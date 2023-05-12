Anyone read the allegations of bribery and fixing from this series?
I cant say Im surprised theres been some allegations, theres generosity and then theres whatever was on display during this, especially during the finale. Maybe it says more about me as a person but no fucking way would I do a 800km round trip even for a member of my family or a friend (well maybe my kid) but for a pair of strangers youve seen at a petrol station??
Offer them a lift to the local bus/train station, sure, cook them dinner, maybe but that is off the charts.