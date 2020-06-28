« previous next »
Author Topic: Praise for LFC's transfer policy  (Read 116289 times)

Re: Praise for LFC's transfer policy
Quote from: Fordy on Yesterday at 09:33:46 PM
Well we always sign a player from a relegated team. Cantwell could just be replacing Shaq maybe.

As for White. Lovern has a year left on his contract. Makes sense signing him then loaning him back to Leeds.

We won't be signing a LB..Milner, Gomez, TAA, Larouci  and Lewis can all play there if required.
We signed Gini because we needed him, we signed Shaq because we needed him... don't think we need Cantwell. He's a good player but I think he's someone who benefits more from playing centerally. If we sign anyone from Norwich, it should be Buendia.

If Lovren leaves I can see us playing Fab as 4th choice until one of Hoever or Sepp is ready. Signing White just blocks their path.

I think ideally, if Lovren leaves, we sign a left footed LB/CB like Ake, who could cover for both positions.
Re: Praise for LFC's transfer policy
Quote from: aw1991 on Yesterday at 10:59:53 PM
We signed Gini because we needed him, we signed Shaq because we needed him... don't think we need Cantwell. He's a good player but I think he's someone who benefits more from playing centerally. If we sign anyone from Norwich, it should be Buendia.

If Lovren leaves I can see us playing Fab as 4th choice until one of Hoever or Sepp is ready. Signing White just blocks their path.

I think ideally, if Lovren leaves, we sign a left footed LB/CB like Ake, who could cover for both positions.

White is a left footed CB that can play LB.

If Wilson stays you the yes we wont be signing Cantwell but if we signed Cantwell and White for 40 then within 2 years could be talking about them worth 40m each.

We buy players to improve, to increase their value and I am including VVD and Alison in that.
Re: Praise for LFC's transfer policy
Really like the look of Ben White, the focus this window should be on cover at left back/centre half (assuming Lovren leaves) and someone pacey to play across the front 3 positions.  Don't expect Larouci to make it here, whenever he's played in the first team he's looked lost out there.  Good athlete and decent technically but Nico Williams is clearly already streets ahead.
Re: Praise for LFC's transfer policy
Quote from: Fordy on Yesterday at 11:29:54 PM
White is a left footed CB that can play LB.

If Wilson stays you the yes we wont be signing Cantwell but if we signed Cantwell and White for 40 then within 2 years could be talking about them worth 40m each.

We buy players to improve, to increase their value and I am including VVD and Alison in that.
Ok, the site I checked listed White as a right footer but I trust your word on it. In that case he would be ideal but probably too pricey right now.

Sure Cantwell value is going to increase but you can say this about Curtis Jones, Harvey Elliot, Rhian Brewster, all of them fighting for places that Cantwell would take. If we could sign a player like Werner who is pretty much a finished article who's about to enter his peak years it's great, but right now I see Cantwell as someone who isn't good enough to start for us and blocks other players who are just as talented and are already on our team.
Re: Praise for LFC's transfer policy
Quote from: Stubby! on Yesterday at 11:41:20 PM
Don't expect Larouci to make it here, whenever he's played in the first team he's looked lost out there. 

He's only played for the first team twice! And on both occasions was playing with kids. Would be better to judge him when he has got Van Dijk playing next to him and Mane ahead of him.
Re: Praise for LFC's transfer policy
Quote from: Fordy on Yesterday at 11:29:54 PM
White is a left footed CB that can play LB.

No hes not.

I dont know if hes ever played at left-back in his career, but hes right footed and has played as a centre back and defensive midfielder for Leeds this season.

Re: Praise for LFC's transfer policy
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Yesterday at 11:47:03 PM
He's only played for the first team twice! And on both occasions was playing with kids. Would be better to judge him when he has got Van Dijk playing next to him and Mane ahead of him.

He's not going to make it here, some players you can just tell.  He only played those two games but he was literally stopping and looking around to work out what was happening at times.  I like his energy and pace but I just can't see it unless he manages to improve his awareness tenfold.
Re: Praise for LFC's transfer policy
Quote from: aw1991 on Yesterday at 11:43:09 PM
Ok, the site I checked listed White as a right footer but I trust your word on it. In that case he would be ideal but probably too pricey right now.

Sure Cantwell value is going to increase but you can say this about Curtis Jones, Harvey Elliot, Rhian Brewster, all of them fighting for places that Cantwell would take. If we could sign a player like Werner who is pretty much a finished article who's about to enter his peak years it's great, but right now I see Cantwell as someone who isn't good enough to start for us and blocks other players who are just as talented and are already on our team.

Not many players are good enough to start for us but Cantwell wouldn't be blocking anyone..Elloitt will be playing for under 23's a lot. Brewster will be out on loan. Jones will be replacing Lallana.

You seem to want this bench of superstars but Klopp isn't about that. We build a squad that's good enough to win the league and within that build for the future. That's what we do.

If we urgently need to buy a top player for a position that requires it we will.

Look, we might not sign Cantwell or White or anyone  but I don't see the point in signing big names unless one of our 1st teamers is leaving. I want us to get Gini, VVD, Sala and Elliott to sign new contracts more than anything.
Re: Praise for LFC's transfer policy
Quote from: Stubby! on Yesterday at 11:50:46 PM
He's not going to make it here, some players you can just tell.  He only played those two games but he was literally stopping and looking around to work out what was happening at times.  I like his energy and pace but I just can't see it unless he manages to improve his awareness tenfold.

