselves as fascinating. ::)
« Last Edit: July 4, 2020, 04:21:07 PM by Jiminy Cricket »
Logged

Online Son of Spion＊

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,636
  • Siempre Antifascista
Re: The Death of George Floyd and Black Lives Matter.
« Reply #2859 on: July 4, 2020, 03:20:48 PM »
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on July  4, 2020, 11:51:26 AM
I only half-listened to the first 10-15 minutes and gave up. I don't know if I am capable of listening to it all, and properly pay attention too. The pair and material were both objectionable and tedious. I think they of themselves as fascinating. ::)
To be honest, I'm amazed I saw it through to the end. There were plenty of points where I thought ''I'm out'' only to find myself sticking in there to see how bad the car crash got by the end.
Logged
We've Seen Things You People Wouldn't Believe...
    *         *         *         *          *           *
Rome. London. Paris. Rome. Istanbul. Madrid.

COUPE DES CLUBS CHAMPIONS EUROPÉENS VAINQUERS SIX FOIS.

Offline 12C

  • aka 54F
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,988
  • The Ribbons are Red
Re: The Death of George Floyd and Black Lives Matter.
« Reply #2860 on: July 4, 2020, 04:08:55 PM »
Quote from: Alan_X on July  3, 2020, 04:04:04 PM
Darren Grimes is an absolute c*nt. Wannabe Steven Miller.
He truly believes that he was chosen to head the Leave campaign because of his superior intellect and political acumen.
All this proves is that Banks Wigmore and friends found the perfect stooge to take the rap when the illegal dealings were discovered.
Logged
"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us."

Online Buggy Eyes Alfredo

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,486
  • ¤Ginger◇Drapes¤
Re: The Death of George Floyd and Black Lives Matter.
« Reply #2861 on: July 5, 2020, 11:49:44 PM »

{Alborosie: Listen To The Waves}

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/R-CAySzSvRI" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/R-CAySzSvRI</a>
Logged

Online Buggy Eyes Alfredo

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,486
  • ¤Ginger◇Drapes¤
Re: The Death of George Floyd and Black Lives Matter.
« Reply #2862 on: Yesterday at 12:15:24 AM »

Wu-Tang!!!    The RZA is about to drop a new movie!                                                           :thumbup

Cast: Wesley Snipes, T.I., Terrence Howard, Eiza Gonzalez, Ethan Hawke, Shameik Moore, Demetrius Shipp Jr., Kat Graham, Rob Morgan, Keean Johnson, Denzel Whitaker, Sam Daly, Isaiah Washington.

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/4rUkSXI2z64" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/4rUkSXI2z64</a>
Logged

Online Buggy Eyes Alfredo

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,486
  • ¤Ginger◇Drapes¤
Re: The Death of George Floyd and Black Lives Matter.
« Reply #2863 on: Yesterday at 12:28:57 AM »

Wow, he is only 12 years old.

{Keedron Bryant: I Just Want To Live

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/NbF_jwUtxsE" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/NbF_jwUtxsE</a>
Logged

Online Buggy Eyes Alfredo

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,486
  • ¤Ginger◇Drapes¤
Re: The Death of George Floyd and Black Lives Matter.
« Reply #2864 on: Yesterday at 12:39:52 AM »

{Lecrae : Deep End}

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/s4EToyMHq2Y" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/s4EToyMHq2Y</a>
Logged

Online Buggy Eyes Alfredo

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,486
  • ¤Ginger◇Drapes¤
Re: The Death of George Floyd and Black Lives Matter.
« Reply #2865 on: Yesterday at 01:29:07 AM »

{Monet X Change : March}

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/-gn38EJHbwc" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/-gn38EJHbwc</a>
Logged

Online Buggy Eyes Alfredo

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,486
  • ¤Ginger◇Drapes¤
Re: The Death of George Floyd and Black Lives Matter.
« Reply #2866 on: Yesterday at 02:02:04 AM »

{Nasty C w/ T.I. : They Don't}

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/jdyAAVCVEf4" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/jdyAAVCVEf4</a>
Logged

Online Buggy Eyes Alfredo

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,486
  • ¤Ginger◇Drapes¤
Re: The Death of George Floyd and Black Lives Matter.
« Reply #2867 on: Yesterday at 02:33:22 AM »

{Ziggy Marley & Stephen Marley: Circle Of Peace}

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/dUWIwKFhGMI" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/dUWIwKFhGMI</a>
Logged

