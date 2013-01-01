« previous next »
Re: Praise for LFC's transfer policy
« Reply #1760 on: Today at 05:29:34 PM »
Quote from: Fabulous_aurelio on Today at 10:31:03 AM
Maddock saying Lyon could be in trouble financially and we could look at Aouar in a cut price deal.

My guess would be there would be a lot of competition there that the price probably wouldn't drop that low for us to be interested.
no european football and no fans for a while, think a lot of clubs will be targeting them, not sure if theyd want to do business with us after the fekir situation tho
Re: Praise for LFC's transfer policy
« Reply #1761 on: Today at 05:30:00 PM »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 05:24:37 PM
We've been "monitoring" him for a while mate. Keep up will ya.

Years.... before Lyon even.  But David Maddock has discussed him several times in the last few years as someone we were interested in...

It does not mean Aulas will sell him at a discount but the owner of Lyon did kind of play his hand, trying to sue French administrators and decision makers over cancelling the season.

And Lyon have been active in the transfer market (possibly having to sell Dembele, Depay and Aouar) to build their next reiteration of the future --- don't think they made the top 4 in France when it ended

But ironically, they were up 1-0 going into the second leg against Juventus --- must be a big fall in expectations for the club when it should have been a big moment.
Re: Praise for LFC's transfer policy
« Reply #1762 on: Today at 05:31:20 PM »
Don't get me started on the French basket baguette case.  :butt
Re: Praise for LFC's transfer policy
« Reply #1763 on: Today at 05:36:18 PM »
Quote from: Trendisdestiny on Today at 05:14:29 PM
He's a bit of a Gini/Coutinho hybrid.... and we probably should look at the possible partnerships with Minamino (and others) as one of the quickest thinking, technical playmaking combos in a while...

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/zxHgltPUZ7I" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/zxHgltPUZ7I</a>

I'm sold. Please can you rubber stamp this transfer with Michael Edwards. Keep it quiet until after the title is wrapped up though. Confirm through James Pearce in about 2 weeks, nice exclusive for The Athletic.


Right, who's next lads.............
Re: Praise for LFC's transfer policy
« Reply #1764 on: Today at 05:47:48 PM »

[/quote
Quote from: markmywords on Today at 03:58:42 PM

Next 5 yrs?  Werner just turned 24.I think you confused Wenger and Werner birth certificates. If anything that gives Timo the adv, as he is closer to his prime yrs and is younger than Mane and Salah were when we signed them, he is less of a 'project signing' than Aouar, is at elite level already, is young enough to improve and has 6 or 7 yrs before he declines physically and was prepared to fight for a place in the team, and could staff a weakness, at a time we may need it (AFCON)

If 50m was too much money for him, it's way too much for a 'project signing'

Adama Traore link isn't going away.

Minamino is working hard and more than likely a back up to Bobby. Then we have Ox, Jones and Elliott who can all play in the front 3 if required.
Re: Praise for LFC's transfer policy
« Reply #1765 on: Today at 05:48:51 PM »
For all the talk of Aouar - and I'd love us to sign him - I think the priority has to be an out-and-out attacker. It's already been said but we're stacked in midfield. Fabinho, Henderson, Wijnaldum, Keita, Milner and Chamberlain (plus Jones) is a great pool to pick from. Loads of room for rotation without significant drops in quality, and lots of different skillsets too. But in attack it feels like we're asking the front three to do tons again. And Origi and Minamino are the only senior players who can step in for them - and you'd argue that Minamino is more attacking midfielder than forward (though that should allow him to cover Bobby effectively).

I think we're crying out for another pacey forward who can play out wide, stretch things and grab a few goals. Werner was obviously the one, but that ship has sailed. The need still remains though, and as it's something Klopp and Edwards had clearly already identified then I think if we do business it'll be someone who can be a bit Werner-lite.

And then yeah, grab Aouar if we can afford it!
Re: Praise for LFC's transfer policy
« Reply #1766 on: Today at 06:06:58 PM »
Haven't seen a lot of french football. Do you find him better than Werner?
Re: Praise for LFC's transfer policy
« Reply #1767 on: Today at 06:14:11 PM »
Quote from: Fordy on Today at 05:47:48 PM
[/quote
Adama Traore link isn't going away.

Minamino is working hard and more than likely a back up to Bobby. Then we have Ox, Jones and Elliott who can all play in the front 3 if required.

There has been some talk about the next gen for LFC after Mane/Firmino/Salah

And some of that has led to speculation about playing more of a 4-2-3-1 and in this case Aouar makes some sense playing anywhere in the 3 at a young age and moves back to DM as he gets older if he stays and performs - Keitas role in our pressing game at the current 4-3-3 at 8 position means well have different options at attack mid - same with OX...

