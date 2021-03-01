I loved Valhalla (97 hours to finish it, have done a reasonable amount of side stuff but still loads to do).I love the viking stuff though. More than the Greek and Egyptian stuff, even.
I have no idea what Im taking about
Can't get into Valhalla. Just not a patch on Greece. Can be beautiful n shit, though.Might be able to get back into it. I like the additional, I guess you'd call it weight, particularly of combat
The map feels way too 'flat' for me. Climbing is such a big part of the series and this is all just open fields basically.
Is The Ezio Collection worth getting or are the enhancements not that good ?I've not played any of the series but it seems like a good deal for 3 games.
£11.99 in the sale
Don't know about the enhanced edition but the first two of that collection (II and Brotherhood) are pretty much the peak of the series for me (and genuinely good games even if you have no interest in Assassin's Creed), along with Black Flag. Revelations isn't all that great. If it's a good price I'd definitely recommend it, at least for the first two titles anyway.
Finally finished (100%) Valhalla, really enjoyed it, I liked the setting on this one, whilst Odyssey was visually great I felt the map was just too big and most of it not really used, in this at least the story had you going to most of the areas of the map and it didn't feel so big which is a plus IMOAgree with most of this
Finally finished (100%) Valhalla, really enjoyed it, I liked the setting on this one, whilst Odyssey was visually great I felt the map was just too big and most of it not really used, in this at least the story had you going to most of the areas of the map and it didn't feel so big which is a plus IMOAgree with most of this
My best mate hasn't played it for a month, hasnt even switched his Series X on because work has been dreadful, he turned it on today and the game hasnt synced and he has lost 12 hours of Gameplay.I mean I'd be furious.
Well done! I'm enjoying it also.I've just arrived on Jorvik and I think it's one of the most beautiful settings in the AC series.Do you know where you can see you progress percentage in Valhalla? Xbox tells me I'm like 50% but I'm unsure if that's the story or whole game!?
I'm not sure there's anything in game to tell you its 100% I just meant platinumed on PS, the easiest way to tell if you've done everything game wise is if you have anything left in the quest tab or with the people in the settlement.
Page created in 0.019 seconds with 25 queries.
[Server Load: 0.45]