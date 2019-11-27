James Pearce STAFF 19h ago
@Jack P. Klopp has spoken previously about his admiration for Thiago and we know he's available for transfer this summer so it's not one to completely dismiss out of hand.
However, it would certainly be out of keeping with how LFC usually operate given that he's 29, has had his injury issues and would command big wages on top of a fee of around £35m. It's also an area of the squad which would only really need reinforcing this summer if someone left. I'm certainly not aware of any negotiations with Bayern at this stage. It's one to keep an eye on.