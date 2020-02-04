« previous next »
Author Topic: Praise for LFC's transfer policy

Re: Praise for LFC's transfer policy
Reply #2520 on: Today at 04:24:37 AM
Quote from: cdav on Yesterday at 10:56:31 PM
All looks great again doesn't it, what a team

If Mane and Salah are missing for 6 weeks that's a huge hole in our squad and team surely? We need a quality option as I'm not convinced we have enough to cope without them. It's a real fucker if you ask me especially when we're trying to defend the title...

Re: Praise for LFC's transfer policy
Reply #2521 on: Today at 04:29:21 AM
Quote from: Asam on Yesterday at 12:05:30 PM
its a fair point Craig, the real concern is his injury record mate (even at what seems a bargain price)

Hamstring Tendon Tear (04/02/20)
Expected Days Injured: 182
Minimum Games Missed: 19



Thats quite a few hamstring injuries for a guy who relies on his dribbling/raw pace
Re: Praise for LFC's transfer policy
Reply #2522 on: Today at 06:31:41 AM
Quote from: FlashGordon on Yesterday at 12:30:13 PM
I suspect you're going to regret this post.

Actually I wont be unhappy if I am proven wrong - I only want the team to do well and am voicing my concern at the decision to pass on Werner in case of injury. Biut if the team instead keeps on winning and manages to sign the next big star on the cheap again I would be very happy indeed!
Re: Praise for LFC's transfer policy
Reply #2523 on: Today at 06:40:49 AM
Quote from: MD1990 on Yesterday at 04:12:26 PM
We made the biggest progression spending heavily.
Van Dijk 75m, Allison 65m, Fabinho 40, Keita 50m.

All joined in 2018. We win no trophies without VVD & Allisson both World records at the time.

Is that not spending heavily?



Apparently, some fans think we need to spend even more money to defend the title because for some reason, defending a title is harder than winning it in the first place.
Re: Praise for LFC's transfer policy
Reply #2524 on: Today at 06:59:10 AM
Quote from: Silverbird on Today at 06:40:49 AM
Apparently, some fans think we need to spend even more money to defend the title because for some reason, defending a title is harder than winning it in the first place.

Our competitors are not sitting still and staying the same after falling short - they are strengthening and improviing their team...
Re: Praise for LFC's transfer policy
Reply #2525 on: Today at 07:26:14 AM
Quote from: ThePoolMan on Today at 06:59:10 AM
Our competitors are not sitting still and staying the same after falling short - they are strengthening and improviing their team...

Our competitors...?

Someone should tell the league table
Re: Praise for LFC's transfer policy
Reply #2526 on: Today at 07:36:29 AM
Quote from: fucking appalled on Today at 07:26:14 AM
Our competitors...?

Someone should tell the league table

Next season is a clean slate and everything is up for grabs again...we must not be complacent but always advancing so as to make it even tougher for the other teams to compete...
Re: Praise for LFC's transfer policy
Reply #2527 on: Today at 07:54:23 AM
Quote from: ThePoolMan on Today at 07:36:29 AM
Next season is a clean slate and everything is up for grabs again...we must not be complacent but always advancing so as to make it even tougher for the other teams to compete...

Weve gained a huge amount of points this season in tight matches, many of those games couldve gone either way. We have a brilliant first XI but last night did nothing to change my mind on where we need to strengthen, we werent trying to sign Werner for no reason
Re: Praise for LFC's transfer policy
Reply #2528 on: Today at 09:01:28 AM
Quote from: fucking appalled on Today at 07:26:14 AM
Our competitors...?

Someone should tell the league table

There is a middle ground in these discussions. The complacency of the above (even said partly in jest) and the glass 3/4 empty brigade seem to be the 2 extremes. The reality is, if our players are fit and available, we're the best. We have been this season, I wouldn't be surprised if we were next season. But we need Mane and Salah especially to stay fit because without them there's nothing behind them close in quality OR style of play.

