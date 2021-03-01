« previous next »
Author Topic: Assassin's Creed Series  (Read 4513 times)

Offline dalarr

Re: Assassin's Creed Series
« Reply #120 on: March 1, 2021, 02:58:45 pm »
Quote from: GiorgosCarraGoonies on March  1, 2021, 09:34:06 am
I loved Valhalla (97 hours to finish it, have done a reasonable amount of side stuff but still loads to do).

I love the viking stuff though.  More than the Greek and Egyptian stuff, even.
Its the first game in a long while where Im going for 100% completion, or as close as I can get. Have put the main story on hold for a moment and doing side quests. Have completed everything in Grantesbridgeshire and East Anglia.
Offline Judge Redd

Re: Assassin's Creed Series
« Reply #121 on: March 1, 2021, 05:46:32 pm »
Trying to do the same with Valhalla, and while I've found most of the mysteries OK, some of the Black Flag-style paper sheets have been a pain in the backside... but they're a walk in the park compared to some of the cairns. My goodness there's a couple of those have nearly had me launch my dualshock at the TV  :butt
Offline Ｓｎａｉｌ

Re: Assassin's Creed Series
« Reply #122 on: March 1, 2021, 08:12:49 pm »
Started the Jorvik arc and put it down shortly afterwards, haven't picked it up again for a few weeks now. Same thing happened with Odyssey - I will finish it at some point but it's not fun anymore, I do still prefer the world to Odyssey though.
Offline Crimson

Re: Assassin's Creed Series
« Reply #123 on: March 6, 2021, 09:22:54 pm »
Just got the new Xbox and loaded this up. Underwhelmed by the graphics (I know it's only "enhanced"). Couple of hours in, I feel like I've played this game many times already. Just not anything but a change of scenery is it?
Offline ToneLa

Re: Assassin's Creed Series
« Reply #124 on: Yesterday at 12:53:34 pm »
Can't get into Valhalla. Just not a patch on Greece. Can be beautiful n shit, though.

Might be able to get back into it. I like the additional, I guess you'd call it weight, particularly of combat
Offline JerseyKloppite

Re: Assassin's Creed Series
« Reply #125 on: Yesterday at 08:17:20 pm »
Quote from: ToneLa on Yesterday at 12:53:34 pm
Can't get into Valhalla. Just not a patch on Greece. Can be beautiful n shit, though.

Might be able to get back into it. I like the additional, I guess you'd call it weight, particularly of combat

I started playing and was quite enjoying it then stopped for 7-10 days as we moved house and now struggling to get back into it again
Offline bailey90

Re: Assassin's Creed Series
« Reply #126 on: Yesterday at 09:34:28 pm »
The map feels way too 'flat' for me. Climbing is such a big part of the series and this is all just open fields basically.
Re: Assassin's Creed Series
« Reply #127 on: Yesterday at 09:42:17 pm »
Quote from: bailey90 on Yesterday at 09:34:28 pm
The map feels way too 'flat' for me. Climbing is such a big part of the series and this is all just open fields basically.

Small mercies really because the parkour in this game is absolutely awful. I dont know what the hell theyve done to it but Eivor will go in every direction except the one I actually want her to go in.
Re: Assassin's Creed Series
« Reply #128 on: Today at 03:49:02 am »
Yeah, the parkour was deffo better with Unity and went downhill from there. That being said, the directional issue that you mention has been ever present in the series.
