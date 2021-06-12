How does Valhalla compare across to Odyssey? Been having moments of fun with Odyssey, it is beautifully done if not particularly challenging, but the game keeps yanking me out of the Greek world with its 'aliens' and little portions with the 'archaeologists'. Is Valhalla a bit more coherent and a bit more focused on the game world? Although better of £100 for the game plus season pass suggests waiting on a sale even if it's a huge improvement.
Trudging around muddy England and getting annoyed at the whacko geography might annoy some (like me). Can look glorious. Combat is sort of two handed now, it's still the same game as Odyssey. Less annoying in some ways. For me, the setting just can't compare one bit.
And walking through the English countryside to stumble across a VR puzzle for that present-day bint to do some light platforming is absolutely infuriating.
It's good. Fun overall. I just dislike the palette, the look, and the historical tourism element is a bit tarnished if you know your rivers.
Vikings themselves are painted a bit too positively. I liked the feel of Odyssey more where you're a mercenary doing her business all over the shop, whereas Valhalla you're an invading force painted more or less as objectively right in your culture of invasion.
Small niggles, but then it's a huge game.
Least I haven't died to a chicken