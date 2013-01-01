If we turned down the werner deal hoping forbetter deals to become apparant, I think we would be holding out for a better opportunity than aouar (despite his huge potential), you probably don't reject a deal for a 24 yr old, just about to enter his prime, perfect fit, golden shoe contender (who had outscored messi and ronaldo) to sign a u21 project player from a midtable french team. When we need forwards and not necessarily midfielders, that is like having a winning lottery ticket and returning it to the cornershop hoping to get your £2 back, as there is a double rollover next week.



Well, not sure about that.First, Werner would be on higher wages, has stated his main concern was sitting the bench behind our 3 world class forwards, and was a luxury. The transfer fee of 50 Million was once a value in the marketplace, became less so -- even with Werner's class. And truth be told, had Chelsea not gotten the Morata money from Athleti, we might still be in a holding pattern with Werner not going anywhere --- and this is a possibility for Aouar too.The biggest issue the last couple posts has not addressed is how difficult it is to bring in someone to our attack, who is ready for it, can play at that speed of play, and can still develop their game with not as many opportunities --- this is why Edwards et al will be looking for players who can play multiple positions and can be a long term part of the squad and the starting XI in the future.Second, Werner is ready to play, and would have helped our attack, but the African nations cup is still to be decided (if they are having) and the whole impetus of Werner getting games has changed with CoVid.And as Bob Sac said above, we need another goalscorer issue --- -not sure about this either. Klopp might have let Origi go to greener pastures (he might even still), but him being a back up does provide some cover along with Minamino.My take here is that Jurgen thinks he has one of the best squads and teams assembled --- and they do not need much but to keep improving in their own development. A few may leave and few may come in but CoVid has made wholesale changes much less likely due to cost, the right fit and the possibility of getting things really wrong with the marketplace and your team chemistry.So, I'm not worried about goals. I'm not worried about our player identification planning and recruitment. I am worried that too many football clubs across the world are going to go tits up --- and flood the marketplace with players making things even more murky.