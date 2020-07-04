« previous next »
Praise for LFC's transfer policy

Re: Praise for LFC's transfer policy
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Yesterday at 04:17:23 PM

Prefer us to sign his brother, Bieff



We want to create a dynasty biltong long term success. Can he give us that?
Re: Praise for LFC's transfer policy
Exactly this

That's why the Werner deal breaking went down really badly (although it wasn't the club's fault). He was exactly what was needed to keep things fresh.

He might be a club legend but bringing Origi on, or particularly starting him, is not the same. Same with sticking Ox out wide.

AFCON being delayed is a god send for next season but we still need that extra option. Hopefully Minamino can really push on at least. Keita staying fit would be the boost the midfield needs. Left back cover for Robertson. We don't need to go out and buy 4 or 5 but do need 2 maybe 3 for the squad.
Re: Praise for LFC's transfer policy
Sure we all get that, that's how RAWK work. And it been so since before man first learned how to use a computer ;),  but these threads gets full of transfer chat until that forum opens. So why not?

Because the world will cease to turn on its axis if football fans are allowed to indulge in football transfer speculation on a football forum.

* awaits physicist to point out that the world doesnt actually spin on its axis or some such shizzle *
Re: Praise for LFC's transfer policy
That's why the Werner deal breaking went down really badly (although it wasn't the club's fault). He was exactly what was needed to keep things fresh.

Absolutely spot on. I understand the need for caution in the current climate but do feel Werner was exactly what we needed. Hopefully we see a lot more of Minamino this season and he can kick on next season as a top rotation option going forward.
Re: Praise for LFC's transfer policy
We arent signing Thiago.


*waves hand in mysterious Jedi fashion*

(Seriously, its either his agent trying to get him a better deal at Bayern, or Bayern trying to get rid.  And you transfer whores have all fallen for it like a glamour model swooning over a league 1 footballer)


Bayern Munichs Thiago Alcantara is a player who has been linked with the club in recent weeks and Klopp has spoken previously of his admiration for the Spaniard. However, hes the type of player that Liverpool usually shy away from investing in. Hes fairly injury prone and, at 29, offers little in the way of a return in investment further down the line. Combine that with his high wages and how hed block the path to the first team for Oxlade-Chamberlain and Keita, and it makes the prospect of his signing a little less likely in reality.

https://theathletic.com/1907701/2020/07/04/klopp-transfers-werner-neco-williams-mane-firmino/

Jimbo Pearce
Re: Praise for LFC's transfer policy
Bayern Munichs Thiago Alcantara is a player who has been linked with the club in recent weeks and Klopp has spoken previously of his admiration for the Spaniard. However, hes the type of player that Liverpool usually shy away from investing in. Hes fairly injury prone and, at 29, offers little in the way of a return in investment further down the line. Combine that with his high wages and how hed block the path to the first team for Oxlade-Chamberlain and Keita, and it makes the prospect of his signing a little less likely in reality.

https://theathletic.com/1907701/2020/07/04/klopp-transfers-werner-neco-williams-mane-firmino/

Jimbo Pearce

Anything else to share from that article?
Re: Praise for LFC's transfer policy
Absolutely spot on. I understand the need for caution in the current climate but do feel Werner was exactly what we needed. Hopefully we see a lot more of Minamino this season and he can kick on next season as a top rotation option going forward.

Apart from the Werner stuff about him being perfect nothing in that post is spot on.
Re: Praise for LFC's transfer policy
Nothing we didn't already know. Goes through the squad and says backup left-back and another attacker are the only things we need, Werner would've likely joined if not for the pandemic, Klopp expects a quiet summer, onus on other teams to catch up, promotion of Jones and Elliott and Williams likely, future uncertain for Woodburn, Ojo, Wilson after returning from loan. If we do sign a forward, it'll be someone cheap.

Speculates about a possible backup LB signing using data to see who'd be a good fit and comes up with Jamal Lewis, Harry Pickering (from Crewe of all places) and Konstantinos Tsimikas of Olympiakos.
Re: Praise for LFC's transfer policy
Nothing we didn't already know. Goes through the squad and says backup left-back and another attacker are the only things we need, Werner would've likely joined if not for the pandemic, Klopp expects a quiet summer, onus on other teams to catch up, promotion of Jones and Elliott and Williams likely, future uncertain for Woodburn, Ojo, Wilson after returning from loan. If we do sign a forward, it'll be someone cheap.

Speculates about a possible backup LB signing using data to see who'd be a good fit and comes up with Jamal Lewis, Harry Pickering (from Crewe of all places) and Konstantinos Tsimikas of Olympiakos.

Thanks, as kinda expected then. I can only speculate what kind of attackers we'd sign, that for a low fee can come in and provide us with cover to either Mane or Salah in a compelling way. If that's even a smallish ambition. Minamino I'd like to see rotate with Firmino when needed.

