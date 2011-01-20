« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 63 64 65 66 67 [68]   Go Down

Author Topic: Praise for LFC's transfer policy  (Read 112970 times)

Offline rebel23

  • Rebel without a cause
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,778
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Praise for LFC's transfer policy
« Reply #2680 on: Yesterday at 08:11:59 PM »
Quote from: Mr_Shane on Yesterday at 06:21:09 PM
AFCON is postponed for a year I believe - One year for the scouts and Edwards to earn their keep.

If that's true its great news.. we'll win the title again IMO
Logged

Offline Asam

  • has a mankini
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,542
Re: Praise for LFC's transfer policy
« Reply #2681 on: Yesterday at 08:48:12 PM »

Afcon isnt confirmed as delayed yet, the problem is the qualifiers for the tournament were supposed to happen in March and June but didnt due to Covid.

They are considering moving the qualifiers to October, if they do then we will actually be effected even more by the competition because we will lose 3 key players twice over in the same season potentially

If its delayed a year then the problem goes away for 12 months but nothing has been decided
Logged

Offline na fir dearg

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,074
Re: Praise for LFC's transfer policy
« Reply #2682 on: Yesterday at 08:49:17 PM »
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on June 26, 2020, 07:19:59 PM
Interesting in David Lynchs piece from today:

That they have won 14 games by just one goal this season is no coincidence. Of course, the Reds coaching team arent happy to stop here; they believe the next step in Liverpools evolution was spelled out by those frustrating meetings with Atletico Madrid and Watford prior to the coronavirus pandemic.

In both games, the opposition succeeded in closing almost every space both in central and wide areas, while also exploiting the Reds aggressively high line in a manner that had rarely been seen before.

At Melwood, the feeling is that this new problem will only be solved with greater unpredictability in the final third - a quality that is more likely to be found in the transfer market than on the training pitch.

https://www.standard.co.uk/sport/football/liverpool-fc-premier-league-title-win-tactical-evolution-a4480526.html

Such BS, on another night we beat Atletico, i thought we played exceptional stuff at times....... Watford was just one of them games
Logged

Offline Asam

  • has a mankini
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,542
Re: Praise for LFC's transfer policy
« Reply #2683 on: Yesterday at 08:53:33 PM »
Quote from: na fir dearg on Yesterday at 08:49:17 PM
Such BS, on another night we beat Atletico, i thought we played exceptional stuff at times....... Watford was just one of them games

Even if you think its BS, would it not be beneficial to have a genuine option to call upon?
Logged

Offline na fir dearg

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,074
Re: Praise for LFC's transfer policy
« Reply #2684 on: Yesterday at 09:05:39 PM »
Quote from: Asam on Yesterday at 08:53:33 PM
Even if you think its BS, would it not be beneficial to have a genuine option to call upon?

my issue is with that manufactured quote
Logged

Online fucking appalled

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 35,318
  • Buck Dancer
Re: Praise for LFC's transfer policy
« Reply #2685 on: Yesterday at 09:29:10 PM »
Quote from: Reeves on Yesterday at 06:43:07 PM
What we can't have is a situation where Klopp leaves in say 2 years which coincides with out front three being 30+

Youd honestly think after the last couple of weeks you in particular would hold off on bizarre statements ;D
Logged
Quote from: Knight on November 27, 2019, 10:00:16 PM
Or he could read Babu's Twitter threads, which is where I get my opinions from

Offline Henry Gale

  • Margot Robbie Stalker
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,992
  • My name is Henry Gale. I'm from Minnesota.
Re: Praise for LFC's transfer policy
« Reply #2686 on: Yesterday at 09:30:01 PM »
Quote from: Asam on Yesterday at 08:48:12 PM
Afcon isnt confirmed as delayed yet, the problem is the qualifiers for the tournament were supposed to happen in March and June but didnt due to Covid.

