Author Topic: Melwood - Thanks for the Memories...  (Read 18841 times)

Re: Melwood reopened, back for training
Quote from: newterp on June  2, 2020, 02:54:07 PM
Pretty mean of the team. He's off this summer.

Yup true. Klopp must have put him at the 'quiet corner' due to him always smiling. Even when Klopp is scolding somebody.
Re: Melwood reopened, back for training
Quote from: Samie on June  2, 2020, 12:59:24 PM


Thought they'd have done that to Fabinho, the petrol station attendant hugger ;)
Re: Melwood reopened, back for training
Quote from: MdArshad on June  2, 2020, 03:41:09 PM
Any ways to watch the training match or even highlights of it?

Its on LFC TV (the one you have to sign up to online) I believe.
Re: Melwood reopened, back for training
Random question.....
Where is Nathaniel Clyne? Has he been spotted anywhere in training?
I thought he was returning to some form of training just before the covid crisis stopped everything.
Re: Melwood reopened, back for training
Quote from: redgriffin73 on June  2, 2020, 10:18:46 AM
According to the Echo, these were the two teams in the match:

Alisson; Williams, Hoever, van Dijk, Robertson; Henderson, Keita, Jones; Elliott, Mane, Firmino.

Adrian; Trent, Gomez, Lovren, Larouci; Fabinho, Ox, Milner; Salah, Minamino, Origi.

So no Matip as well as Gini.
Watching the 4 minute highlights has whetted my appetite even more. Sumptuous all around. Mane, Bobby and Naby looking sharp
Re: Melwood reopened, back for training
Ali with a trim, he's ready.  8)

Re: Melwood reopened, back for training
Taking the piss out of Pep as well, lovely.
Re: Melwood reopened, back for training
Quote from: Samie on June  5, 2020, 02:59:24 PM
Ali with a trim, he's ready.  8)



He looks bloody hot there.  ;D
Re: Melwood reopened, back for training
Steady
Re: Melwood reopened, back for training
Last day of training at Melwood today.
Re: Melwood reopened, back for training
Quotes form Kloppo about Melwood/Kirkby yesterday.

Quote
Klopp on the new complex in Kirkby: "I was involved in all the useful stuff - pitches, gyms, indoor, all the things we really need. This building isn't for me, it's for LFC for the next 500 years. It must be right."

Quote
Things change and we have to adapt. Melwood is still good but not in the future, so we try to prepare for the future so we leave a really good place and move to an even better one."
Re: Melwood reopened, back for training
Re: Melwood reopened, back for training
The end of an era. Shanks and his men transformed Melwood to a place where magic happened, much like he did with Anfield. All the trophies and success followed on the field. Let's hope the new place is where the groundwork is laid for our continuing success.
Re: Melwood reopened, back for training
Farewell, Hallowed ground.
Re: Melwood reopened, back for training
Jurgen at his Mewood office for the last time today.







Re: Melwood reopened, back for training
https://www.liverpoolfc.com/news/announcements/415497-liverpool-fc-bids-fond-farewell-to-melwood

Liverpool have officially handed the site over to the housing group Torus.
Re: Melwood reopened, back for training
Thank you Melwood, we will miss you.
Re: Melwood reopened, back for training
Used to go to Melwood in the school holidays when I was a kid.

No locked gates in them days walk straight in and watch the lads train.

Shanks would often have a word with us.

One day it was pissing down and he let us in the big hut were the lads were having a cup of tea.

Never forget walking around getting autographs off all the players,them just sitting there laughing and joking amongst themselves.

Funny enough I was lucky enough to get invited to Melwood in February before the pandemic hit.

So fifty odd years after going there regularly I was able to make one last visit to Melwood.
Re: Melwood reopened, back for training
Thanks for producing so many champions on and off the pitch, the place where all the hard work was tucked away and only realised on matchday.

