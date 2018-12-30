« previous next »
Liverpool 180 on furlough decision

Bolrick

  Believer
  Posts: 1,615
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Liverpool 180 on furlough decision
Reply #1280 on: Today at 03:21:15 PM
Correct decision at the end.... but my god why do furlough in the 1st place ? surely they must have known that there would be a backlash to it.
Charlie Adams fried egg right

  Posts: 1,885
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Liverpool 180 on furlough decision
Reply #1281 on: Today at 03:29:02 PM
Quote from: CONFIAMOS on Today at 03:13:05 PM
It was in jest soft lad.

There's no faux outrage just a bit of disbelief that FSG still manage to judge important decisions so spectacularly wrong, but absolute credit to the individuals and groups who've built up valuable channels of engagement and communication with the top bods over their tenure. We hold them to account and it's a great thing.
If you say so  ;)

I totally share your view about them getting it so wrong.
My daughter mentioned it on Saturday night and I just couldn't believe the timing after all the Spurs and Newcastle stuff. As Graham said, they may have needed it in the future and if they'd have positioned it well, as well as being seen to exhaust other options then no problem.
I think they've done so much good, but the fact that this decision was made when it was worries me and shows that the top echelon of football really do live in a bubble.

fowlermagic

  Posts: 11,628
Re: Liverpool 180 on furlough decision
Reply #1282 on: Today at 03:46:57 PM
Quote from: Charlie Adams fried egg right on Today at 03:29:02 PM
If you say so  ;)

I totally share your view about them getting it so wrong.
My daughter mentioned it on Saturday night and I just couldn't believe the timing after all the Spurs and Newcastle stuff. As Graham said, they may have needed it in the future and if they'd have positioned it well, as well as being seen to exhaust other options then no problem.
I think they've done so much good, but the fact that this decision was made when it was worries me and shows that the top echelon of football really do live in a bubble.



The top echelon of society lives in a bubble
redmark

  Posts: 19,674
    • Save Liverpool FC
Re: Liverpool 180 on furlough decision
Reply #1283 on: Today at 07:25:45 PM
Athletic story (James Pearce) on the furloughing decision and the U-turn: https://theathletic.com/1721466/.

Highlights -

Announcement was rushed on Saturday due to fears that a rival had leaked the story to the press.

Henry, Werner and Gordon 'shocked' and 'stung' by the reaction and accusations of greed.

Decision to backtrack was unanimous.

More than a dozen senior executive staff at the club took a 25% pay cut last week, not announced in order to avoid 'putting pressure on the players'.

Genuine fears within the club about current lost income streams and potential lost income (sponsorships and TV money).

Believed several other clubs had intended to furlough and now will not, after the public backlash.
surfer. Fuck you generator.

  • surgood. As good as Suarez but CBA to play for us. Takes it on the chin and never holds a pointless grudge for several months.
  Posts: 12,648
Re: Liverpool 180 on furlough decision
Reply #1284 on: Today at 07:54:12 PM
Quote from: redmark on Today at 07:25:45 PM
Athletic story (James Pearce) on the furloughing decision and the U-turn: https://theathletic.com/1721466/.

Highlights -

Announcement was rushed on Saturday due to fears that a rival had leaked the story to the press.

Henry, Werner and Gordon 'shocked' and 'stung' by the reaction and accusations of greed.

Decision to backtrack was unanimous.

More than a dozen senior executive staff at the club took a 25% pay cut last week, not announced in order to avoid 'putting pressure on the players'.

Genuine fears within the club about current lost income streams and potential lost income (sponsorships and TV money).

Believed several other clubs had intended to furlough and now will not, after the public backlash.

Cheers for the summary. We can only get closer to a reasonable snapshot of the club's financial health once we know both the changes to  income AND expenses. For the latter, the biggest factor will obviously be the reduction in player wages; judging from Taylor's comments today the negotiations are happening on an individual club basis. I think it's likely there is an announcement on that within a week for Liverpool, two at most.
J-Mc-

  Posts: 27,926
Re: Liverpool 180 on furlough decision
Reply #1285 on: Today at 08:08:22 PM
My missus used to work as a supervisor on the bars.