Of course Curtis will have a say in this but the young ones being recruited for our midfield engine or supporting attackers (Minamino, Aouar, Keita, Jones) are all very technical and athletic players - wherever we are headed, well get there quick and in style.
Re: Praise for LFC's transfer policy
« Reply #1768 on: Today at 06:21:00 PM »
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Today at 05:48:51 PM
For all the talk of Aouar - and I'd love us to sign him - I think the priority has to be an out-and-out attacker. It's already been said but we're stacked in midfield. Fabinho, Henderson, Wijnaldum, Keita, Milner and Chamberlain (plus Jones) is a great pool to pick from. Loads of room for rotation without significant drops in quality, and lots of different skillsets too. But in attack it feels like we're asking the front three to do tons again. And Origi and Minamino are the only senior players who can step in for them - and you'd argue that Minamino is more attacking midfielder than forward (though that should allow him to cover Bobby effectively).

I think we're crying out for another pacey forward who can play out wide, stretch things and grab a few goals. Werner was obviously the one, but that ship has sailed. The need still remains though, and as it's something Klopp and Edwards had clearly already identified then I think if we do business it'll be someone who can be a bit Werner-lite.

And then yeah, grab Aouar if we can afford it!

Tend to agree - but no one is coming in to replace our front three on discount

And Aouar can play on the left in Manes spot as a back up if needed - hes technically gifted like Coutinho and has pretty good pace - not lightening but good and while like Coutinho hell need to work on his finishing in the final third

He solves three problems

1. Cheap relative to marketplace - great talent
2. Back up our front three with a limited drop off in talent (albeit no one is Sadio)
3. He can learn the midfield roles as our aging stars begin to retire

Theres a place for this kid if Aulas needs the money I guarantee you!
Re: Praise for LFC's transfer policy
« Reply #1769 on: Today at 06:22:28 PM »
Quote from: Trendisdestiny on Today at 06:21:00 PM
Tend to agree - but no one is coming in to replace our front three on discount

And Aouar can play on the left in Manes spot as a back up if needed - hes technically gifted like Coutinho and has pretty good pace - not lightening but good and while like Coutinho hell need to work on his finishing in the final third

He solved three problems

1. Cheap relative to marketplace - great talent
2. Back up our front three with a limited drop off in talent (albeit no one is Sadio)
3. He can learn the midfield roles as our aging stars begin to retire

Theres a place for this kid if Aulas needs the money I guarantee you!

There is no chance of getting anything 'cheap' off Aulas
Re: Praise for LFC's transfer policy
« Reply #1770 on: Today at 06:27:42 PM »
Quote from: rebel23 on Today at 06:22:28 PM
There is no chance of getting anything 'cheap' off Aulas

True... Same can be said of the Napoli owner.  But then again there is this:

https://www.reuters.com/article/health-coronavirus-soccer-france/update-2-soccer-lyon-to-claim-dozens-of-millions-in-damages-after-season-ended-idUSL4N2CJ1E4
https://www.sportskeeda.com/football/coronavirus-aulas-predicts-financial-difficulties-for-many-french-clubs

They may need to sell for other reasons - to maintain their project.  This is exactly what Jurgen has said about why we did not go after Werner --- the unknown issues of resources, money and unpredictability of it re-occurring could really throw clubs into desperation or opportunities to get washed.
Re: Praise for LFC's transfer policy
« Reply #1771 on: Today at 06:35:12 PM »
Announce Aouar.
Re: Praise for LFC's transfer policy
« Reply #1772 on: Today at 06:42:01 PM »
Quote from: Craig 🤔 on Today at 05:21:46 PM
Where is the Aouar link coming from?
There isnt one.

It was just Maddock speculating what might happen IF Lyon were desperate for money.
Re: Praise for LFC's transfer policy
« Reply #1773 on: Today at 06:43:54 PM »
Quote from: Fordy on Today at 05:47:48 PM
[/quote
Adama Traore link isn't going away.


Neither are my mother in-laws haemorrhoids ..

And both are near enough shit.
Re: Praise for LFC's transfer policy
« Reply #1774 on: Today at 06:48:09 PM »
Quote from: AndyMuller on Today at 06:35:12 PM
Announce Aouar.

Actually, we are in a stronger position the longer this goes on (we are playing out the season) and the French teams are preparing for next. 

Have no idea what Edwards et al. think a knock down price on Aouar would be --- 50 Million used to be the asking the price before CoVid-19 - so one would have to think at least a 25% to 30% haircut would be in order to get this done.