However, we are stronger squad wise than we were. At the beginning of the season I would have said there was a huge drop off in terms of quality and style of play in the FB positions too but it's looking increasingly like Williams might offer at least stylistic backup to Trent, although obviously he's a long way behind in terms of quality. At the start of this season a lack of backup would also have been true with regard to Firmino. However, Minamino looks a stylistic fit to me (in terms of work rate and the positions he likes to take up), we're obviously yet to see re quality. So we're definitely stronger in terms of depth than we were in August. Clearly we wanted to strengthen the Salah and Mane roles (plus help with longer term succession planning). That isn't going to happen anymore (if we can't afford Werner at £50 million I don't think we can afford anyone who'd be good enough) but we are stronger squad wise than we were in August, which should be encouraging to us. And who knows, perhaps we play a blinder with the chaos that COVID will bring to the transfer market and bring in extra depth for Mane and Salah.

Oh and to the person who claimed our midfield is getting old and that no one was of the quality of Gini and Hendo. That's totally nonsense given the presence of Ox and Keita. And then we have hugely highly regarded players behind them (Jones and Elliott) as well.
Re: Praise for LFC's transfer policy
Reply #2529 on: Today at 09:53:21 AM
There are no guarantees the AFCON wont be cancelled an moved to another year, so there is always a risk there. Seems likely it will be, but not certain
Re: Praise for LFC's transfer policy
Reply #2530 on: Today at 10:01:26 AM
Quote from: Knight on Today at 09:01:28 AM
There is a middle ground in these discussions. The complacency of the above (even said partly in jest) and the glass 3/4 empty brigade seem to be the 2 extremes. The reality is, if our players are fit and available, we're the best. We have been this season, I wouldn't be surprised if we were next season. But we need Mane and Salah especially to stay fit because without them there's nothing behind them close in quality OR style of play.

However, we are stronger squad wise than we were. At the beginning of the season I would have said there was a huge drop off in terms of quality and style of play in the FB positions too but it's looking increasingly like Williams might offer at least stylistic backup to Trent, although obviously he's a long way behind in terms of quality. At the start of this season a lack of backup would also have been true with regard to Firmino. However, Minamino looks a stylistic fit to me (in terms of work rate and the positions he likes to take up), we're obviously yet to see re quality. So we're definitely stronger in terms of depth than we were in August. Clearly we wanted to strengthen the Salah and Mane roles (plus help with longer term succession planning). That isn't going to happen anymore (if we can't afford Werner at £50 million I don't think we can afford anyone who'd be good enough) but we are stronger squad wise than we were in August, which should be encouraging to us. And who knows, perhaps we play a blinder with the chaos that COVID will bring to the transfer market and bring in extra depth for Mane and Salah.

Oh and to the person who claimed our midfield is getting old and that no one was of the quality of Gini and Hendo. That's totally nonsense given the presence of Ox and Keita. And then we have hugely highly regarded players behind them (Jones and Elliott) as well.

I think it's arguable that our squad is stronger than last august

Whilst you are absolutely correct highlighting the additions of minamino, willliams and even jones

I think the 4- 0 over barca in may 2019 gave people the notion in the summer of 2019 that Origi and Shaq were good replacements for our front 3.  This season has exposed that notion as blue sky, summer, day dreaming. We probably had higher expectation of oxlade and keita than what many would have now, many even referred to Ox 'as a new signing'.  I know I personally lallana saw play well in a home game in April or may 2019 and thought he might still be a force.

Many also thought Brewster might have the sought of season that Foden has been having for city.

Whilst many players in the team have played above expectations(henderson, trent). IN regards to bench strength, I think overall we might "look" weaker than last August on balance
Re: Praise for LFC's transfer policy
Reply #2531 on: Today at 10:09:11 AM
Quote from: Machae on Today at 09:53:21 AM
There are no guarantees the AFCON wont be cancelled an moved to another year, so there is always a risk there. Seems likely it will be, but not certain

II hope its cancelled because that is common sense but it's a cash cow for their federation so I dont think they will move it :(
