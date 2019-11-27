I'm with you mate. Klopp said yesterday that these youngsters are really close and I believe that. Some are extremely quick to right off our own players.



I agree Fordy. The problem is, if young players don't have the talent of Sanchez then they are immediately dismissed as being "not good enough." But as we all know, players improve at different rates, some are good straight away, others take a bit more time to show it. The whole point of this training group is the manager gets first pick of the talent coming from the Academy. Then having worked with them they can decide whether each player has a realistic chance of making it here. It's obvious Klopp has seen enough of Curtis, Neco and Elliot to make him believe they have a future here in whatever capacity. It's why this whole group was set up at the club in the first place.