Assassin's Creed Series

Re: Assassin's Creed Series
Reply #120 on: March 1, 2021, 02:58:45 pm
Quote from: GiorgosCarraGoonies on March  1, 2021, 09:34:06 am
I loved Valhalla (97 hours to finish it, have done a reasonable amount of side stuff but still loads to do).

I love the viking stuff though.  More than the Greek and Egyptian stuff, even.
Its the first game in a long while where Im going for 100% completion, or as close as I can get. Have put the main story on hold for a moment and doing side quests. Have completed everything in Grantesbridgeshire and East Anglia.
Re: Assassin's Creed Series
Reply #121 on: March 1, 2021, 05:46:32 pm
Trying to do the same with Valhalla, and while I've found most of the mysteries OK, some of the Black Flag-style paper sheets have been a pain in the backside... but they're a walk in the park compared to some of the cairns. My goodness there's a couple of those have nearly had me launch my dualshock at the TV  :butt
Re: Assassin's Creed Series
Reply #122 on: March 1, 2021, 08:12:49 pm
Started the Jorvik arc and put it down shortly afterwards, haven't picked it up again for a few weeks now. Same thing happened with Odyssey - I will finish it at some point but it's not fun anymore, I do still prefer the world to Odyssey though.
Re: Assassin's Creed Series
Reply #123 on: March 6, 2021, 09:22:54 pm
Just got the new Xbox and loaded this up. Underwhelmed by the graphics (I know it's only "enhanced"). Couple of hours in, I feel like I've played this game many times already. Just not anything but a change of scenery is it?
Re: Assassin's Creed Series
Reply #124 on: March 7, 2021, 12:53:34 pm
Can't get into Valhalla. Just not a patch on Greece. Can be beautiful n shit, though.

Might be able to get back into it. I like the additional, I guess you'd call it weight, particularly of combat
Re: Assassin's Creed Series
Reply #125 on: March 7, 2021, 08:17:20 pm
Quote from: ToneLa on March  7, 2021, 12:53:34 pm
Can't get into Valhalla. Just not a patch on Greece. Can be beautiful n shit, though.

Might be able to get back into it. I like the additional, I guess you'd call it weight, particularly of combat

I started playing and was quite enjoying it then stopped for 7-10 days as we moved house and now struggling to get back into it again
Re: Assassin's Creed Series
Reply #126 on: March 7, 2021, 09:34:28 pm
The map feels way too 'flat' for me. Climbing is such a big part of the series and this is all just open fields basically.
Re: Assassin's Creed Series
Reply #127 on: March 7, 2021, 09:42:17 pm
Quote from: bailey90 on March  7, 2021, 09:34:28 pm
The map feels way too 'flat' for me. Climbing is such a big part of the series and this is all just open fields basically.

Small mercies really because the parkour in this game is absolutely awful. I dont know what the hell theyve done to it but Eivor will go in every direction except the one I actually want her to go in.
Re: Assassin's Creed Series
Reply #128 on: March 8, 2021, 03:49:02 am
Yeah, the parkour was deffo better with Unity and went downhill from there. That being said, the directional issue that you mention has been ever present in the series.
Re: Assassin's Creed Series
Reply #129 on: March 8, 2021, 11:45:43 pm
Is The Ezio Collection worth getting or are the enhancements not that good ?

I've not played any of the series but it seems like a good deal for 3 games.
Re: Assassin's Creed Series
Reply #130 on: March 9, 2021, 04:32:03 am
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on March  8, 2021, 11:45:43 pm
Is The Ezio Collection worth getting or are the enhancements not that good ?

