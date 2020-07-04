This is where we try to strike that seemingly impossible balance. Elliot, Williams, Brewster and Jones are as good as you could want for youth prospects. If Lallana and Shakiri leave, then the sensible option is to give these lads more time, rather than replace them with someone like Willian or Alcantara.
However, it's a no win situation for our management in many ways. If they don't hit the ground running, and we get off to a shaky start, then they get blamed for not signing anyone. If they do decide to bring in Willian for cover, and Elliot doesn't get game time, then we get accused of not bringing through the youth.
I see a quiet summer, personally. Our first 15 are still some of the best around and have enough in them to push for another challenge. I think we are trying to keep our powder dry for big, game changing signings such as Sancho or Havertz, or dare I say Mbappe.
I think ideally, we want to keep the existing group together and wring it out for another season, whilst trying to bring our youth players in. Then have another Van Dyke/Alisson type splurge next summer. May coincide with one or two of our big names moving out.
One thing that is going to be nice is that we don't need to worry about shitehawks like Real or Barca trying to take any of our players this summer.