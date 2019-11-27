« previous next »
Praise for LFC's transfer policy

JackWard33

Re: Praise for LFC's transfer policy
Reply #2960 on: Today at 01:01:21 PM
Quote from: Fordy on Today at 12:33:28 PM
Utd saying they won't pay more than 50m for Sancho

Well at least despite it all United still have a sense of humor
fucking appalled

Re: Praise for LFC's transfer policy
Reply #2961 on: Today at 01:04:07 PM
Quote from: Oskar on Today at 12:49:24 PM
Has anyone actually said that we want to sign Ben White?

The guy who covers Leeds for the Athletic has said we've had Andy O'Brien scouting him this season, who's been impressed and reported positively back to Liverpool, but that's as far as it's gone. He won't be the only CB we're watching and we're not the only top six Premier Club who are scouting him.

I like the look of him, he'd be a good signing, but it seems a bit premature to talk about which club we might loan him out to when we don't know if any interest we have will go beyond scouting him.

Fordy has. You might be quite new, but his list of successes speak for themselves.

I dont have them to hand
Stubby!

Re: Praise for LFC's transfer policy
Reply #2962 on: Today at 01:05:37 PM
We were tenuously linked to Ben White about 6 months ago, he's pretty highly rated for his performances in the Championship, but there's been nothing concrete.
rawcusk8

Re: Praise for LFC's transfer policy
Reply #2963 on: Today at 01:11:30 PM
Ismaila Sarr from Watford would be good for us. 6 goals 4 assists in 24 appearances playing for an ostrich is not a bad return at all. Sign him up and let Sadio take him under his wing - good times when him Mane and Naby lad tear up the league next season. When the Afcon comes around next time well all bitch and moan when we lose half our side :)
IanZG

Re: Praise for LFC's transfer policy
Reply #2964 on: Today at 01:11:56 PM
Quote from: Tobez on Today at 12:52:38 PM
Do you seriously not know his name? I've seen you spell it as Lovern a million times and I don't know if I missed a joke or something but it drives me mental  ;D

I'm so happy someone pointed this out, it's horrible to read  ;D
sinnermichael

Re: Praise for LFC's transfer policy
Reply #2965 on: Today at 01:13:48 PM
Several sources saying the AFCON has been moved:

https://twitter.com/mamokaood/status/1277932854475919362
DelTrotter

Re: Praise for LFC's transfer policy
Reply #2966 on: Today at 01:20:20 PM
Quote from: sinnermichael on Today at 01:13:48 PM
Several sources saying the AFCON has been moved:

https://twitter.com/mamokaood/status/1277932854475919362
Lovely, the only thing that could have stopped us next season. Go with what we've got next season if we can't afford much else then hopefully there's some sort of normality next year and we can re-tool.