They are considering moving the qualifiers to October, if they do then we will actually be effected even more by the competition because we will lose 3 key players twice over in the same season potentially

If its delayed a year then the problem goes away for 12 months but nothing has been decided

Bah has said that as long as the qualifying games can proceed in October and November then the tournament will go ahead in January as planned. He ruled out moving it to June/July saying its out of the question. But if the the qualifying games cant go ahead this year moving the tournament to Jan 2021 is possible.
Logged

Offline Ghost Town

  • Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory"......
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,612
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: Praise for LFC's transfer policy
« Reply #2687 on: Yesterday at 11:57:30 PM »
There's no better feeling as a football fan then to see young players come through and become first-team stalwarts and highly rated. In Williams and Jones we have two very likely future stars. Elliot also. Larouci is slightly behind them but could progress by leaps and bounds because we know that young players' development is not linear. For the same reason there may be other players who may emerge and have a sudden spurt of progress.

We know we were after Werner and we know that extraordinary circumstances have put paid to that transfer.Yes, that's a shame but it's also an opportunity. We have been forced into this situation by a global pandemic, but we surely have the coaching staff to make the most of this reversal by bringing through younger players or via clever, cheap buys.

We could have spent fortunes on buying the world's best and most famous fullbacks, but how much more satisfying is it that Trent came through and lit up the team, and we got Robbo for the price of a few crates of Irn Bru?

Sure, big transfers-in can also have their appeal, but I for one never like the idea of buying existing superstars and super-hyped names. I absolutley don't want Mbappe or players of his level; I would like us to find the next Mbappe who is fairly unknown now and watch him blossom in our side.

That's about as much as I have to say about transfers and team building. Beyond this I'll just leave it to the experts to do their job.
Logged
"So that is where you'll find me; in the dust and the desolation, the gaps and the ghost towns. The eerie empty places and lost turns of the world"

Offline Ghost Town

  • Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory"......
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,612
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: Praise for LFC's transfer policy
« Reply #2688 on: Yesterday at 11:58:21 PM »
Quote from: Henry Gale on Yesterday at 09:30:01 PM
Bah has said that as long as the qualifying games can proceed in October and November then the tournament will go ahead in January as planned.
Bah Humbug!
Logged
"So that is where you'll find me; in the dust and the desolation, the gaps and the ghost towns. The eerie empty places and lost turns of the world"

Offline Suareznumber7

  • Gullible. Lost in the modern world, thinks all tweets are true.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,471
Re: Praise for LFC's transfer policy
« Reply #2689 on: Today at 12:52:24 AM »
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on June 26, 2020, 07:19:59 PM
Interesting in David Lynchs piece from today:

That they have won 14 games by just one goal this season is no coincidence. Of course, the Reds coaching team arent happy to stop here; they believe the next step in Liverpools evolution was spelled out by those frustrating meetings with Atletico Madrid and Watford prior to the coronavirus pandemic.

In both games, the opposition succeeded in closing almost every space both in central and wide areas, while also exploiting the Reds aggressively high line in a manner that had rarely been seen before.

At Melwood, the feeling is that this new problem will only be solved with greater unpredictability in the final third - a quality that is more likely to be found in the transfer market than on the training pitch.

https://www.standard.co.uk/sport/football/liverpool-fc-premier-league-title-win-tactical-evolution-a4480526.html

Loved this from Pep

Quote
We will  and we have to  make the next step, never forgetting why we came in this position, Lijnders said. Other teams will improve and are improving. The way to keep beating them is training with more passion and ambition than they are doing, each single day, each minute of each session. Beat them in the week not at the weekend.

In modern football, it doesnt happen much anymore that you can keep a group of super pros together, especially after a successful period. Can we keep this passion? Yes! Can we keep this ambition? Yes! Can we keep this hunger for more? Yes! Why?

Because of Jürgen.
Logged

Offline Al 666

  • "I haven't got a clue." 23/03/2020......Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,949
  • JFT 96
Re: Praise for LFC's transfer policy
« Reply #2690 on: Today at 01:01:42 AM »
Quote from: Ghost Town on Yesterday at 11:57:30 PM
There's no better feeling as a football fan then to see young players come through and become first-team stalwarts and highly rated. In Williams and Jones we have two very likely future stars. Elliot also. Larouci is slightly behind them but could progress by leaps and bounds because we know that young players' development is not linear. For the same reason there may be other players who may emerge and have a sudden spurt of progress.

