It's not so dumb to double or triple your wages though, and I think players rate Pep Guardiola.



A short stint with some high wages and likely some trophies beofre dropping back to thier level seems smart to me. It's not like holgate or ake would be leaving 2 teams really achieving anything



Yeah I get the financial aspect, what I meant was that it would be dumb for any player that wants to actually see a decent amount of playing time.What's the point in winning trophies if you aren't really part of it? Ake especially would likely have his pick of PL teams if he wants to get out of Bournemouth (or if they're relegated).Seen it a dozen or so times before whereby a player signs for City or Chelsea just to help them meet a quota and it never works out well. Danny Drinkwater, Scott Parker, Steve Sidwell etc.