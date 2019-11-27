Utd saying they won't pay more than 50m for Sancho
Has anyone actually said that we want to sign Ben White?The guy who covers Leeds for the Athletic has said we've had Andy O'Brien scouting him this season, who's been impressed and reported positively back to Liverpool, but that's as far as it's gone. He won't be the only CB we're watching and we're not the only top six Premier Club who are scouting him.I like the look of him, he'd be a good signing, but it seems a bit premature to talk about which club we might loan him out to when we don't know if any interest we have will go beyond scouting him.
Or he could read Babu's Twitter threads, which is where I get my opinions from
Do you seriously not know his name? I've seen you spell it as Lovern a million times and I don't know if I missed a joke or something but it drives me mental
Several sources saying the AFCON has been moved:https://twitter.com/mamokaood/status/1277932854475919362