She said that the club used to make around £30-40k per stand on matchdays so there's £120k+ down alone.

Fair enough the owners and club are minted and that amount is the equivalent of pennies to us, but they have the same outgoings with very little income at the minute.

The furlough decision was right from a business standpoint but wrong on a moral one IMO.
redmark

  Posts: 19,674
    • Save Liverpool FC
Re: Liverpool 180 on furlough decision
Reply #1286 on: Today at 08:13:05 PM
Quote from: surfer. Fuck you generator. on Today at 07:54:12 PM
Cheers for the summary. We can only get closer to a reasonable snapshot of the club's financial health once we know both the changes to  income AND expenses. For the latter, the biggest factor will obviously be the reduction in player wages; judging from Taylor's comments today the negotiations are happening on an individual club basis. I think it's likely there is an announcement on that within a week for Liverpool, two at most.
Assuming the article has some direct information from within the club (the expected leak, 25% executive pay cut etc), it also puts some numbers to the furloughing and other wage issues -

Would have been claiming 'about £500k' p/m from the government scheme.
Matchday staff wages will cost £250k x 4.
Total wage bill is £310m.
Payments due on previous transfers.
Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  Posts: 57,675
Re: Liverpool 180 on furlough decision
Reply #1287 on: Today at 08:17:47 PM
Quote from: redmark on Today at 07:25:45 PM
Athletic story (James Pearce) on the furloughing decision and the U-turn: https://theathletic.com/1721466/.

Highlights -

Announcement was rushed on Saturday due to fears that a rival had leaked the story to the press.

Henry, Werner and Gordon 'shocked' and 'stung' by the reaction and accusations of greed.

Decision to backtrack was unanimous.

More than a dozen senior executive staff at the club took a 25% pay cut last week, not announced in order to avoid 'putting pressure on the players'.

Genuine fears within the club about current lost income streams and potential lost income (sponsorships and TV money).

Believed several other clubs had intended to furlough and now will not, after the public backlash.

I didn't get the greed shouts but I don't think they should be surprised about the reaction of the decision, especially after the reaction, albeit on a smaller scale, of Tottenham's decision to furlough their staff.

Quote from: J-Mc- on Today at 08:08:22 PM
My missus used to work as a supervisor on the bars.

She said that the club used to make around £30-40k per stand on matchdays so there's £120k+ down alone.

Fair enough the owners and club are minted and that amount is the equivalent of pennies to us, but they have the same outgoings with very little income at the minute.

The furlough decision was right from a business standpoint but wrong on a moral one IMO.

Yeah agree with the last line. It won't just be us losing money though, almost every other club will be in the same boat, even the biggest ones I imagine (it's at times like these, I wish we had as many official partners as Man Utd, that money from noodle and condom partners would be pretty handy at present).
Dim Glas

  • Die Nullfünfer. State of this profile. Its like something youd see on an Everton or Man Utd forum.
  Posts: 21,289
  • Mentalitätsmonster
Re: Liverpool 180 on furlough decision
Reply #1288 on: Today at 08:31:06 PM
Quote from: redmark on Today at 07:25:45 PM
Athletic story (James Pearce) on the furloughing decision and the U-turn: https://theathletic.com/1721466/.

Highlights -

Announcement was rushed on Saturday due to fears that a rival had leaked the story to the press.

Henry, Werner and Gordon 'shocked' and 'stung' by the reaction and accusations of greed.

Decision to backtrack was unanimous.

More than a dozen senior executive staff at the club took a 25% pay cut last week, not announced in order to avoid 'putting pressure on the players'.

Genuine fears within the club about current lost income streams and potential lost income (sponsorships and TV money).

Believed several other clubs had intended to furlough and now will not, after the public backlash.

All the shite that's going on in the world, and some other club's first thought is to leak news to the press. 
 
