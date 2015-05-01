« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 61 62 63 64 65 [66]   Go Down

Author Topic: Praise for LFC's transfer policy  (Read 106505 times)

Online Asam

  • has a mankini
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,537
Re: Praise for LFC's transfer policy
« Reply #2600 on: Today at 12:12:12 PM »
Quote from: hugoboss on Today at 10:55:13 AM
We are awesome, but let's not get too big headed we should keep improving the team by promoting youth, signing good players.

Let's stay hungry. I want more of this
`

Agreed, we want to be able to compete at the top end in Europe and domestically, still plenty of things we can do to improve the squad and what happened this season counts for nothing next year
Logged

Online fucking appalled

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 35,269
  • Buck Dancer
Re: Praise for LFC's transfer policy
« Reply #2601 on: Today at 12:22:57 PM »
Logged
Quote from: Knight on November 27, 2019, 10:00:16 PM
Or he could read Babu's Twitter threads, which is where I get my opinions from

Online na fir dearg

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,069
Re: Praise for LFC's transfer policy
« Reply #2602 on: Today at 12:28:24 PM »
Quote from: Asam on Today at 12:12:12 PM
`

Agreed, we want to be able to compete at the top end in Europe and domestically, still plenty of things we can do to improve the squad and what happened this season counts for nothing next year

bit of a pessimistic outlook there no? In fact I would say it's quite difficult to improve a team like this - next season we will be clear favourites for the league and probably favs for CL too
Logged

Offline rebel23

  • Rebel without a cause
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,765
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Praise for LFC's transfer policy
« Reply #2603 on: Today at 12:30:44 PM »
it' s not being pessimistic to want the club to win things. We cannot rest on our laurels.. .  If we're without Mane/Salah for a period of time we need cover otherwise we can kiss goodbye to the tittle defence .
Logged

Online fucking appalled

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 35,269
  • Buck Dancer
Re: Praise for LFC's transfer policy
« Reply #2604 on: Today at 12:32:04 PM »
Logged
Quote from: Knight on November 27, 2019, 10:00:16 PM
Or he could read Babu's Twitter threads, which is where I get my opinions from

Online na fir dearg

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,069
Re: Praise for LFC's transfer policy
« Reply #2605 on: Today at 12:32:49 PM »
Quote from: rebel23 on Today at 12:30:44 PM
it' s not being pessimistic to want the club to win things. We cannot rest on our laurels.. .  If we're without Mane/Salah for a period of time we need cover otherwise we can kiss goodbye to the tittle defence .

it's the same old argument though, take KDB out of city etc ... i would like to see a couple of backup players for left back and front 3 but not worried at all if no signings are made
Logged

Online duvva

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,500
  • LFC Quiz Rivals Most Hated
Re: Praise for LFC's transfer policy
« Reply #2606 on: Today at 12:33:15 PM »
Quote from: na fir dearg on Today at 12:28:24 PM
bit of a pessimistic outlook there no? In fact I would say it's quite difficult to improve a team like this - next season we will be clear favourites for the league and probably favs for CL too
Not sure we will be favs for either but I agree that its difficult to improve this squad in the current climate. Not saying the depth couldnt be added to, to improve our chances in the other Cups but that doesnt seem to be how Klopp wants to work. And its going ok so far. Although were only ever a lacklustre performance away from him being labelled clueless or having no plan b.
Logged
Quote from: CHOPPER on June 24, 2020, 11:58:09 PM
Hand it over, you sister fingering inbred c*nts.

Online Fromola

  • Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker!
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,770
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Praise for LFC's transfer policy
« Reply #2607 on: Today at 12:34:13 PM »
Quote from: na fir dearg on Today at 12:28:24 PM
bit of a pessimistic outlook there no? In fact I would say it's quite difficult to improve a team like this - next season we will be clear favourites for the league and probably favs for CL too

I don't think we need or would want to improve the team but we can improve the squad.

AFCON is a big problem next season if it goes ahead.
Logged

Offline rebel23

  • Rebel without a cause
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,765
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Praise for LFC's transfer policy
« Reply #2608 on: Today at 12:34:20 PM »
What's your point appalled ?

You dont think we need to sign anyone and that we can cope without Salah/Mane ?
Logged

Online na fir dearg

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,069
Re: Praise for LFC's transfer policy
« Reply #2609 on: Today at 12:34:22 PM »
Quote from: duvva on Today at 12:33:15 PM
Not sure we will be favs for either but I agree that its difficult to improve this squad in the current climate. Not saying the depth couldnt be added too to improve our chances in the other Cups but that doesnt seem to be how Klopp wants to work. And its going ok so far. Although were only ever a lacklustre performance away from him being labelled clueless or having no plan b.

We won't be favourites for the league next season? Really?
Logged

Online fucking appalled

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 35,269
  • Buck Dancer
Re: Praise for LFC's transfer policy
« Reply #2610 on: Today at 12:34:34 PM »
Quote from: rebel23 on Today at 12:30:44 PM
it' s not being pessimistic to want the club to win things. We cannot rest on our laurels.. .  If we're without Mane/Salah for a period of time we need cover otherwise we can kiss goodbye to the tittle defence .

I long for the days we win things :(
Logged
Quote from: Knight on November 27, 2019, 10:00:16 PM
Or he could read Babu's Twitter threads, which is where I get my opinions from
Pages: 1 ... 61 62 63 64 65 [66]   Go Up
« previous next »
 