As LFC have no idea what their revenues will be in 6 months to a year....  the only way they are going into the market place to increase costs is if they get a value they could not get again.

my two cents...  If this gets done quickly, it will be Lyon approaching us.  Edwards and Co. just waiting for the murky to get a bit clearer.   And if we sold Shaq and Lovren/Wilson -- we might get a zero net spend later on during an extended transfer window...
Re: Praise for LFC's transfer policy
« Reply #1775 on: Today at 06:54:16 PM »
Quote from: Trendisdestiny on Today at 06:27:42 PM
True... Same can be said of the Napoli owner.  But then again there is this:

https://www.reuters.com/article/health-coronavirus-soccer-france/update-2-soccer-lyon-to-claim-dozens-of-millions-in-damages-after-season-ended-idUSL4N2CJ1E4
https://www.sportskeeda.com/football/coronavirus-aulas-predicts-financial-difficulties-for-many-french-clubs

They may need to sell for other reasons - to maintain their project.  This is exactly what Jurgen has said about why we did not go after Werner --- the unknown issues of resources, money and unpredictability of it re-occurring could really throw clubs into desperation or opportunities to get washed.

If we turned down the werner deal hoping forbetter deals to become apparant, I think we would be holding out for a better opportunity than aouar (despite his huge potential), you probably don't reject a deal for a 24 yr old, just about to enter his prime, perfect fit, golden shoe contender (who had outscored messi and ronaldo) to sign a u21 project player from a midtable french team. When we need forwards and not necessarily midfielders, that is like having a winning lottery ticket and returning it to the cornershop hoping to get your £2 back, as there is a double rollover next week.
« Last Edit: Today at 06:59:00 PM by markmywords »
Re: Praise for LFC's transfer policy
« Reply #1776 on: Today at 07:01:39 PM »
Quote from: Fordy on Today at 05:47:48 PM

Adama Traore link isn't going away.


Fuck no!!!!

No.

Just... no.


Re: Praise for LFC's transfer policy
« Reply #1777 on: Today at 07:10:37 PM »
Aouar seems a nice prospect, but our squad needs another goal scorer right now more than anything. Klopp's system can mask a lot of weaknesses (notably lack of creativity in midfield, which is what Aouar would presumably alleviate), but it can't put the ball in the back of the net. Mane and Salah have played a lot of football the past few years. I think we're playing with fire if we're counting on them to play every important match and stay fit the whole season again.

I can't get the 14-15 season out of my head...Suarez sold, Sturridge gets hurt, and we're stuck counting on Balotelli and Borini (shudder). 
Re: Praise for LFC's transfer policy
« Reply #1778 on: Today at 07:15:07 PM »
Quote from: markmywords on Today at 06:54:16 PM
If we turned down the werner deal hoping forbetter deals to become apparant, I think we would be holding out for a better opportunity than aouar (despite his huge potential), you probably don't reject a deal for a 24 yr old, just about to enter his prime, perfect fit, golden shoe contender (who had outscored messi and ronaldo) to sign a u21 project player from a midtable french team. When we need forwards and not necessarily midfielders, that is like having a winning lottery ticket and returning it to the cornershop hoping to get your £2 back, as there is a double rollover next week.

Well, not sure about that. 

First, Werner would be on higher wages, has stated his main concern was sitting the bench behind our 3 world class forwards, and was a luxury.  The transfer fee of 50 Million was once a value in the marketplace, became less so -- even with Werner's class.   And truth be told, had Chelsea not gotten the Morata money from Athleti, we might still be in a holding pattern with Werner not going anywhere --- and this is a possibility for Aouar too.

The biggest issue the last couple posts has not addressed is how difficult it is to bring in someone to our attack, who is ready for it, can play at that speed of play, and can still develop their game with not as many opportunities --- this is why Edwards et al will be looking for players who can play multiple positions and can be a long term part of the squad and the starting XI in the future.

Second, Werner is ready to play, and would have helped our attack, but the African nations cup is still to be decided (if they are having) and the whole impetus of Werner getting games has changed with CoVid.

And as Bob Sac said above, we need another goalscorer issue --- -not sure about this either.   Klopp might have let Origi go to greener pastures (he might even still), but him being a back up does provide some cover along with Minamino. 

My take here is that Jurgen thinks he has one of the best squads and teams assembled --- and they do not need much but to keep improving in their own development.  A few may leave and few may come in but CoVid has made wholesale changes much less likely due to cost, the right fit and the possibility of getting things really wrong with the marketplace and your team chemistry.