Can only hope we can win as many trophies at Kirkby as we have here.
Re: Melwood reopened, back for training
Re: Melwood - Thanks for the Memories...
Re: Melwood - Thanks for the Memories...
Thread title changed. Any memories in here - new training stuff in the Kirby thread please.
Re: Melwood - Thanks for the Memories...
Fare thee well, Melwood.  A true piece of history.
Re: Melwood - Thanks for the Memories...
I played and trained there a few times in the 70's. During one game I looked up and Shanks, Paisley and Fagan were standing together, watching the game.
As the game finished we walked into the changing rooms ( The old hut as I remember) and Shankly was standing outside the changing room. 'Well done son' he said. I shall never forget this moment. I find it hard to hear him speaking without getting emotional now. He was 'The Greatest'.
Re: Melwood - Thanks for the Memories...
Just read Jack Witham's post and it was the same for me. Went there a few times in the school holidays and occasionally went in to see the lads training. Other times it was getting a look over the wall.
Even spoke to the great man Shanks on one occasion , or rather he spoke to us and we just stared in awe.
Great great memories of the place . Just hope something of the soul remains when they build over it.
Re: Melwood - Thanks for the Memories...
Some pictures from DM: Melwood through the years


On October 13, 1961, Liverpool manager Bill Shankly starts five of his team off in a 100-yard sprint race. Pictured left to right: Dick White, Kevin Lewis, Roger Hunt, Jimmy Melia and Alan A'Court. The 1961-62 season was important for the club as they won the Second Division, earning promotion to the top flight.



Schoolchildren watch on as the Liverpool team are put through their paces during the warm-up in February 1965 led by coach Reuben Bennett. The Reds won their first ever FA Cup in 1964-65 which made amends for a disappointing league campaign as they fell to seventh. Liverpool were also beaten in the semi-finals of the European Cup by Inter Milan. It was also the first season in which the club wore a full red kit.



Liverpool goalkeeper Tommy Lawrence takes a pot shot at the rest of the team, who had lined up in the goal mouth as a punishment during a sessions in January 1968. The 1967-68 campaign was the second in a row the club failed to win any silverware.



New Liverpool coach Tony Waiters, the former Blackpool goalkeeper, (left) takes his first coaching session under the watchful eyes of 'A' team coach Ron Moran (back) at Melwood in January 1969.



The famous boot room boys - (left to right) Bill Shankly (manager), Bob Paisley (assistant manager), Joe Fagan (first team trainer), Ronnie Moran (second team trainer), Reuben Bennett (special duties) and Tom Saunders (youth trainer) pose at Melwood in July 1971 after Shankly had just agreed to a new three-year contract as Liverpool manager.



TV personality, singer and Liverpool's own Cilla Black (R) poses for a picture with Shankly during a visit to the training ground, alongside Jimmy Tarbuck, to film a part for Black's television series in September 1971.



New Liverpool signing Terry McDermott, left, reports for training at Melwood on November 14, 1974 alongside captain Emlyn Hughes (right) and manager Paisley (centre). After winning the 1974 FA Cup Final, Shankly unexpectedly retired and Paisley was named as his successor in a bid to maintain continuity. Melwood looks completely different to the modern structure in place today.



Liverpool first-team boss Paisley goes through tactics during a team-talk at Melwood in 1983, a year in which the Reds won the First Division and the League Cup.



A handful of supporters, and one of their dogs, watch Liverpool's first-team train at Melwood in 1983 during a cloudy day on Merseyside



Liverpool's European Cup-winning goalkeeper Bruce Grobbelaar clowns around during a training session at Melwood in 1983 with three high-rise buildings overlooking the famous training ground



-


(Foreground, left-right) Steven Gerrard, Danny Murphy, Robbie Fowler, Gary McAllister and Nicky Barmby are put through their paces during pre-season training in August 2000. The 2000-2001 season would be a memorable one as the Reds lifted the UEFA Cup, FA Cup and League Cup under Gerard Houllier, also finishing third in the Premier League.



Liverpool's then record £14m striker Djibril Ciise leans on crutches in the reception area of Melwood after suffering a horrific leg break during a draw against Blackburn Rovers in November 2004



A group of Liverpool fans use roadworks barriers as makeshift ladders to try and catch a glimpse of the first-team training session ahead of the thrilling Champions League semi-final second-leg win over Chelsea in May 2005



-


Liverpool played took instruction from manager Rafa Benitez on an autumnal day in the north-west as they prepare for a Champions League game against Lyon at Anfield on October 20, 2009. In the background is 'Pako Hill'. Created by Benitez's former assistant Pako Ayestaran, the man-made hill was created for players to run up and down to improve their stamina.



Fans could not get enough of watching their heroes in training and would climb on step-ladders and even wooden pallets to catch a glimpse of their Liverpool heroes training in April 2009 ahead of their Champions League quarter-final with Chelsea



Steven Gerrard is all smiles as he jogs on a treadmill at Melwood while exchanging a joke with Liverpool's new signing Glen Johnson in July 2009. Liverpool's gym and fitness equipment has changed enormously over the years with the growing impact of sport science on football.