Online Buggy Eyes Alfredo

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,486
  • ¤Ginger◇Drapes¤
Re: The Death of George Floyd and Black Lives Matter.
« Reply #2868 on: Yesterday at 02:45:26 AM »

{Dax : Black Lives Matter}

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/A2o15RCtSS0" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/A2o15RCtSS0</a>
Logged

Online Buggy Eyes Alfredo

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,486
  • ¤Ginger◇Drapes¤
Re: The Death of George Floyd and Black Lives Matter.
« Reply #2869 on: Yesterday at 02:56:48 AM »

{LXVI 64 : I Can't Breathe}

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/FkJCmxqyjvw" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/FkJCmxqyjvw</a>
Logged

Online Buggy Eyes Alfredo

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,486
  • ¤Ginger◇Drapes¤
Re: The Death of George Floyd and Black Lives Matter.
« Reply #2870 on: Yesterday at 05:51:42 AM »

{Jorja Smith : Rose Rouge}

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/lH6RyVirWcg" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/lH6RyVirWcg</a>
Logged

Online ShakaHislop

  • Shocktrooper of the Vinny Cable Nasties
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,720
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Death of George Floyd and Black Lives Matter.
« Reply #2871 on: Yesterday at 04:20:37 PM »
Atlanta mayor warns violent protesters to stop: 'You shot and killed a baby'

Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms (D) demanded an end to violence in the city after an 8-year-old girl was fatally shot near a Wendy's restaurant that was the site of a police killing that helped fuel escalating tensions in the region.

"We are shooting each other up on our streets in this city. And you shot and killed a baby," Bottoms said during a press conference on Sunday. "And there wasnt one shooter, there were at least two shooters. An 8-year-old baby. We are doing each other more harm than any police officer on this force."

The comments from Bottoms arrived after officials confirmed the death of Secoriea Turner, an 8-year-old girl who was shot and killed on Saturday while sitting in a car across the street from a Wendy's parking lot. Turner was shot as a driver attempted to park where a group of people had placed illegal barriers, according to CNN.

The Wendy's parking lot was the site of the police-involved shooting of Rayshard Brooks in June. Brooks, a 27-year-old Black man, was fatally shot by an officer after police responded to a complaint that a man was lying in his car asleep in the restaurant's drive-thru.

The shooting of Brooks led Atlanta Police Chief Erika Shields to resign. Garrett Rolfe, the officer who fatally shot Brooks, was also immediately fired and is now facing a felony murder charge. Devin Brosnan, the other officer involved in the incident, has also been charged with aggravated assault.

Protests have gone on for weeks in the area in and around the Wendy's parking lot where the shooting took place. The restaurant was set ablaze just a day after the incident. Bottoms said that the protests have coincided with an uptick in violence, noting that the city has reported more than 75 shootings over the past several weeks.

"We talk a lot about what we are demanding from our officers," she said. "Now we are demanding action for Secoria Turner and for all of the other people who were shot in Atlanta last night and over the past few weeks because the reality is this: These arent police officers shooting people on the streets. These are members of the community shooting each other."

"Enough is enough," she added. "You cant blame this on a police officer. You cant say this is about criminal justice reform. This is about some people carrying some weapons who shot up a car with an 8-year-old baby in the car. For what?

Bottoms noted that the city has experienced challenges since Brooks's death with demonstrators placing barriers near the Wendy's restaurant to close off roads. She said that she received reports that the barriers were positioned in the area just before getting a message that a young girl had been fatally shot.

The mayor also called out people who have been seen openly carrying firearms in the area. She noted that Georgia law allows this behavior, calling it "sad" that they can walk around with weapons down the city's streets.

She called on protestors to take it upon themselves to ensure protests remain peaceful, saying that "if you are a part of a protest or demonstration that looks like its going the wrong way, thats your time to pull back because youre no longer a part of the solution, you are a part of the problem."

The day of the press conference the Atlanta Police Department reported another fatal shooting near the Wendy's restaurant where Brooks was killed. Officers found a 53-year-old man who had been shot and killed on the scene. Two other victims were injured and transported to the hospital, Atlanta Police Public Information Officer John Chafee told CNN.

The police have also announced a $10,000 reward for information related to the suspects in the shooting of Turner, according to Fox 5 Atlanta. The notice said that one of the suspects is believed to have been wearing all black, while a second was wearing a white T-shirt.