Before the pandemic, it would be a hard try to find cover for Salah or Mane for anything less than £50m. But now teams around the world surely will be happy to take big cuts as they've been struggling to get any real cash flow in. So maybe with £20m you'd get something very interesting after all now.
Re: Praise for LFC's transfer policy
What does promoting Jones and Elliott mean? They already are part of the first team squad and get games when players in front of them are not selected.
Re: Praise for LFC's transfer policy
What does promoting Jones and Elliott mean? They already are part of the first team squad and get games when players in front of them are not selected.

They will be used more if experienced players who leave are not replaced (Lallana/Shaqiri/Clyne etc)
Re: Praise for LFC's transfer policy
That's why the Werner deal breaking went down really badly (although it wasn't the club's fault). He was exactly what was needed to keep things fresh.

We have a dressing room dynamic that works though. Two of the front three love scoring goals and competing for the golden boot. The other member of the triumvirate is more interested in being a provider whilst still chipping in with goals. Is it worth disrupting that harmony on the off chance that the front three need motivating.

Sometimes you can have too much of a good thing. I think throwing Werner in to the mix may well of been a case of that. He would have come in and wanted to be starting the majority of games, in that scenario who do you leave out. I think Bobby is fundamental to the way we play so that means you are either benching Sadio or Mo. In that scenario how are you going to keep the harmony and bond the squad currently have.

Look at Sadio's frustration boiling over when he felt Mo wasn't passing to him. Imagine the frustration levels if you had one of Sadio, Bobby, Werner or Mo sitting on the bench on a regular basis.

Personally I think that is the reason we didn't move for Werner. I think he was lined up in case one of the front three wanted out, or we got an offer we couldn't refuse for one of them. I think if we are to bring in an established player or two it will either be a centre back or someone who can add creativity or goals to the midfield.
Re: Praise for LFC's transfer policy
Sure we all get that, that's how RAWK work. And it been so since before man first learned how to use a computer ;),  but these threads gets full of transfer chat until that forum opens. So why not?
Hello Plura, it's a reasonable question. This is the first in-season transfer related thread we've had for a long time, it was probably only allowed to remain because the OP was well presented, but it's strayed from the initial purpose.

With regard to your question, it's a subject that will be covered in every house, every workplace, on every podcast and in every pub. Everyone will discuss transfers and targets. Every one is interested despite how much nonsense speculation most of it is. But I think RAWK often regarded it as a bit disrespectful to the playing squad. Football supporters can be reactionary, occasionally :) so I think there was good intention to prevent everyone saying we should buy player X every time Player Z had a bad game. Can you imagine how every thread would be contaminated with such discussions. We'd also be infested with Twitter rumours and the ridiculous fake news that delivers from wanna-be ITK's.

So as much as it's an exiting topic, perhaps allowing the incumbent set of players do their job with our full support isn't an entirely bad idea.

Maybe one of the more experienced Mods can add to that?
Re: Praise for LFC's transfer policy
Personally I think that is the reason we didn't move for Werner. I think he was lined up in case one of the front three wanted out, or we got an offer we couldn't refuse for one of them. I think if we are to bring in an established player or two it will either be a centre back or someone who can add creativity or goals to the midfield.

I am not sure about that. Losing Mane and Salah and replacing them with Werner? I am not an avid German football watcher but the few times I have seen him he doesnt look anywhere near an accomplished footballer as Mane or Salah.

Someone like Sancho yes but Werner? For me that would be a massive drop in quality.
Re: Praise for LFC's transfer policy
Personally I think that is the reason we didn't move for Werner. I think he was lined up in case one of the front three wanted out, or we got an offer we couldn't refuse for one of them. I think if we are to bring in an established player or two it will either be a centre back or someone who can add creativity or goals to the midfield.

I think a big aspect of lining up Werner was AFCON every other year (and during next season) in addition to another grueling Copa America this summer leading to managing Firmino's minutes more without having a huge drop off. The delay of these two tournaments does lessen that need a bit at least for next season.

Away from home it is time to slightly evolve. We have too many scoreless games and the year we won the CL losing the 3 away games normally would have knocked us straight out the group stages and then overturning a 3-0 defeat in the semi final took a miracle. Not scoring at Atletico cost us this year. Despite two near perfect league seasons we've won 3 out of 9 away at the other big 6 (throw in two scoreless games in the derby as well).
Re: Praise for LFC's transfer policy
What does promoting Jones and Elliott mean? They already are part of the first team squad and get games when players in front of them are not selected.

It's putting a positive spin on the inevitable.
Re: Praise for LFC's transfer policy
It's putting a positive spin on the inevitable.

There will be a tonne of different combinations used to step in for one of the front three, be it Origi, Minamino, Oxlade-Chamberlain and even Keita before Elliott is considered to play in an important league game.

Jones has more of a chance but then has even more competition ahead of him. Bar an injury nightmare, I very much doubt both will play many more games next season as they did this season.
