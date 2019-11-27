« previous next »
Author Topic: Praise for LFC's transfer policy  (Read 142235 times)

Online jillc

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
Re: Praise for LFC's transfer policy
« Reply #3320 on: Today at 12:35:09 PM »
Quote from: Fordy on Today at 12:25:11 PM
I'm with you mate. Klopp said yesterday that these youngsters are really close and I believe that. Some are extremely quick to right off our own players.

I agree Fordy. The problem is, if young players don't have the talent of Sanchez then they are immediately dismissed as being "not good enough." But as we all know, players improve at different rates, some are good straight away, others take a bit more time to show it. The whole point of this training group is the manager gets first pick of the talent coming from the Academy. Then having worked with them they can decide whether each player has a realistic chance of making it here. It's obvious Klopp has seen enough of Curtis, Neco and Elliot to make him believe they have a future here in whatever capacity. It's why this whole group was set up at the club in the first place.
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Online jillc

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
Re: Praise for LFC's transfer policy
« Reply #3321 on: Today at 12:38:59 PM »
Quote from: Fordy on Today at 12:25:11 PM
I'm with you mate. Klopp said yesterday that these youngsters are really close and I believe that. Some are extremely quick to right off our own players.

It's like people are price brain washed. We paid 50m for Keita and he might come good but lets be honest hasn't set the world alight but Jones who has done everything right so far doesn't stand a chance. I don't get it.

Let me tell you all - Kelleher, Jones, Williams, Brewster, Hoever, Cain, Clarkson, Elliott, Glatzel, Wilson are talented players. Yes we might sell one or 2 but we need to get out of this mindset that if we send players out on loan they are finished here or if they don't play 10 games in a season they are done.

I'm also liking Layton Stewart and Tom Hill who have starred in the u18 and u19's in Europe this season, think they've had u23 outings as well. I love the fact that Stewart has scored against Everton at every level from under 6 to under 18's!  ;D
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Offline newterp

Re: Praise for LFC's transfer policy
« Reply #3322 on: Today at 12:40:12 PM »
Quote from: Craig 🤔 on Today at 12:34:26 PM
Im loving the thought Jones and Elliott may get quite a few more minutes next year. They both look great prospects and will be good to see them get the chance to show this.

We should put this down on paper lest people misinterpret the direction of your post
Offline RedForeverTT

  • Did I hear you say you "No"?
Re: Praise for LFC's transfer policy
« Reply #3323 on: Today at 12:42:40 PM »
Agreed with Klopp that first team places should t be handed out like Christmas cards.

Neco was ready and glad he grab that opportunity with both hands. Could see he was hungry and relishing to show what he is made of.

Neither want them to go out on loan. Somehow loans have never worked out for our players. Origi being the only exception with qualified success.
Offline Fromola

  • Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker!
Re: Praise for LFC's transfer policy
« Reply #3324 on: Today at 12:45:25 PM »
Quote from: Coolie High on Today at 12:18:14 PM
Weve just got outplayed by a side with a 20 year old Foden, in regards to Jones I think he is much closer to the standard of our first 11 than you would predict, hes played against Everton and was the best player on the pitch already, Elliot is some time away but Jones is already near the quality of our first team midfield in my opinion.

Midfield is not the problem though, our front three is where we look short on quality(in terms of depth).

Jones is probably a year behind Foden. Foden was always a top level talent but found it hard to get the minutes, he's gradually got them more this season. The key with Jones will be patience, Foden showed it and will probably start a lot more regularly next season. He's behind Ox and Keita.

The priority for squad strengthening is the left side IMO. Robertson and Mane is the best left side in the game but the back ups are Milner and Origi (i.e. not even left sided players).
« Last Edit: Today at 12:50:22 PM by Fromola »
Offline ac

Re: Praise for LFC's transfer policy
« Reply #3325 on: Today at 12:54:48 PM »
Just saw a report saying Salah is paid more than Mane. Not sure how that works, if I was Mane I'd demand to be on par at the very least
Offline DelTrotter

Re: Praise for LFC's transfer policy
« Reply #3326 on: Today at 12:56:21 PM »
Quote from: ac on Today at 12:54:48 PM
Just saw a report saying Salah is paid more than Mane. Not sure how that works, if I was Mane I'd demand to be on par at the very least

Probably works because Salah is a better player and a far bigger world star?
Offline Coolie High

Re: Praise for LFC's transfer policy
« Reply #3327 on: Today at 12:57:27 PM »
Quote from: DelTrotter on Today at 12:56:21 PM
Probably works because Salah is a better player and a far bigger world star?

Exactly Salah is the 2nd most marketable player in the league and the best player as well.
Offline BIG DICK NICK

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
Re: Praise for LFC's transfer policy
« Reply #3328 on: Today at 01:03:23 PM »
Quote from: Coolie High on Today at 12:57:27 PM
Exactly Salah is the 2nd most marketable player in the league and the best player as well.