So, I'm not worried about goals.   I'm not worried about our player identification planning and recruitment.   I am worried that too many football clubs across the world are going to go tits up --- and flood the marketplace with players making things even more murky.
Re: Praise for LFC's transfer policy
« Reply #1779 on: Today at 07:50:35 PM »
I think Jones is as talented as Auour and Keita has proved to be a better player in the past, dont know why people are interested in him coming here, he is a supreme talent but weve got enough supreme talents in that very position, two of them pretty young too.
Re: Praise for LFC's transfer policy
« Reply #1780 on: Today at 07:54:36 PM »
Any additions we make this summer are likely to be Van den Berg type future prospects imo.
Young forwards like Jeremy Doku (who we have been linked to in the past) or Myron Boadu fit the bill for me.
Both are 18/19, playing and producing regularly at senior level in smaller leagues (Belgium and Netherlands/Europa league) and wouldnt cost a ton.
Bags of potential, more suited to wait and develop behind our front 3 than a guy like Werner, this is the profile Im hoping/expecting us to go for.
Re: Praise for LFC's transfer policy
« Reply #1781 on: Today at 07:58:18 PM »
Quote from: Coolie High on Today at 07:50:35 PM
I think Jones is as talented as Auour and Keita has proved to be a better player in the past, dont know why people are interested in him coming here, he is a supreme talent but weve got enough supreme talents in that very position, two of them pretty young too.
Im with you on Jones- I wouldnt want us to bring someone in at his position when hes shown hes ready to take the step to senior football. I think hes got loads of talent. If we are going to spend on young talent Id rather it be pace for the front 3.
Re: Praise for LFC's transfer policy
« Reply #1782 on: Today at 08:26:03 PM »
Quote from: Coolie High on Today at 07:50:35 PM
I think Jones is as talented as Auour and Keita has proved to be a better player in the past, dont know why people are interested in him coming here, he is a supreme talent but weve got enough supreme talents in that very position, two of them pretty young too.

Of course you think that,  ;D
Re: Praise for LFC's transfer policy
« Reply #1783 on: Today at 08:35:01 PM »
I'm concerned Aouar has a lot of vowels in his name.

I usually prefer a player to have some more consonants. Like Batistuta. Kaka or Dembele. I think he is difficult to spell, which could cause havoc on forums. And then you have to worry about pundits like Chris Waddle and Danny Murphy. They are going to be saying "Ooooh - ahhhhh" like they have had a stroke.

Still, talent and that.
Re: Praise for LFC's transfer policy
« Reply #1784 on: Today at 08:47:24 PM »
Quote from: lionel_messias on Today at 08:35:01 PM
I'm concerned Aouar has a lot of vowels in his name.

And then you have to worry about pundits like Chris Waddle and Danny Murphy.

'Magic Chris' played in France so at the very least he should have the pronunciation
Re: Praise for LFC's transfer policy
« Reply #1785 on: Today at 09:01:29 PM »
Quote from: lionel_messias on Today at 08:35:01 PM
I'm concerned Aouar has a lot of vowels in his name.

I usually prefer a player to have some more consonants. Like Batistuta. Kaka or Dembele. I think he is difficult to spell, which could cause havoc on forums. And then you have to worry about pundits like Chris Waddle and Danny Murphy. They are going to be saying "Ooooh - ahhhhh" like they have had a stroke.

Still, talent and that.
:D It'll be like a bunch of random sounds on commentary, with a vaguely agricultural bent: Oooh Arr, Yaar, Aaar Awouuarr, Ohihohiho, Eeyore
Re: Praise for LFC's transfer policy
« Reply #1786 on: Today at 09:08:38 PM »
Quote from: Ghost Town on Today at 09:01:29 PM
:D It'll be like a bunch of random sounds on commentary, with a vaguely agricultural bent: Oooh Arr, Yaar, Aaar Awouuarr, Ohihohiho, Eeyore

Doesn't Eeyore post on here under the name Fromola?
Re: Praise for LFC's transfer policy
« Reply #1787 on: Today at 09:10:32 PM »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 01:10:39 PM
And? You don't pass up the opportunity to sign a talent like Aouar. He's already played a lot more regularly in the first team compared to someone like Curtis.
If we don't give Jones the chances then we'll never know if he can be as good or better than Aouar. Imagine if we had signed someone more experienced because TAA didn't have any experience at the top level
Re: Praise for LFC's transfer policy
« Reply #1788 on: Today at 09:12:07 PM »
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 09:08:38 PM
Doesn't Eeyore post on here under the name Fromola?
Ha ha Wol! - I mean Lol :)
