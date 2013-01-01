« previous next »
Author Topic: Danny Murphy  (Read 1825 times)

Been a horrible, bitter twat for a long time. Never got over Rafa selling him and missing out on Istanbul while his career petered out to mediocrity.

Therefore his media presence as a 'ex-Liverpool' pundit is highly annoying, as he hates us as much as Neville.
Probably the worst thing I have ever read by an ex-Liverpool player. No coming back from that.
Quote from: wampa1 on Yesterday at 06:04:40 PM
Probably the worst thing I have ever read by an ex-Liverpool player. No coming back from that.

It was that bad even Man City fans have been mocking him! He's a tit, I'd hope he gets absolutely no perks from the club nowadays.
He's had an agenda against the club since Rafa sold him.

Listening to Talksport the last few years when Rafa was manager at Newcastle, never said a good thing about him.



Quote from: wampa1 on Yesterday at 06:04:40 PM
Probably the worst thing I have ever read by an ex-Liverpool player. No coming back from that.

Yeah, it has to be the dumbest I've ever heard. Hard to believe he actually thought it, though; it seems like a stupid throwaway comment  that he never bothered interrogating - which, again, shows why he's a terrible pundit, if true. "Throwaway commenting" isn't good punditry.
Has become a bitter bastard.  He should be living off those goals against Manchester United.

I hope those not fit to lace KDB boots don't give him the time of day moving forward.
Average player, hit a decent free kick, bitter know-nothing xenophobe.
I saw this thread bumped.  Couldn't imagine why. ;)



He's a pillock.  He was a pillock to say it, and trying to claim he didn't mean it makes him an even bigger pillock because what kind of stupid idiot of an ex-Liverpool player doesn't engage their meagre allocation of brain cells before letting that pile of hairy, sweaty scrotums tumble from their mouth?  Hell, Neville showed us more respect on the night just by going to ground!

Hope the club fuck him off permanently, and that they publicly announce it to, just to humiliate him.  I guess we'd have too much class to do that though.

Bobby's hair in that picture though.  Dear God. :lmao
You don't even need to engage your brain to know that saying shite like that is just complete rubbish.

I mean regardless of who said that, ignoring he's an ex-red, it's just total drivel when we've walked the league like we just have.
I think this chap speaks for us all.  8)

Bald Garden Gnome!
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 09:25:49 PM
Bald Garden Gnome!

These days I always think of this character...

Quote from: The Gulleysucker on Yesterday at 10:29:25 PM
These days I always think of this character...


God I love that film.
