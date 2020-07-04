Sure we all get that, that's how RAWK work. And it been so since before man first learned how to use a computer , but these threads gets full of transfer chat until that forum opens. So why not?
Hello Plura, it's a reasonable question. This is the first in-season transfer related thread we've had for a long time, it was probably only allowed to remain because the OP was well presented, but it's strayed from the initial purpose.
With regard to your question, it's a subject that will be covered in every house, every workplace, on every podcast and in every pub. Everyone will discuss transfers and targets. Every one is interested despite how much nonsense speculation most of it is. But I think RAWK often regarded it as a bit disrespectful to the playing squad. Football supporters can be reactionary, occasionally
so I think there was good intention to prevent everyone saying we should buy player X every time Player Z had a bad game. Can you imagine how every thread would be contaminated with such discussions. We'd also be infested with Twitter rumours and the ridiculous fake news that delivers from wanna-be ITK's.
So as much as it's an exiting topic, perhaps allowing the incumbent set of players do their job with our full support isn't an entirely bad idea.
Maybe one of the more experienced Mods can add to that?