"If you know who is out there... you cannot be silent. Your silence will not protect you," Bottoms said.

https://thehill.com/homenews/state-watch/505992-atlanta-mayor-warns-violent-protesters-to-stop-you-shot-and-killed-a
Logged

Online ShakaHislop

  • Shocktrooper of the Vinny Cable Nasties
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,720
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Death of George Floyd and Black Lives Matter.
« Reply #2872 on: Yesterday at 04:26:34 PM »
Oklahoma officers charged with second-degree murder after allegedly using Tasers more than 50 times on man

Quote
Two Oklahoma police officers have been charged with second-degree murder almost exactly one year after a July 4 incident in which they allegedly used Tasers on a man more than 50 times before he died.

Wilson Police Department officers Joshua Taylor, 25, and Brandon Dingman, 34, were charged in connection with the death of 28-year-old Jared Lakey, the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation (OSBI) announced Thursday.

The officers turned themselves in to the Carter County Sheriffs Office. They were released on $250,000 bonds on Thursday.

If convicted, they could face sentences of 10 years to life in prison.

Wilson Chief Kevin Coley told The Hill on Friday that the officers were placed on paid, administrative leave after the charges were announced, pending a termination hearing with the mayor and city council.

Due to the July 4 holiday weekend and the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, it is unclear when the hearing will take place. However, Coley estimated that it could be as early as next week.

Taylor has been with the department since June 2016 and was serving as acting chief at the time of the incident. Dingman had worked in the department since April 2012.

Shortly before midnight on July 4, 2019, Taylor and Dingman responded to a call involving Lakey allegedly acting in a disorderly way. When he did not comply with the officers commands, Taylor and Dingman used their stun guns multiple times, the state law enforcement agency said.

Lakey was reportedly shocked with a stun gun dozens of times within a nine-minute time frame.

Dingman allegedly "deployed his taser 23 times with a cumulative total of 114 seconds of tasing activity," according to court documents obtained by The Ardmoreite newspaper. Taylor allegedly "deployed his taser 30 times for a cumulative total of 122 seconds of tasing activity."

Shortly after being shocked by the stun gun, Lakey stopped breathing and became unresponsive. He was admitted to a hospital in Healdton, Okla., before being transferred to an Oklahoma City facility. He died July 6.

Carter County Sheriff Chris Bryant requested that an agent with the OSBI investigate the use of force incident, according to the outlet.

An affidavit from the agent states that body camera footage captured the incident and Lakey never struck, grabbed or made any aggressive move toward either officer during the nine-minute-long stun gun incident.

The agent further states that neither officer ever attempted to control the man by placing their hands on him, which went against the methods taught in their training.

The footage reveals numerous instances of both officers using their X26P tasers to send electrical shocks through [the victims] body in an apparent attempt to persuade him to put his hands behind his back as he lay on the ground, said the agent, according to court documents.

Court records obtained by The Ardmoreite allege that the force used by Taylor and Dingman was not necessary and referred to the use of Taser as an excessive amount that reportedly contributed to Lakeys death.

Ryan Hunnicutt, an attorney for both Dingman and Taylor, told The New York Times that Lakeys death saddens us all.

We are confident that the legal system will provide an opportunity for all the facts to be known and look forward to our day in court, Hunnicutt said.

Spencer Bryan, a lawyer for Lakeys parents, Doug and Cynthia Lakey, told the Times that the officers initially claimed that they only used the Tasers four times.

Given the body camera footage, Bryan said the charges against the officers are appropriate.

I have never seen a more disturbing video, Bryan said in an email. After watching it, I cannot understand how the city allowed officers who exhibited such gross recklessness, resulting in a mans death, to continue working. We have great confidence the evidence supports the charges.

Lakeys family has filed a public records lawsuit and a federal civil rights lawsuit following his death. Both of those lawsuits are pending.

https://thehill.com/blogs/blog-briefing-room/505774-oklahoma-officers-charged-with-second-degree-murder-after-allegedly
Logged

Online Buggy Eyes Alfredo

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,486
  • ¤Ginger◇Drapes¤
Re: The Death of George Floyd and Black Lives Matter.
« Reply #2873 on: Yesterday at 11:48:24 PM »

Hero of her own story: A young eyewitness to George Floyd's killing is writing a children's book
Judeah Reynolds, age 9, is going to tell her own story. The story of what happened that day she walked to the store, and in the days that followed.


