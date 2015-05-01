There's no better feeling as a football fan then to see young players come through and become first-team stalwarts and highly rated. In Williams and Jones we have two very likely future stars. Elliot also. Larouci is slightly behind them but could progress by leaps and bounds because we know that young players' development is not linear. For the same reason there may be other players who may emerge and have a sudden spurt of progress.



We know we were after Werner and we know that extraordinary circumstances have put paid to that transfer.Yes, that's a shame but it's also an opportunity. We have been forced into this situation by a global pandemic, but we surely have the coaching staff to make the most of this reversal by bringing through younger players or via clever, cheap buys.



We could have spent fortunes on buying the world's best and most famous fullbacks, but how much more satisfying is it that Trent came through and lit up the team, and we got Robbo for the price of a few crates of Irn Bru?



Sure, big transfers-in can also have their appeal, but I for one never like the idea of buying existing superstars and super-hyped names. I absolutley don't want Mbappe or players of his level; I would like us to find the next Mbappe who is fairly unknown now and watch him blossom in our side.



That's about as much as I have to say about transfers and team building. Beyond this I'll just leave it to the experts to do their job.