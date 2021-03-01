I loved Valhalla (97 hours to finish it, have done a reasonable amount of side stuff but still loads to do).I love the viking stuff though. More than the Greek and Egyptian stuff, even.
I have no idea what Im taking about
Can't get into Valhalla. Just not a patch on Greece. Can be beautiful n shit, though.Might be able to get back into it. I like the additional, I guess you'd call it weight, particularly of combat
The map feels way too 'flat' for me. Climbing is such a big part of the series and this is all just open fields basically.
