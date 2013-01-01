BA's employee costs are ten times their aircraft leasing costs; 2.5 times leasing plus engineering and all other aircraft costs (some of which won't apply while grounded).



LFC's (non-playing) employee costs are about a fifth of the playing staff costs. The costs of those employees LFC were looking to furlough were, at most, a tenth of the playing staff costs.



Your analogy ignores the moral arguments (which don't apply to inanimate objects like aircraft) of the playing staff continuing to earn hundreds of thousands of pounds per week; but worse than that, the maths is just the wrong way round. If BA's aircraft were as relatively expensive as PL footballers, we wouldn't have major airline businesses in the first place. All air travel would be the fringe, luxury pursuit that a private jet is today.



And a rather important reason BA aren't selling off their planes is that no one wants to buy them. There's a report in the Independent yesterday, how the world's airlines combined are losing £400,000 per minute. Flight schedules will be severely disrupted for months, and demand is expected to be depressed for years. They're planning on scrapping planes for parts.



So no, players are not like planes.



Youre looking at it the wrong way around. Rather than how much they cost, look at planes as a proportion of revenue. Without planes, BA is nothing as a business, so they will do the utmost to protect their fleet, even if selling a plane could pay for 1,000 employees wages. Same rule applies to LFC - strategically, financially players are everything. It makes sense that they will take a percentage pay cut, but there is no way you can furlough them on £2,500 a month. Particularly when you consider they have already played 75% of the season and generated the revenue associated with that. They are chalk and cheese when compared to bar staff or stewards.Your argument is that the non-playing staff costs are negligible and so we should not have any qualms about paying them. Thats nonsensical and suicidal as a business strategy - you dont burn through cash in a crisis. Particularly in a business like football which is not particularly resilient. Even more so when there is a designated scheme to prevent this.FSG have stated they have found another way of paying these costs. That doesnt mean they are injecting their own cash - but they will be reorganising cutbacks to an area of the business that is less publicly ostensible. The difference will be there is no government scheme to mitigate for those, and so we are actively hurting ourselves as a business. All because of a misinformed outcry fuelled by rent a quote Collymore and talksport friends.