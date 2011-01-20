« previous next »
Online Sheer Magnetism

Re: Praise for LFC's transfer policy
« Reply #3040 on: Today at 10:37:14 AM »
I know his stock has fallen in the last year but are we really at a point where Mason Holgate is considered an upgrade on Stones?
Online Chris~

Re: Praise for LFC's transfer policy
« Reply #3041 on: Today at 10:41:22 AM »
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Today at 10:33:01 AM
You'd have to be pretty dumb to join them if you were Ake or Holgate if they also sign a Koulibaly level CB.
A short stint  with some high wages and likely some trophies beofre dropping back to thier level seems smart to me. It's not like holgate or ake would be leaving 2 teams really achieving anything
Offline lionel_messias

Re: Praise for LFC's transfer policy
« Reply #3042 on: Today at 10:42:45 AM »
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Today at 10:33:01 AM
You'd have to be pretty dumb to join them if you were Ake or Holgate if they also sign a Koulibaly level CB.

It's not so dumb to double or triple your wages though, and I think players rate Pep Guardiola.
Online LovelyCushionedHeader

Re: Praise for LFC's transfer policy
« Reply #3043 on: Today at 11:09:18 AM »
Quote from: lionel_messias on Today at 10:42:45 AM
It's not so dumb to double or triple your wages though, and I think players rate Pep Guardiola.

Yeah I get the financial aspect, what I meant was that it would be dumb for any player that wants to actually see a decent amount of playing time.

Quote from: Chris~ on Today at 10:41:22 AM
A short stint  with some high wages and likely some trophies beofre dropping back to thier level seems smart to me. It's not like holgate or ake would be leaving 2 teams really achieving anything

What's the point in winning trophies if you aren't really part of it? Ake especially would likely have his pick of PL teams if he wants to get out of Bournemouth (or if they're relegated).

Seen it a dozen or so times before whereby a player signs for City or Chelsea just to help them meet a quota and it never works out well. Danny Drinkwater, Scott Parker, Steve Sidwell etc.
« Last Edit: Today at 11:13:32 AM by LovelyCushionedHeader »
Offline Sangria

Re: Praise for LFC's transfer policy
« Reply #3044 on: Today at 11:23:06 AM »
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Today at 11:09:18 AM
Yeah I get the financial aspect, what I meant was that it would be dumb for any player that wants to actually see a decent amount of playing time.

What's the point in winning trophies if you aren't really part of it? Ake especially would likely have his pick of PL teams if he wants to get out of Bournemouth (or if they're relegated).

Seen it a dozen or so times before whereby a player signs for City or Chelsea just to help them meet a quota and it never works out well. Danny Drinkwater, Scott Parker, Steve Sidwell etc.

Don't forget Jack Rodwell.
Offline lionel_messias

Re: Praise for LFC's transfer policy
« Reply #3045 on: Today at 11:31:21 AM »
Quote from: Sangria on Today at 11:23:06 AM
Don't forget Jack Rodwell.

tautology
/tɔːˈtɒlədʒi/
Learn to pronounce
noun
the saying of the same thing twice over in different words, generally considered to be a fault of style (e.g. they arrived one after the other in succession ).
Offline Paul1611

Re: Praise for LFC's transfer policy
« Reply #3046 on: Today at 11:34:48 AM »
Quote from: Fromola on Yesterday at 09:56:24 PM
Big summer for City. We'll maybe have 1 or 2 ins and outs with squad players but nothing major. The Sane deal and Silva going clears the decks for some big signings. They'll go big on another couple of defenders for a start (Koulibaly and another 50 million full back probably). Time caught up a bit with Silva this season which will hopefully happen to Aguero and Fernandinho given their age now. Our team are all a good age.

AFCON postponement a big boost for us next year (although they'd have lost Mahrez).

I dont think so.  IF they get away with no ban, UEFA are going to be watching them like hawks, every transaction will be analysed, they will have to play by the rules. 
I see Roman has pumped £200mill into chelsea as a loan, so they are not in the best shape either. 
Offline Sangria

Re: Praise for LFC's transfer policy
« Reply #3047 on: Today at 11:38:53 AM »
Quote from: lionel_messias on Today at 11:31:21 AM
tautology
/tɔːˈtɒlədʒi/
Learn to pronounce
noun
the saying of the same thing twice over in different words, generally considered to be a fault of style (e.g. they arrived one after the other in succession ).

