I think Cantwell eats into the minutes Curtis Jones should get so I can't see us really going in big for him. If he's available on a bargain price, that would make him attractive, but otherwise, I don't see him being a solution.

We do need a player who can play across the front line and that should be the big chunk of our plans. We could probably use Kelleher/Van Den Berg/Hoever/Elliott to some extent for the other positions. Don't see us wanting to spend big except for that forward position.

The way our transfer strategy has always worked is with the idea of having space for youth to get into the squad, Neco Williams is now an automatic second choice at right back and Curtis Jones is pretty much settled as Lallana's replacement. Apart from those, I'd expect Lovren/Adrian/Shaqiri to potentially move on. Shaqiri will probably stay unless we have a good offer for him because he's one of those lads who can be dropped into the team out of nowhere and put in a performance, but not someone who can be relied upon for a run of games. Regardless, I have absolute trust in Mickey Edwards and his geek army!