Whos the first out of interest?
Online HardworkDedication

Re: Praise for LFC's transfer policy
« Reply #3329 on: Today at 01:05:12 PM »
James Pearce STAFF 19h ago

@Jack P. Klopp has spoken previously about his admiration for Thiago and we know he's available for transfer this summer so it's not one to completely dismiss out of hand.
However, it would certainly be out of keeping with how LFC usually operate given that he's 29, has had his injury issues and would command big wages on top of a fee of around £35m. It's also an area of the squad which would only really need reinforcing this summer if someone left. I'm certainly not aware of any negotiations with Bayern at this stage. It's one to keep an eye on.

Offline ac

Re: Praise for LFC's transfer policy
« Reply #3330 on: Today at 01:05:52 PM »
Quote from: DelTrotter on Today at 12:56:21 PM
Probably works because Salah is a better player and a far bigger world star?

Disagree, I think Mane is quicker, more two footed, better technically and stronger.
Offline Fordy

Re: Praise for LFC's transfer policy
« Reply #3331 on: Today at 01:06:57 PM »
Quote from: jillc on Today at 12:38:59 PM
I'm also liking Layton Stewart and Tom Hill who have starred in the u18 and u19's in Europe this season, think they've had u23 outings as well. I love the fact that Stewart has scored against Everton at every level from under 6 to under 18's!  ;D

Yeah I like Steward and Hill. So more great talent coming through also.
Online jillc

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
Re: Praise for LFC's transfer policy
« Reply #3332 on: Today at 01:07:23 PM »
Quote from: ac on Today at 01:05:52 PM
Disagree, I think Mane is quicker, more two footed, better technically and stronger.

Salah's figures are only bettered by Messi and Ronaldo, it amazes me how people underestimate him. Sadio is wonderful as well, but he's not in the same profile as Mo.
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Online fucking appalled

Re: Praise for LFC's transfer policy
« Reply #3333 on: Today at 01:07:35 PM »
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on Today at 01:03:23 PM
Whos the first out of interest?

Quote from: Knight on November 27, 2019, 10:00:16 PM
Or he could read Babu's Twitter threads, which is where I get my opinions from

Online Craig 🤔

Re: Praise for LFC's transfer policy
« Reply #3334 on: Today at 01:07:52 PM »
Quote from: ac on Today at 01:05:52 PM
Disagree, I think Mane is quicker, more two footed, better technically and stronger.

Regardless of if you think he is or isnt, they are at least around similar levels, but Salah is a bigger draw marketing wise and therefore will get a bigger cut of those image rights.
Offline Fordy

Re: Praise for LFC's transfer policy
« Reply #3335 on: Today at 01:08:35 PM »
Online Trendisdestiny

Re: Praise for LFC's transfer policy
« Reply #3336 on: Today at 01:09:39 PM »
Quote from: ac on Today at 01:05:52 PM
Disagree, I think Mane is quicker, more two footed, better technically and stronger.

Which technical skill is he better than Salah?

And this discussion, who is better?  Which LFC asset is worth more? And which one do we need to sell is a complete waste of time and energy.

If there is one thing this season has proved --- is that we need everyone and the group together is bigger than the sum of their parts.
Online Oskar

Re: Praise for LFC's transfer policy
« Reply #3337 on: Today at 01:10:28 PM »
Quote from: HardworkDedication on Today at 01:05:12 PM
James Pearce STAFF 19h ago
@Jack P. Klopp has spoken previously about his admiration for Thiago and we know he's available for transfer this summer so it's not one to completely dismiss out of hand.
However, it would certainly be out of keeping with how LFC usually operate given that he's 29, has had his injury issues and would command big wages on top of a fee of around £35m. It's also an area of the squad which would only really need reinforcing this summer if someone left. I'm certainly not aware of any negotiations with Bayern at this stage. It's one to keep an eye on.

Which should be enough to dismiss this.

We don't need another midfield player and if we have £35m plus whatever he'd demand in wages readily available to spend, there are other areas of the squad it should be getting spent on.

I struggle to believe that having achieved what we have in large part because of our recruitment, that we'd now break with that strategy. We've got enough important players nearing 30, the focus should be on the long-term.
Offline RedForeverTT

Re: Praise for LFC's transfer policy
« Reply #3338 on: Today at 01:10:37 PM »
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on Today at 01:03:23 PM
Whos the first out of interest?
Sanchez according to United. Thats why he is twice more than any player in the league.
Online markmywords

Re: Praise for LFC's transfer policy
« Reply #3339 on: Today at 01:11:30 PM »
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 12:45:25 PM
Jones is probably a year behind Foden. Foden was always a top level talent but found it hard to get the minutes, he's gradually got them more this season. The key with Jones will be patience, Foden showed it and will probably start a lot more regularly next season. He's behind Ox and Keita.

