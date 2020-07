Valhalla Update.



Looks like they have ditched the current loot system thank the Lord! Quotes below.



"Every piece of gear is unique in the game and [can be] upgraded extensively so that when you find a piece of gear, you're excited and you celebrate it, and that can stay with you for quite a long time."



He adds: "It can be viable for quite a long time. So it's quite a different approach than the previous games took