We know we were after Werner and we know that extraordinary circumstances have put paid to that transfer.Yes, that's a shame but it's also an opportunity. We have been forced into this situation by a global pandemic, but we surely have the coaching staff to make the most of this reversal by bringing through younger players or via clever, cheap buys.

We could have spent fortunes on buying the world's best and most famous fullbacks, but how much more satisfying is it that Trent came through and lit up the team, and we got Robbo for the price of a few crates of Irn Bru?

Sure, big transfers-in can also have their appeal, but I for one never like the idea of buying existing superstars and super-hyped names. I absolutley don't want Mbappe or players of his level; I would like us to find the next Mbappe who is fairly unknown now and watch him blossom in our side.

That's about as much as I have to say about transfers and team building. Beyond this I'll just leave it to the experts to do their job.

If you want us to find the next or current Mendy, Rodriguez, Fabinho, Bernardo Silva, Lemar, Martial or Mbappe then we could change our name to Monaco. Or we could live up to our reputation as European royalty.

Klopp has built a team other clubs like Monaco and Porto et al, develop players to sell for a profit. Building a team is about creating a unit. For every Trent or Robbo who costs virtually nothing you need a Van Dijk or Allison. The beauty of Klopp is that he keeps tweaking our style of play and outwitting the opposition. If that means we need to bring through a kid for nothing or sign a superstar then so be it.   
Logged
One thing does need to be said: in the post-Benitez era, there was media-led clamour (but also some politicking going on at the club) to make the club more English; the idea being that the club had lost the very essence of what it means to be Liverpool. Guillem Ballague 18/11/10

Online Dynasty

  • Kemlynite
  • **
  • Posts: 47
Re: Praise for LFC's transfer policy
« Reply #2691 on: Today at 01:47:38 AM »
Quote from: Ghost Town on Yesterday at 11:57:30 PM


Sure, big transfers-in can also have their appeal, but I for one never like the idea of buying existing superstars and super-hyped names. I absolutley don't want Mbappe or players of his level; I would like us to find the next Mbappe who is fairly unknown now and watch him blossom in our side.

That's about as much as I have to say about transfers and team building. Beyond this I'll just leave it to the experts to do their job.
Not that we can afford him but that is just bonkers!  ;D
« Last Edit: Today at 02:11:04 AM by Dynasty »
Logged

Offline BeepBeepImAJeep

  • Smokes his hy-dro on the d-low. Drives to the beach. Top down, loud sounds, sees his peeps.
  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 69
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Praise for LFC's transfer policy
« Reply #2692 on: Today at 07:58:04 AM »
Quote from: na fir dearg on Yesterday at 08:49:17 PM
Such BS, on another night we beat Atletico, i thought we played exceptional stuff at times....... Watford was just one of them games

Agree with you. Let Oblak and Adrian switch teams we probably win the tie by 4-5 goals.
Logged

Offline aw1991

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,662
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Praise for LFC's transfer policy
« Reply #2693 on: Today at 08:34:59 AM »
Quote from: Ghost Town on Yesterday at 11:57:30 PM

Sure, big transfers-in can also have their appeal, but I for one never like the idea of buying existing superstars and super-hyped names. I absolutley don't want Mbappe or players of his level; I would like us to find the next Mbappe who is fairly unknown now and watch him blossom in our side.
If I could add any player to our team, it would be Mbappe, but I kinda understand your point. It would be nice to see someone like Harvey Elliot slowly developing into a top class footballer.

I think we reached the point where most of our signings should be "the next Mbappe" or "the next Van Dijk" or "the next Alisson".
Logged

Offline JJ Red

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,559
Re: Praise for LFC's transfer policy
« Reply #2694 on: Today at 09:47:13 AM »
Yeah, as others have said the Atletico game was just one of those things. Adrian had a mare, end of. It wasn't some tactical masterclass from Simeone.

I'm not sure how you go into the transfer market to make us more unpredictable in the final 3rd. Although it might help to explain maybe why we didn't push harder for Werner (finances aside). Against a low bloc, I'm not sure he would have helped anymore than what we already have. He's a massive threat in behind, and is a quality finisher but with little to zero room to run into, I doubt he makes us more 'unpredictable'.

