I fucking love RAWK  (Read 1387 times)

I fucking love RAWK
May 9, 2020, 08:28:14 PM
There, I've said it.

Been with me for about 20 years now.

I have some weeks off, some months off, some years off, but I always come back to it.

And I fucking love it.

Here's to all the men and women that make this a special place and carry it on like a family through the decades.

Particularly the MODS who give up their own time.

Thank you

YNWA
Re: I fucking love RAWK
Reply #1 on: May 9, 2020, 11:04:31 PM
No one likes a lick arse
Re: I fucking love RAWK
Reply #2 on: May 9, 2020, 11:29:46 PM
Quote from: CHOPPER on May  9, 2020, 11:04:31 PM
No one likes a lick arse

You've not seen the videos I have.
Re: I fucking love RAWK
Reply #3 on: May 11, 2020, 07:49:40 AM
:lmao

Fucking hell...

:lmao

Re: I fucking love RAWK
Reply #4 on: May 11, 2020, 10:33:09 AM
Quote from: CHOPPER on May  9, 2020, 11:04:31 PM
No one likes a lick arse

Speak for yourself.
Re: I fucking love RAWK
Reply #5 on: May 11, 2020, 11:38:51 AM
This looks like the pervo thread.

Ta, Ministers of Defense.
Re: I fucking love RAWK
Reply #6 on: June 8, 2020, 09:24:10 AM
Would the mods please consider changing my status back to normal? I originally posted a warning about the virus one night and was then angry because people weren't taking it seriously (I currently live in China with my girlfriend and could clearly see what coming) and anyway, I am sorry about that and am never going to to mention it again.
Please. I will tow the line from now on.

Didn't know where to post or who/how to ask this. Cheers.
Re: I fucking love RAWK
Reply #7 on: June 8, 2020, 08:16:20 PM
Re: I fucking love RAWK
Reply #8 on: June 8, 2020, 09:52:11 PM
Quote from: Barrow Shaun on June  8, 2020, 09:24:10 AM
Would the mods please consider changing my status back to normal? I originally posted a warning about the virus one night and was then angry because people weren't taking it seriously (I currently live in China with my girlfriend and could clearly see what coming) and anyway, I am sorry about that and am never going to to mention it again.
Please. I will tow the line from now on.

Didn't know where to post or who/how to ask this. Cheers.
Looks like whatever changes had been made have now been reversed. Stay healthy and happy.
Re: I fucking love RAWK
Reply #9 on: June 8, 2020, 10:21:02 PM
Yeah sorry Jim, I changed it then got distracted.
Re: I fucking love RAWK
Reply #10 on: June 8, 2020, 10:44:15 PM
Quote from: John C on June  8, 2020, 10:21:02 PM
Yeah sorry Jim, I changed it then got distracted.

Classic John.
Re: I fucking love RAWK
Reply #11 on: June 8, 2020, 11:17:40 PM
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on June  8, 2020, 10:44:15 PM
Classic John.

So the "C" stands for classic?
Re: I fucking love RAWK
Reply #12 on: June 8, 2020, 11:20:39 PM
Quote from: afc turkish on June  8, 2020, 11:17:40 PM
So the "C" stands for classic?

Depends who you speak to.
Re: I fucking love RAWK
Reply #13 on: June 8, 2020, 11:46:41 PM
Re: I fucking love RAWK
Reply #14 on: June 9, 2020, 01:12:54 AM
Re: I fucking love RAWK
Reply #15 on: June 9, 2020, 09:37:31 AM
"whom"!
Re: I fucking love RAWK
Reply #16 on: June 10, 2020, 11:46:20 AM
Quote from: 24∗7 on June  8, 2020, 09:52:11 PM
Looks like whatever changes had been made have now been reversed. Stay healthy and happy.

I wonder why. I haven't done anything wrong.
Re: I fucking love RAWK
Reply #17 on: June 10, 2020, 11:48:30 AM
Nothing has changed other than you can't open threads for fuck sakes. Go on with whatever business you do on here.
Re: I fucking love RAWK
Reply #18 on: June 10, 2020, 01:09:21 PM
Quote from: Barrow Shaun on June 10, 2020, 11:46:20 AM
I wonder why. I haven't done anything wrong.
Strange - I meant, the NNLFCT had been applied before, then removed, then re-applied. Checking now......
Re: I fucking love RAWK
Reply #19 on: June 10, 2020, 01:34:47 PM
Corrected! As you were. Just don't create too many there - the season-changing one is nice. Like that. But it's our 'main board' too, so we like to 'manage the traffic' there, so to speak.
Re: I fucking love RAWK
Reply #20 on: June 26, 2020, 10:45:34 PM
I've had my moments with RAWK, on the whole very positive, I went through a bad patch when I got made redundant a few years ago and to be honest I lost the plot so apologies to anyone I upset ;)

But other than that I'd like to think that in my time here, both as a member of the Mod team and just as a mere mortal,both pre and post Modism, that I've helped make it the place that it is today.

I have now gone from spending almost all my free time on the site to now being only the odd contributor, although I do read a lot of what is posted on here via Twitter these days.

But saying that last night at the final whistle my first port of call was RAWK ;)

I've also made a few friends on here that will be in my life/heart until I'm just a memory.

Oh yea and my biggest claim to fame is Kelly Dalglish replying to one of my tweets saying its strange to see me as Antony and not Pheeny the Mod on RAWK so the site is followed by those in high places :) 
Re: I fucking love RAWK
Reply #21 on: June 27, 2020, 01:16:56 AM
That's a nice post Pheeny. You know the workings and issues of the site more than most. Still more than me mate.
I remember what you went through. And I admit not understanding why you took it so harshly. I know it was your livelihood, yet it affected you significantly didn't it?

Hope all is good now anyway.

I know that you would have been as protective of the place as I can be when people talk about "on here", as if there is no other place on the planet that people can act like idiots.

Up the fuckin Reds. I can't believe I'm still awake anyway.
Re: I fucking love RAWK
Reply #22 on: Today at 11:13:25 AM
Quote from: Pheeny on June 26, 2020, 10:45:34 PM
I've had my moments with RAWK, on the whole very positive, I went through a bad patch when I got made redundant a few years ago and to be honest I lost the plot so apologies to anyone I upset ;)

But other than that I'd like to think that in my time here, both as a member of the Mod team and just as a mere mortal,both pre and post Modism, that I've helped make it the place that it is today.

I have now gone from spending almost all my free time on the site to now being only the odd contributor, although I do read a lot of what is posted on here via Twitter these days.

But saying that last night at the final whistle my first port of call was RAWK ;)

I've also made a few friends on here that will be in my life/heart until I'm just a memory.

Oh yea and my biggest claim to fame is Kelly Dalglish replying to one of my tweets saying its strange to see me as Antony and not Pheeny the Mod on RAWK so the site is followed by those in high places :) 

:wave
Re: I fucking love RAWK
Reply #23 on: Today at 11:17:02 AM
Quote from: Claire. on Today at 11:13:25 AM
:wave
Although since you changed the page, Claire, Kenny has to wear sunglasses  :-*