Judeah Reynolds watched the police officer grind his knee into George Floyd's neck and hold it there until the man on the ground stopped moving, stopped crying out for his mama, stopped breathing.

Judeah Reynolds is 9 years old.

Too young to walk to the corner store alone.

She coaxed her 17-year-old cousin Darnella into walking with her to Cup Foods as Memorial Day was winding down. She had $3 in her pocket to spend on candy. Jolly Ranchers, maybe. Or Starburst.

Together, they walked to the store, and into history.

At the corner of 38th and Chicago, the kneeling officer locked eyes with Judeah, giving her the same look he leveled at Darnella as she pulled out her phone to record the scene. A look that said, "There's nothing you can do about this. You have no power, little girl."

Until Darnella Frazier posted her video and the whole world could see what the cousins had seen.

The weeks since have been weeks of protest and unrest and promises from politicians. All four of the officers involved in George Floyd's killing are facing charges in connection with his death.

"The person who tells the story has the power," said Lily Coyle, owner of Beaver's Pond Press in St. Paul.

Judeah Reynolds is going to tell her own story. The story of what happened that day she walked to the store, and in the days that followed. The children's book she's writing with the help of the staff of Beaver's Pond is set to publish in early 2021.

"I've got a lot to express in my book. I can't wait," Judeah said, sitting in her publisher's bright, book-lined offices last week.

"A Walk to the Store"  Judeah came up with the title  will be a picture book about a little Black girl who witnessed something unspeakable and found her voice.

Judeah explains how scary it was. How hugs from her mom helped her through the nightmares that followed. How she worked up the courage to return to the corner of 38th and Chicago a few days later and found it full of people planting flowers, painting murals and marching for justice for George Floyd.

Judeah painted a protest sign of her own that day and held it high: "It can be better."

We don't need to stop children from finding out what happened to George Floyd.

We need to stop what happened to George Floyd from happening to anyone else's child.

Judeah's not sure how many books she might sell. Maybe 700, maybe a zillion. Maybe, she said, she could sell enough books to afford a home.

Her family is living out of a hotel right now. Minneapolis' problems with equity and racial justice didn't start or end with George Floyd.

But Judeah's mother, Diane Reynolds, has faith. Faith in God and faith in her community.

"In the days I was down on 38th Street, I saw the strength and the diversity and the richness of Minnesota," Reynolds said. "It was all walks of life down there. Different races, different creeds, and we were standing in solidarity. There was no hate."

At Beaver's Pond, Judeah played Barbies and make-believe with another young publishing star, Cameron Brundidge. Cameron's mother, Sheletta Brundidge, wrote a book about Cameron's first day of school  the first book Judeah had ever seen with a little Black girl, just like her, on the cover.

The families connected, reached out to Beaver's Pond  publishers of "Cameron Goes to School"  and soon Cameron was explaining what it's like to be the hero of your own story.

"It's not easy. It's really hard work," Cameron explained last week. "You have to sign [all those books], you have to make the pictures and the words in the book."

But it's worth it, Cameron said, looking over at the shelf where her book is on display: "My book is famous."

It's not surprising that Judeah made it nine years without seeing herself reflected in the stories on her bookshelf. A 2018 survey of children's book illustrations found that half the faces were white, more than a quarter were creatures like animals or aliens or trucks, 10% were Black, and other races showed up in the single digits.

Sheletta Brundidge hopes parents and teachers read Judeah's book to children of all races.

"What little white kid's not going to read this book and say, 'Mama, I don't want this to happen  I want to be an ally. Mama, they're marching, I want to be out there,' " she said. "That's going to have a ripple effect on how children are going to perceive racism."

Judeah knows that telling a story can change history. Just like she knows she'll have many more stories to tell in her life.

After she finishes her first book, she said, "Then I'm going to [write] a part two. I'm going to make a chapter three, chapter four, chapter five, chapter six  all the way to 11."

This is Judeah's story and she's the hero of this story.

"I'm powerful," Judeah said. "I can't be afraid."

Friends of the family have organized a fundraiser to help them get into more stable housing. You can find out more here.


https://www.startribune.com/brooks-young-eyewitness-to-floyd-s-killing-is-writing-children-s-book/571630222/
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 67 68 69 70 71 [72]   Go Up
« previous next »
 