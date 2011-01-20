Yeah, as others have said the Atletico game was just one of those things. Adrian had a mare, end of. It wasn't some tactical masterclass from Simeone.
I'm not sure how you go into the transfer market to make us more unpredictable in the final 3rd. Although it might help to explain maybe why we didn't push harder for Werner (finances aside). Against a low bloc, I'm not sure he would have helped anymore than what we already have. He's a massive threat in behind, and is a quality finisher but with little to zero room to run into, I doubt he makes us more 'unpredictable'.
Imho, City are better than us against low bloc teams. Looking at the last two seasons as a whole, on a lot of occasions when teams tried that against them, they scored early and sometimes ran up a cricket score. For me, it was usually down to the brilliance of De Bruyne or Silva. Maybe we will look to bring in a more attack only minded midfielder, if they lose patience with Keita?
I suppose our main problem will be, whichever position we look at, how do we improve on what we already have? The level of attacking midfielder that might actually improve us, is going to cost a shitload. Havertz might be an example.