Gerrard braves the freezing cold and snowy conditions on Merseyside during one particular session in January 2010. The Reds came close to winning the Premier League title in the previous season but couldn't maintain their challenge as Benitez left the club at the end of 2009-10.



Glen Johnson, Steven Gerrard, Daniel Agger and Jamie Carragher train on exercise bikes during pre-season in 2010. The club invested in an indoor pitch at Melwood to allow the first team to be able to train inside during awful weather conditions.



-



Fans burn a Fernando Torres shirt near the houses around Melwood in protest at the Spanish striker's £50million move to Premier League rivals Chelsea in January 2011. On the same day, Liverpool completed a £35m deal for Andy Carroll from Newcastle and welcomed Luis Suarez from Ajax for £22m.



Fans unveil a 'Make Us Dream' banner over the walls at Melwood in April 2014 as Liverpool looked to be on course for the club's first-ever Premier League title in 2013-14. The infamous Steven Gerrard slip against Chelsea and a draw at Crystal Palace ended their hopes, however, after a superb season under Brendan Rodgers.



During one training session in May 2015, Rodgers left the practice and walked over to talk to two young fans who had climbed the walls to get a glimpse of the session. Liverpool failed to build on their title challenge in the previous season and missed out on the Champions League in 2014-15. Five months later, Rodgers sacked and replace by Jurgen Klopp.



Some fans are willing to do anything to get a glimpse over the famous Melwood wall, including getting on top of a lorry to get the best possible view. Here one fan lies down on top of a vehicle in May 2015 to watch Rodgers prepare his team.



A general view of the reception area after Melwood underwent refurbishment in the summer of 2015. It looks completely different to when Shankly and Paisley were in charge but the Premier League champions still thought they needed a newer, more modern facility to work in.



Members of the media squash into the press room at Melwood in October 2015 to listen to Klopp's thoughts as he prepared to take charge of his first game against Tottenham.



Melwood has been the hub for Klopp's transformation of the club in recent years. At their old home, the German has taken the Reds to the summit of European and domestic football.



Mohamed Salah and manager Klopp walk out of the boot room located next to the pitches at Melwood for one session in November 2019. The iconic 'Please Keep Off The Pitch' sign was put to one side as the Reds focused on their preparation for their next match.



Klopp sits alone in his office in December 2019 after signing a new contract until 2024. The manager's office has windows overlooking the pitches at Melwood to allow him to keep an eye on what is happening down below.



In recent years, Klopp has insisted on huge black sheets being erected around the main pitch at Melwood. It allows his players to train in private so they can work on any new tactical ideas away from the glare of fans and media.



The Reds will move to their new £50million training base in Kirkby after this month's international break, leaving behind the historic Melwood site that has served them so well for over half a century.
Re: Melwood - Thanks for the Memories...
Some fantastic photos there Pipa.

Looking to see if I was on the photo of the one with all the kids.
Re: Melwood - Thanks for the Memories...
I have some wonderful memories of Melwood. My Cousin lived across the road on Melwood Drive and Id often visit her and in the late 60's/early 70's and we'd pop over to watch training and get autographs. Would hang around while players walked about, talked to Shanks on a few occasions...lots of memories

A memorable one would be eating a bag of chips in the mobile dugout watching the players....sat with Bob Paisley and Joe Fagan....cant recall but would love to think we shared the chips.

A great one was on a rainy spring night going  to get the autographs of Bayern Munich who where training before a CWC game..at one point Im walking across the pitch and in between and talking to Gerd Muller and Franz Beckenbauer...but best was late on watching Sepp Maier training and after he invited me to take a pen against  him.


Me and my cousin often recalled those days and what happened to the autograph book...and my pride in taking pen against the legendary Sepp Maier. When I turned 40 I got a Birthday card off him ( my cousin contacted him and told him the story)


Everything we achieved at Anfield began at Melwood.


Re: Melwood - Thanks for the Memories...
Quote from: jack witham on Today at 02:00:27 PM
Used to go to Melwood in the school holidays when I was a kid.

No locked gates in them days walk straight in and watch the lads train.

Shanks would often have a word with us.

One day it was pissing down and he let us in the big hut were the lads were having a cup of tea.

Never forget walking around getting autographs off all the players,them just sitting there laughing and joking amongst themselves.

Funny enough I was lucky enough to get invited to Melwood in February before the pandemic hit.

So fifty odd years after going there regularly I was able to make one last visit to Melwood.
Lovely memories to have Im sure.