I've not played any of the series but it seems like a good deal for 3 games.
Don't know about the enhanced edition but the first two of that collection (II and Brotherhood) are pretty much the peak of the series for me (and genuinely good games even if you have no interest in Assassin's Creed), along with Black Flag. Revelations isn't all that great. If it's a good price I'd definitely recommend it, at least for the first two titles anyway.
Re: Assassin's Creed Series
Reply #131 on: March 9, 2021, 09:52:18 am
£11.99 in the sale
Re: Assassin's Creed Series
Reply #132 on: March 9, 2021, 12:17:50 pm
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on March  9, 2021, 09:52:18 am
£11.99 in the sale
Worth a punt at that price.
Re: Assassin's Creed Series
Reply #133 on: March 12, 2021, 01:05:11 am
Finally finished (100%) Valhalla, really enjoyed it, I liked the setting on this one, whilst Odyssey was visually great I felt the map was just too big and most of it not really used, in this at least the story had you going to most of the areas of the map and it didn't feel so big which is a plus IMO

Quote from: Garrus on March  9, 2021, 04:32:03 am
Don't know about the enhanced edition but the first two of that collection (II and Brotherhood) are pretty much the peak of the series for me (and genuinely good games even if you have no interest in Assassin's Creed), along with Black Flag. Revelations isn't all that great. If it's a good price I'd definitely recommend it, at least for the first two titles anyway.

Agree with most of this
Re: Assassin's Creed Series
Reply #134 on: March 12, 2021, 08:58:19 am
Quote from: blacksun on March 12, 2021, 01:05:11 am
Finally finished (100%) Valhalla, really enjoyed it, I liked the setting on this one, whilst Odyssey was visually great I felt the map was just too big and most of it not really used, in this at least the story had you going to most of the areas of the map and it didn't feel so big which is a plus IMO

Agree with most of this
Well done! I'm enjoying it also.

I've just arrived on Jorvik and I think it's one of the most beautiful settings in the AC series.

Do you know where you can see you progress percentage in Valhalla? Xbox tells me I'm like 50% but I'm unsure if that's the story or whole game!?
Re: Assassin's Creed Series
Reply #135 on: March 12, 2021, 03:14:12 pm
Quote from: blacksun on March 12, 2021, 01:05:11 am
Finally finished (100%) Valhalla, really enjoyed it, I liked the setting on this one, whilst Odyssey was visually great I felt the map was just too big and most of it not really used, in this at least the story had you going to most of the areas of the map and it didn't feel so big which is a plus IMO

Agree with most of this
Well done! Going for 100% myself, but taking my time. Enjoying the scenery and hunting legendary animals at the moment. Hopefully I can do it before Far Cry 6.
Re: Assassin's Creed Series
Reply #136 on: March 12, 2021, 03:45:27 pm
My best mate hasn't played it for a month, hasnt even switched his Series X on because work has been dreadful, he turned it on today and the game hasnt synced and he has lost 12 hours of Gameplay.

I mean I'd be furious.
Re: Assassin's Creed Series
Reply #137 on: March 12, 2021, 09:13:42 pm
Quote from: Fabulous_aurelio on March 12, 2021, 03:45:27 pm
My best mate hasn't played it for a month, hasnt even switched his Series X on because work has been dreadful, he turned it on today and the game hasnt synced and he has lost 12 hours of Gameplay.

I mean I'd be furious.

What do you mean it haven't synced? It haven't automatically saved progress?

I find meself saving manually now and then when I've done stuff outside the main story objectives.
Re: Assassin's Creed Series
Reply #138 on: March 13, 2021, 01:34:33 am
Quote from: Fabulous_aurelio on March 12, 2021, 08:58:19 am
Well done! I'm enjoying it also.

I've just arrived on Jorvik and I think it's one of the most beautiful settings in the AC series.

Do you know where you can see you progress percentage in Valhalla? Xbox tells me I'm like 50% but I'm unsure if that's the story or whole game!?

I'm not sure there's anything in game to tell you its 100% I just meant platinumed on PS, the easiest way to tell if you've done everything game wise is if you have anything left in the quest tab or with the people in the settlement.
Re: Assassin's Creed Series
Reply #139 on: Today at 11:19:10 am
Quote from: blacksun on March 13, 2021, 01:34:33 am
I'm not sure there's anything in game to tell you its 100% I just meant platinumed on PS, the easiest way to tell if you've done everything game wise is if you have anything left in the quest tab or with the people in the settlement.

On the Ubisoft Connect site you can at least get an overview of your total progress (as well as some other stats), but it's not clear if this is total progress or story progress. So I don't think those stats are available!!

