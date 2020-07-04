That's why the Werner deal breaking went down really badly (although it wasn't the club's fault). He was exactly what was needed to keep things fresh.



It would have really freshened things up in attack. Away from home we have a lot of scoreless games at the big grounds domestically and in EUrope (and Goodison). Even at Anfield as great as he is we've got a number 9 who's scored one goal at Anfield all season. There is an argument to suggest that not signing anyone in 2019 was starting to catch up with us in 2020 as there has been a lot of iffy performances, despite doing so well to keep on winning. Atleti, Everton, City, Watford is our last 4 away games though and Norwich before that was as bad against the bottom team. West Ham and Bournemouth at home was really shaky within that period. We became quite predictable in a lot of these games.



He might be a club legend but bringing Origi on, or particularly starting him, is not the same. Same with sticking Ox out wide.



AFCON being delayed is a god send for next season but we still need that extra option. Hopefully Minamino can really push on at least. Keita staying fit would be the boost the midfield needs. Left back cover for Robertson. We don't need to go out and buy 4 or 5 but do need 2 maybe 3 for the squad.



We have a dressing room dynamic that works though. Two of the front three love scoring goals and competing for the golden boot. The other member of the triumvirate is more interested in being a provider whilst still chipping in with goals. Is it worth disrupting that harmony on the off chance that the front three need motivating.Sometimes you can have too much of a good thing. I think throwing Werner in to the mix may well of been a case of that. He would have come in and wanted to be starting the majority of games, in that scenario who do you leave out. I think Bobby is fundamental to the way we play so that means you are either benching Sadio or Mo. In that scenario how are you going to keep the harmony and bond the squad currently have.Look at Sadio's frustration boiling over when he felt Mo wasn't passing to him. Imagine the frustration levels if you had one of Sadio, Bobby, Werner or Mo sitting on the bench on a regular basis.Personally I think that is the reason we didn't move for Werner. I think he was lined up in case one of the front three wanted out, or we got an offer we couldn't refuse for one of them. I think if we are to bring in an established player or two it will either be a centre back or someone who can add creativity or goals to the midfield.