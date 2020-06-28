When Moore, and Klopp come out and suggest this summer will be quiet and then the markets get roiled (DJIA - below 18K before the CARES Act in April - Market is now around 25K -- about to fall again).



The Federal Reserve is backstopping the entire economy at this time.



No way FSG and their financial hedge fund people will even consider spending big in this environment -- CoVid outbreaks and more disruption mean very large gaps in reality (before CoVid-19 and after).



Talk should revolve around major discounts in the market place that do not involve more than 10m (imo)....



With what's happening in the world right now I wouldn't be surprised to see some good players available for less than they should be, if we're able to I think we'll look to take advantage.I don't see us signing Cantwell though, we already have so much in that area of the pitch.With the AFCON now being in the middle of the season (again) during what will probably be a busy period ahead of the winter break I can't imagine we won't be looking for pacy attackers, especially as we've been light in that area of the pitch for a while. If we have to spend a month with Firmino flanked by Origi and AoC it's hard to see us doing well in any kind of title race.