The priority for squad strengthening is the left side IMO. Robertson and Mane is the best left side in the game but the back ups are Milner and Origi (i.e. not even left sided players).

Jones is at least 2 yrs behind foden.  Foden in 18/19 got 3 pl starts and 10 su appearances, Jones has has 2 sub apps this season. Foden in 17/18 got 5 sub apps.

To be fair Foden is seemingly a bigger talent, so the comparison isn't fair IMO.

As for your other point, I think the front 3 back up is the bigger, more solvable issue.
Offline a treeless whopper

Re: Praise for LFC's transfer policy
« Reply #3340 on: Today at 01:14:35 PM »
Quote from: Coolie High on Today at 12:18:14 PM
Weve just got outplayed by a side with a 20 year old Foden, in regards to Jones I think he is much closer to the standard of our first 11 than you would predict, hes played against Everton and was the best player on the pitch already, Elliot is some time away but Jones is already near the quality of our first team midfield in my opinion.

Midfield is not the problem though, our front three is where we look short on quality(in terms of depth).

Sorry but he is nowhere near the level of our first choice midfielders. He could be, maybe, one day but right now its not even close.
Online Oskar

Re: Praise for LFC's transfer policy
« Reply #3341 on: Today at 01:17:18 PM »
Quote from: a treeless whopper on Today at 01:14:35 PM
Sorry but he is nowhere near the level of our first choice midfielders. He could be, maybe, one day but right now its not even close.

He's closer than you seem to think.

In any case, he's on the right track to reaching that level if he continues to do what he's been doing for the past 18 months. And he deserves time and patience to get there.
Online Craig 🤔

Re: Praise for LFC's transfer policy
« Reply #3342 on: Today at 01:20:30 PM »
Quote from: a treeless whopper on Today at 01:14:35 PM
Sorry but he is nowhere near the level of our first choice midfielders. He could be, maybe, one day but right now its not even close.

Id say he is more than good enough that he could start in there against the likes of Villa alongside Henderson and Fabinho and wed not see a massive drop off in quality.
Offline Samie

Re: Praise for LFC's transfer policy
« Reply #3343 on: Today at 01:21:26 PM »
Quote from: HardworkDedication on Today at 01:05:12 PM
James Pearce STAFF 19h ago

@Jack P. Klopp has spoken previously about his admiration for Thiago and we know he's available for transfer this summer so it's not one to completely dismiss out of hand.
However, it would certainly be out of keeping with how LFC usually operate given that he's 29, has had his injury issues and would command big wages on top of a fee of around £35m. It's also an area of the squad which would only really need reinforcing this summer if someone left. I'm certainly not aware of any negotiations with Bayern at this stage. It's one to keep an eye on.

El Jimbo didn't totally dismiss it, we're on the right track.  ;D
Online jillc

Re: Praise for LFC's transfer policy
« Reply #3344 on: Today at 01:25:17 PM »
Quote from: Craig 🤔 on Today at 01:20:30 PM
Id say he is more than good enough that he could start in there against the likes of Villa alongside Henderson and Fabinho and wed not see a massive drop off in quality.

He's definitely good enough, he was the best player against Everton in the FA Cup game, in a not especially experienced line up and I loved the way he just demanded the ball throughout that game. None of the three youngsters are lacking in confidence which is a essential quality to have for a young player.
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Offline a treeless whopper

Re: Praise for LFC's transfer policy
« Reply #3345 on: Today at 01:25:33 PM »
Quote from: Craig 🤔 on Today at 01:20:30 PM
Id say he is more than good enough that he could start in there against the likes of Villa alongside Henderson and Fabinho and wed not see a massive drop off in quality.

But then we have Keita and Oxlade-Chamberlain, two players who offer something we need and who need time on the pitch.

Midfield isnt a problem area for us so whilst giving Jones a chance sounds like a good paper soundbite in reality I think he will find it tough. To get into our midfield at the level and age Jones is will need him to be at such a high level. I think he is going to struggle here.

Elliott has more of a chance but he is very young.
Online HardworkDedication

Re: Praise for LFC's transfer policy
« Reply #3346 on: Today at 01:26:57 PM »
The one and only Tancredi "Utter Bollocks" Palmeri is dropping some lfc news in a few minutes :lmao
Online jillc

Re: Praise for LFC's transfer policy
« Reply #3347 on: Today at 01:31:00 PM »
Quote from: a treeless whopper on Today at 01:25:33 PM
But then we have Keita and Oxlade-Chamberlain, two players who offer something we need and who need time on the pitch.