It may well be tautology. But Man City signing Jack Rodwell is still worth recounting.
Online Oskar

Re: Praise for LFC's transfer policy
« Reply #3048 on: Today at 11:41:25 AM »
Quote from: Paul1611 on Today at 11:34:48 AM
I dont think so.  IF they get away with no ban, UEFA are going to be watching them like hawks, every transaction will be analysed, they will have to play by the rules. 
I see Roman has pumped £200mill into chelsea as a loan, so they are not in the best shape either.

If they get away with no ban, theyre going to believe theyre untouchable and do whatever they want.

Online Chris~

Re: Praise for LFC's transfer policy
« Reply #3049 on: Today at 12:08:43 PM »
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Today at 11:09:18 AM
Yeah I get the financial aspect, what I meant was that it would be dumb for any player that wants to actually see a decent amount of playing time.

What's the point in winning trophies if you aren't really part of it? Ake especially would likely have his pick of PL teams if he wants to get out of Bournemouth (or if they're relegated).

Seen it a dozen or so times before whereby a player signs for City or Chelsea just to help them meet a quota and it never works out well. Danny Drinkwater, Scott Parker, Steve Sidwell etc.
Winning a trophy and being part of that experience is likely more enjoyable than another season of nothingess
Offline JackWard33

Re: Praise for LFC's transfer policy
« Reply #3050 on: Today at 12:10:30 PM »
55 million and nearly 400k a week for Sane.... with 12 months left no his deal ....coming off an ACL .....

Not much sign of a dip in the market there - if prices are to drop it looks like it'll happen further down the food chain (i.e. not the CL clubs)
Offline Fromola

Re: Praise for LFC's transfer policy
« Reply #3051 on: Today at 12:22:04 PM »
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Today at 10:33:01 AM
You'd have to be pretty dumb to join them if you were Ake or Holgate if they also sign a Koulibaly level CB.

Ake is versatile and would probably end up playing left back for them. He'd be a good buy for us to cover the back four and has played midfield.

Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 12:10:30 PM
55 million and nearly 400k a week for Sane.... with 12 months left no his deal ....coming off an ACL .....

Not much sign of a dip in the market there - if prices are to drop it looks like it'll happen further down the food chain (i.e. not the CL clubs)

They'd have probably been looking at double that last summer before the injury. But the injury and now into the last year of his deal does half that value even before Covid. Wages are extremely high as well, so the market won't ease up too much.
« Last Edit: Today at 12:24:12 PM by Fromola »
Online LovelyCushionedHeader

Re: Praise for LFC's transfer policy
« Reply #3052 on: Today at 12:29:42 PM »
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 12:22:04 PM
Ake is versatile and would probably end up playing left back for them. He'd be a good buy for us to cover the back four and has played midfield.


Yeah I like Ake, even bought him on my latest FM stint! But City will likely be buying another £50 million left back in addition to him, because that's what they do.
Offline Asam

Re: Praise for LFC's transfer policy
« Reply #3053 on: Today at 12:46:52 PM »
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Today at 12:29:42 PM
Yeah I like Ake, even bought him on my latest FM stint! But City will likely be buying another £50 million left back in addition to him, because that's what they do.

Ake is versatile but I don't think he's actually very good at anything, he's not good enough in any position to be anything more than a bit part player, he will be very expensive cover for mediocre performance, I'd much rather see us give opportunities to Ki Jan Hoever at CB / Rhys Williams etc
 
Online Fordy

Re: Praise for LFC's transfer policy
« Reply #3054 on: Today at 01:19:31 PM »
Fordy right AGAIN.

Saka signs a new long term contract with Arsenal.
Offline Samie

Re: Praise for LFC's transfer policy
« Reply #3055 on: Today at 01:23:27 PM »
Apparently we and Chelsea are after a 17 year old German winger called Brixtonbutcher or something.  ;D
Online Fordy

Re: Praise for LFC's transfer policy
« Reply #3056 on: Today at 01:26:01 PM »
With Wigan going in to admin...this lad from Liverpool Joe Gelhardt is certainly worth going for.

He was outstanding for their youth team and no shock he now part of their 1st team. He ripped our youth team a part in a game..Gave us a new one on his own.
Online Dim Glas

Re: Praise for LFC's transfer policy
« Reply #3057 on: Today at 01:36:36 PM »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 01:23:27 PM
Apparently we and Chelsea are after a 17 year old German winger called Brixtonbutcher or something.  ;D

Nick Breitenbücher  :P
Offline Samie

Re: Praise for LFC's transfer policy
« Reply #3058 on: Today at 01:39:36 PM »
Sorry DN My bad it's Brightonbutcher.