Imho, City are better than us against low bloc teams. Looking at the last two seasons as a whole, on a lot of occasions when teams tried that against them, they scored early and sometimes ran up a cricket score. For me, it was usually down to the brilliance of De Bruyne or Silva. Maybe we will look to bring in a more attack only minded midfielder, if they lose patience with Keita?

I suppose our main problem will be, whichever position we look at, how do we improve on what we already have? The level of attacking midfielder that might actually improve us, is going to cost a shitload. Havertz might be an example.
Logged

Offline Barefoot Doctor

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,516
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Praise for LFC's transfer policy
« Reply #2695 on: Today at 10:00:54 AM »
I think its the first Atletico game the coaches were frustrated by, not the second.

Interesting to see Milner say that it would be helpful if Neco Williams could learn to play LB, wonder if that is something thats being talked about internally.
Logged

Online FilthyBloke

  • Boys Pen
  • *
  • Posts: 9
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Praise for LFC's transfer policy
« Reply #2696 on: Today at 10:11:40 AM »
It will be interesting in the transfer window. We cant really stand still yet we may be priced out of possible targets. What we dont want is going into next season with a smaller squad and AFCON as well.

I always judge our depth by how good the players are that are not in our starting 11.

Bobby
Salah
Mane

To

Origi
Minamino
Shaqiri

Henderson
Wijnandum
Fabinho

To

Keita
Ox
Milner

TAA
VVD
Gomez
Robertson

To

Williams
Matip
Lovren
(Milner?)


By that its clear to me where we need improving. But it has to be quality.
Logged

Offline Sangria

  • Ally Machoist
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,642
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Praise for LFC's transfer policy
« Reply #2697 on: Today at 10:18:06 AM »
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Today at 10:00:54 AM
I think its the first Atletico game the coaches were frustrated by, not the second.

Interesting to see Milner say that it would be helpful if Neco Williams could learn to play LB, wonder if that is something thats being talked about internally.

Seriously? That endears Milner to me even more, that he wants a youngster to take over more of his role because it's good for the club.
Logged
"i just dont think (Lucas is) that type of player that Kenny wants"
Vidocq, 20 January 2011

http://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=267148.msg8032258#msg8032258

Offline a treeless whopper

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 53,680
Re: Praise for LFC's transfer policy
« Reply #2698 on: Today at 10:19:26 AM »
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Today at 10:00:54 AM
I think its the first Atletico game the coaches were frustrated by, not the second.

Interesting to see Milner say that it would be helpful if Neco Williams could learn to play LB, wonder if that is something thats being talked about internally.

I thought about that during the game. He seemed comfortable going on the outside and inside so it could be possible.
Logged

Online royhendo

  • RAWK Staff
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 248,735
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Praise for LFC's transfer policy
« Reply #2699 on: Today at 10:30:15 AM »
Just for reference if youre looking for that quote from Milner - its in a lot of papers (just searched for it meself).

I dont know what they are doing with right-backs at the academy, but Neco Williams looked incredible coming on the other day.

He is fantastic. If he can learn to play left-back, that would help some of us out as well. We will see if he can do that as well! Hes got that quality.
« Last Edit: Today at 10:32:00 AM by royhendo »
Logged

Offline Caligula?

  • Mr Negativity here, Im worried about... Everything. In no danger of saying anything positive about anyone or anything any time soon.....
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,319
  • I live!
Re: Praise for LFC's transfer policy
« Reply #2700 on: Today at 10:37:54 AM »
Quote from: BeepBeepImAJeep on Today at 07:58:04 AM
Agree with you. Let Oblak and Adrian switch teams we probably win the tie by 4-5 goals.

Or just stitch Adrian with Alisson and we see it out 2-0. Atletico had almost given up by then. Anyway that's a completely different topic, but the point remains that for 90+ minutes of that game we were fantastic.
Logged

Offline Norse Red

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 542
  • Forever Red!
Re: Praise for LFC's transfer policy
« Reply #2701 on: Today at 10:44:37 AM »
The gap in quality from our front three to our subs is to huge, I dont mean to disrespect Elliot and Shaq but thats a fact.
If we dont sign any quality attacker/winger it could hurt us, and with the AFCON yet to be confirmed postponed the club must act.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 63 64 65 66 67 [68]   Go Up
« previous next »
 