Author Topic: Praise for LFC's transfer policy  (Read 111884 times)

Re: Praise for LFC's transfer policy
« Reply #2680 on: Yesterday at 08:11:59 PM »
Quote from: Mr_Shane on Yesterday at 06:21:09 PM
AFCON is postponed for a year I believe - One year for the scouts and Edwards to earn their keep.

If that's true its great news.. we'll win the title again IMO
Re: Praise for LFC's transfer policy
« Reply #2681 on: Yesterday at 08:48:12 PM »

Afcon isnt confirmed as delayed yet, the problem is the qualifiers for the tournament were supposed to happen in March and June but didnt due to Covid.

They are considering moving the qualifiers to October, if they do then we will actually be effected even more by the competition because we will lose 3 key players twice over in the same season potentially

If its delayed a year then the problem goes away for 12 months but nothing has been decided
Re: Praise for LFC's transfer policy
« Reply #2682 on: Yesterday at 08:49:17 PM »
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on June 26, 2020, 07:19:59 PM
Interesting in David Lynchs piece from today:

That they have won 14 games by just one goal this season is no coincidence. Of course, the Reds coaching team arent happy to stop here; they believe the next step in Liverpools evolution was spelled out by those frustrating meetings with Atletico Madrid and Watford prior to the coronavirus pandemic.

In both games, the opposition succeeded in closing almost every space both in central and wide areas, while also exploiting the Reds aggressively high line in a manner that had rarely been seen before.

At Melwood, the feeling is that this new problem will only be solved with greater unpredictability in the final third - a quality that is more likely to be found in the transfer market than on the training pitch.

https://www.standard.co.uk/sport/football/liverpool-fc-premier-league-title-win-tactical-evolution-a4480526.html

Such BS, on another night we beat Atletico, i thought we played exceptional stuff at times....... Watford was just one of them games
Re: Praise for LFC's transfer policy
« Reply #2683 on: Yesterday at 08:53:33 PM »
Quote from: na fir dearg on Yesterday at 08:49:17 PM
Such BS, on another night we beat Atletico, i thought we played exceptional stuff at times....... Watford was just one of them games

Even if you think its BS, would it not be beneficial to have a genuine option to call upon?
Re: Praise for LFC's transfer policy
« Reply #2684 on: Yesterday at 09:05:39 PM »
Quote from: Asam on Yesterday at 08:53:33 PM
Even if you think its BS, would it not be beneficial to have a genuine option to call upon?

my issue is with that manufactured quote
Re: Praise for LFC's transfer policy
« Reply #2685 on: Yesterday at 09:29:10 PM »
Quote from: Reeves on Yesterday at 06:43:07 PM
What we can't have is a situation where Klopp leaves in say 2 years which coincides with out front three being 30+

Youd honestly think after the last couple of weeks you in particular would hold off on bizarre statements ;D
Re: Praise for LFC's transfer policy
« Reply #2686 on: Yesterday at 09:30:01 PM »
Quote from: Asam on Yesterday at 08:48:12 PM
Afcon isnt confirmed as delayed yet, the problem is the qualifiers for the tournament were supposed to happen in March and June but didnt due to Covid.

They are considering moving the qualifiers to October, if they do then we will actually be effected even more by the competition because we will lose 3 key players twice over in the same season potentially

If its delayed a year then the problem goes away for 12 months but nothing has been decided

Bah has said that as long as the qualifying games can proceed in October and November then the tournament will go ahead in January as planned. He ruled out moving it to June/July saying its out of the question. But if the the qualifying games cant go ahead this year moving the tournament to Jan 2021 is possible.
Re: Praise for LFC's transfer policy
« Reply #2687 on: Yesterday at 11:57:30 PM »
There's no better feeling as a football fan then to see young players come through and become first-team stalwarts and highly rated. In Williams and Jones we have two very likely future stars. Elliot also. Larouci is slightly behind them but could progress by leaps and bounds because we know that young players' development is not linear. For the same reason there may be other players who may emerge and have a sudden spurt of progress.

We know we were after Werner and we know that extraordinary circumstances have put paid to that transfer.Yes, that's a shame but it's also an opportunity. We have been forced into this situation by a global pandemic, but we surely have the coaching staff to make the most of this reversal by bringing through younger players or via clever, cheap buys.

We could have spent fortunes on buying the world's best and most famous fullbacks, but how much more satisfying is it that Trent came through and lit up the team, and we got Robbo for the price of a few crates of Irn Bru?

Sure, big transfers-in can also have their appeal, but I for one never like the idea of buying existing superstars and super-hyped names. I absolutley don't want Mbappe or players of his level; I would like us to find the next Mbappe who is fairly unknown now and watch him blossom in our side.

That's about as much as I have to say about transfers and team building. Beyond this I'll just leave it to the experts to do their job.
Re: Praise for LFC's transfer policy
« Reply #2688 on: Yesterday at 11:58:21 PM »
Quote from: Henry Gale on Yesterday at 09:30:01 PM
Bah has said that as long as the qualifying games can proceed in October and November then the tournament will go ahead in January as planned.
Bah Humbug!
