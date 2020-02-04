Our competitors...?



Someone should tell the league table



There is a middle ground in these discussions. The complacency of the above (even said partly in jest) and the glass 3/4 empty brigade seem to be the 2 extremes. The reality is, if our players are fit and available, we're the best. We have been this season, I wouldn't be surprised if we were next season. But we need Mane and Salah especially to stay fit because without them there's nothing behind them close in quality OR style of play.However, we are stronger squad wise than we were. At the beginning of the season I would have said there was a huge drop off in terms of quality and style of play in the FB positions too but it's looking increasingly like Williams might offer at least stylistic backup to Trent, although obviously he's a long way behind in terms of quality. At the start of this season a lack of backup would also have been true with regard to Firmino. However, Minamino looks a stylistic fit to me (in terms of work rate and the positions he likes to take up), we're obviously yet to see re quality. So we're definitely stronger in terms of depth than we were in August. Clearly we wanted to strengthen the Salah and Mane roles (plus help with longer term succession planning). That isn't going to happen anymore (if we can't afford Werner at £50 million I don't think we can afford anyone who'd be good enough) but we are stronger squad wise than we were in August, which should be encouraging to us. And who knows, perhaps we play a blinder with the chaos that COVID will bring to the transfer market and bring in extra depth for Mane and Salah.Oh and to the person who claimed our midfield is getting old and that no one was of the quality of Gini and Hendo. That's totally nonsense given the presence of Ox and Keita. And then we have hugely highly regarded players behind them (Jones and Elliott) as well.