Midfield isnt a problem area for us so whilst giving Jones a chance sounds like a good paper soundbite in reality I think he will find it tough. To get into our midfield at the level and age Jones is will need him to be at such a high level. I think he is going to struggle here.

Elliott has more of a chance but he is very young.

Keita is a bit injury prone, what makes you think he will continue to avoid more injuries? I hope he does stay injury free but you can't dismiss that possibility out of hand. Alex is a bit the same as well, you can't base the whole season on them both definitely being fit. Therefore we will need options which is where Curtis will come in. I don't think they will play all the matches either and whose to say Klopp won't adapt our playing style a bit for the new season, he's done it before? What's not doubted is the manager sees a role for Curtis, Neco and Elliot.
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Online Craig 🤔

Re: Praise for LFC's transfer policy
« Reply #3348 on: Today at 01:32:05 PM »
Quote from: a treeless whopper on Today at 01:25:33 PM
But then we have Keita and Oxlade-Chamberlain, two players who offer something we need and who need time on the pitch.

Yeah but thats a different argument. Someone said hes near the quality of the midfield now and my post was backing this up.

Now if he gets on before those is a different matter but dont see why he shouldnt be in the rotation.
Online Simplexity

Re: Praise for LFC's transfer policy
« Reply #3349 on: Today at 01:35:26 PM »
Quote from: HardworkDedication on Today at 01:26:57 PM
The one and only Tancredi "Utter Bollocks" Palmeri is dropping some lfc news in a few minutes :lmao

He is dead to me after that one time he conned me into thinking we were getting Mkhitaryan. Which in hindsight ended up being a bullet dodged.
Offline Dave D

Re: Praise for LFC's transfer policy
« Reply #3350 on: Today at 01:39:02 PM »
Smokescreens all over the place.
Offline a treeless whopper

Re: Praise for LFC's transfer policy
« Reply #3351 on: Today at 01:39:29 PM »
Quote from: Craig 🤔 on Today at 01:32:05 PM
Yeah but thats a different argument. Someone said hes near the quality of the midfield now and my post was backing this up.

Now if he gets on before those is a different matter but dont see why he shouldnt be in the rotation.

I am not sure about that to be honest. At his age its tough and you need to be at a Foden level. Jones is short of that in my opinion.
Online aw1991

Re: Praise for LFC's transfer policy
« Reply #3352 on: Today at 01:43:05 PM »
Quote from: HardworkDedication on Today at 01:26:57 PM
The one and only Tancredi "Utter Bollocks" Palmeri is dropping some lfc news in a few minutes :lmao
It's Thiago  ::)
Offline Samie

Re: Praise for LFC's transfer policy
« Reply #3353 on: Today at 01:44:40 PM »
See I presume pretty much everyone trust's Jimbo Pearce right? Usually he would just totally flat out dismiss a link and he hasn't with this one.
Online jillc

Re: Praise for LFC's transfer policy
« Reply #3354 on: Today at 01:45:24 PM »
Quote from: aw1991 on Today at 01:43:05 PM
It's Thiago  ::)

So, he's just confirming what's already in the gossip column's? What a waste of time  ;D
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Online jillc

Re: Praise for LFC's transfer policy
« Reply #3355 on: Today at 01:46:13 PM »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 01:44:40 PM
See I presume pretty much everyone trust's Jimbo Pearce right? Usually he would just totally flat out dismiss a link and he hasn't with this one.

Stop getting your hopes up Samie, it ain't happening.
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Offline Samie

Re: Praise for LFC's transfer policy
« Reply #3356 on: Today at 01:47:09 PM »
Quote from: jillc on Today at 01:46:13 PM
Stop getting your hopes up Samie, it ain't happening.

That's the thing I don't think it's happening either.  ;D But why not play the game Jill?
Online Craig 🤔

Re: Praise for LFC's transfer policy
« Reply #3357 on: Today at 01:47:09 PM »
Quote from: a treeless whopper on Today at 01:39:29 PM
I am not sure about that to be honest. At his age its tough and you need to be at a Foden level. Jones is short of that in my opinion.

As I said, imo hed have no problem in our midfield agains the lower sides in the league alongside the like of Henderson and Fabinho. Id not be hesitant if I saw him in the starting line up for a game like that.
Online BER

Re: Praise for LFC's transfer policy
« Reply #3358 on: Today at 01:47:40 PM »
But Thiago makes no sense. Has to be his agent doing what agents do.
Online Oskar

Re: Praise for LFC's transfer policy
« Reply #3359 on: Today at 01:47:56 PM »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 01:44:40 PM
See I presume pretty much everyone trust's Jimbo Pearce right? Usually he would just totally flat out dismiss a link and he hasn't with this one.

But he did point out all of the reasons why it wouldn't make sense and is at odds with the club's recruitment strategy under FSG/Edwards.