Is it possible you could be wrong?
Re: Praise for LFC's transfer policy
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Today at 12:13:37 AM
Is it possible you could be wrong?

Wouldn't be the first time!
Re: Praise for LFC's transfer policy
I like Cantwell but the more I think about iy the less I see the need for him. If Curtis Jones gets a good run in the team he'll be just as good. What we really need is a pacy attacker who carries a goal threat. They don't need to be an established player, it could be some hotshot from the Championship, Ligue 2, Dutch League or the Russian League I don't really care. So long as they have the right tools that Klopp and the coaching team can work with. I trust them to find ways to improve players and in turn improve the team.
Re: Praise for LFC's transfer policy
Quote from: Tepid T₂O on Yesterday at 08:14:51 PM
Proper link to Cantwell here

https://theathletic.com/1895709/2020/06/28/norwich-city-todd-cantwell-transfer-promotion-relegation/

Cantwell is an odd one for me, everyone seems to rave about him yet every time I have seen him play he's spent half the game rolling around on the floor and he didn't do anything of note the rest of the time.
Anyway I'm at the point now where I trust the club so much that they could sign anyone and I'd back them to be a success.
Re: Praise for LFC's transfer policy
When Moore, and Klopp come out and suggest this summer will be quiet and then the markets get roiled (DJIA - below 18K before the CARES Act in April - Market is now around 25K -- about to fall again).

The Federal Reserve is backstopping the entire economy at this time. 

No way FSG and their financial hedge fund people will even consider spending big in this environment -- CoVid outbreaks and more disruption mean very large gaps in reality (before CoVid-19 and after).

Talk should revolve around major discounts in the market place that do not involve more than 10m (imo)....


Re: Praise for LFC's transfer policy
Re: Praise for LFC's transfer policy
Quote from: Boaty McBoatface on Today at 01:00:42 AM
I'd much rather we go for Saka or McNeil.

Would rather go Grujic or Curtis Jones in that spot...  Saka would be a gem.
Re: Praise for LFC's transfer policy
Quote from: Trendisdestiny on Today at 01:02:58 AM
Would rather go Grujic or Curtis Jones in that spot...  Saka would be a gem.
I was thinking of him more for left sided cover for Robbo plus midfield. Similar to Milner's current role but more attacking.

I think Curtis gets Lallana's minutes next season. Still not entirely convinced about Grujic, but he does deserve a shot.

Totally agree on Saka.
Quote from: Hazell on Yesterday at 06:28:27 PM
Samie, you're inching slowly towards reaching Mac Red levels of knowledge about random players no one's ever heard of.

To be fair, Kamara is hardly an unknown player. Big talent, and very versatile. But he won't come cheap, and I really can't see us spending big this summer, especially not on a squad player. I think that Klopp will keep Lovren as our 4th choice central defender for the last year of his contract, and will monitor how Van den Berg is progressing next season.
Re: Praise for LFC's transfer policy
Quote from: hugoboss on Today at 12:22:21 AM
I like Cantwell but the more I think about iy the less I see the need for him. If Curtis Jones gets a good run in the team he'll be just as good.

Yeah I don't think we need him because he is similar to Jones although it fits the policy of buying players from relegated teams for a reasonable fee like Gini who's contract is currently running down. Maybe we're selling Gini? I hope not ...


Re: Praise for LFC's transfer policy
Quote from: rebel23 on Today at 02:36:42 AM
Yeah I don't think we need him because he is similar to Jones although it fits the policy of buying players from relegated teams for a reasonable fee like Gini who's contract is currently running down. Maybe we're selling Gini? I hope not ...

If Gini didn't accept a new deal, I'd rather just let him play out the remaining year of his contract, unless we desparately need the cash. It would give us time to assess things and not have to potentially throw a youngster into the deep end with potentially negative consequences like when Insua got overworked/burned out due to Aurelio's injury problems
Re: Praise for LFC's transfer policy
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on Today at 02:48:03 AM
If Gini didn't accept a new deal, I'd rather just let him play out the remaining year

I don't actually believe he will go. I saw pics and video of him the other day and he was loving it. He doesn't seem to be acting like he was off or anything. I hope he signs up!
Re: Praise for LFC's transfer policy
Quote from: Trendisdestiny on Today at 01:00:19 AM
When Moore, and Klopp come out and suggest this summer will be quiet and then the markets get roiled (DJIA - below 18K before the CARES Act in April - Market is now around 25K -- about to fall again).

The Federal Reserve is backstopping the entire economy at this time. 

No way FSG and their financial hedge fund people will even consider spending big in this environment -- CoVid outbreaks and more disruption mean very large gaps in reality (before CoVid-19 and after).

Talk should revolve around major discounts in the market place that do not involve more than 10m (imo)....

With what's happening in the world right now I wouldn't be surprised to see some good players available for less than they should be, if we're able to I think we'll look to take advantage.

I don't see us signing Cantwell though, we already have so much in that area of the pitch.

With the AFCON now being in the middle of the season (again) during what will probably be a busy period ahead of the winter break I can't imagine we won't be looking for pacy attackers, especially as we've been light in that area of the pitch for a while. If we have to spend a month with Firmino flanked by Origi and AoC it's hard to see us doing well in any kind of title race.