Rafas3leggedtable

  Posts: 1,591
Re: Liverpool 180 on furlough decision
Reply #1289 on: Today at 08:31:41 PM
Quote from: redmark on Today at 07:25:45 PM
Athletic story (James Pearce) on the furloughing decision and the U-turn: https://theathletic.com/1721466/.

Highlights -

Announcement was rushed on Saturday due to fears that a rival had leaked the story to the press.

Henry, Werner and Gordon 'shocked' and 'stung' by the reaction and accusations of greed.

Decision to backtrack was unanimous.

More than a dozen senior executive staff at the club took a 25% pay cut last week, not announced in order to avoid 'putting pressure on the players'.

Genuine fears within the club about current lost income streams and potential lost income (sponsorships and TV money).

Believed several other clubs had intended to furlough and now will not, after the public backlash.

City. Tit for tat continues.
Rush 82

  • Seth Iffricans don't take the dog out for a walk - they take the line out!
  Posts: 15,648
  • From Cape Town to Anfield
Re: Liverpool 180 on furlough decision
Reply #1290 on: Today at 08:55:13 PM
Quote from: Dim Glas on Today at 08:31:06 PM
All the shite that's going on in the world, and some other club's first thought is to leak news to the press.
Yep.

Because there are utter utter bastards out there who possess zero empathy.

Twitter is littered with living examples.
RedForeverTT

  Posts: 2,206
  • Did I hear you say you "No"?
Re: Liverpool 180 on furlough decision
Reply #1291 on: Today at 09:01:14 PM
Quote from: Dim Glas on Today at 08:31:06 PM
All the shite that's going on in the world, and some other club's first thought is to leak news to the press.
Leaking to the press was so 2019.
thekitkatshuffler

  • Dreams of John Barrowman's lips, bearded ladies and the origins of mirth. Which he thinks is an abbreviation of "Middle Earth".
  Posts: 9,919
  • YNWA
Re: Liverpool 180 on furlough decision
Reply #1292 on: Today at 09:03:27 PM
So that's the LFC distribution centre staff back to work.  A period of safety and financial security taken away from them.

Magic.
Redbonnie

  Posts: 9
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Liverpool 180 on furlough decision
Reply #1293 on: Today at 09:27:39 PM
Quote from: thekitkatshuffler on Today at 09:03:27 PM
So that's the LFC distribution centre staff back to work.  A period of safety and financial security taken away from them.

Magic.

Precisely .... and big pharma claims the money without an eyebrow raised.  Our fan base have been played by the Daily Mail.
TomDcs

  • Cross dressing, pant shitting, clothes thief
  Posts: 4,751
  • Six times...
Re: Liverpool 180 on furlough decision
Reply #1294 on: Today at 09:52:35 PM
Quote from: thekitkatshuffler on Today at 09:03:27 PM
So that's the LFC distribution centre staff back to work.  A period of safety and financial security taken away from them.

Magic.

My view also. PR shit show. Someone needed to grab this and manage the messages being put out eternally, could have been such a different outcome for the best of the clubs employees. Whoever the head of PR is should be gone.
Banquo's Ghost

  • Macbeth's on repeat. To boldly split infinitives that lesser men would dare. To.
  Posts: 3,070
Re: Liverpool 180 on furlough decision
Reply #1295 on: Today at 09:53:10 PM
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 08:17:47 PM
Yeah agree with the last line. It won't just be us losing money though, almost every other club will be in the same boat, even the biggest ones I imagine (it's at times like these, I wish we had as many official partners as Man Utd, that money from noodle and condom partners would be pretty handy at present).

I would expect all sponsors ("official partners") etc will be wanting either their money back or substantial revisions to their contracts for the foreseeable future. They're not getting any of the coverage they paid for.

Oh, perhaps not those "partners" for Abu Dhabi FC. I'll wager they are committed to paying the full amounts to their entirely separate football club for as long as it takes. Must be nice to have such dedication from people you are related to don't know from Adam, honestly your honour.
Peabee

  • SKPB!
  Posts: 10,726
Re: Liverpool 180 on furlough decision
Reply #1296 on: Today at 10:05:10 PM
Quote from: John C on Today at 09:13:38 AM
I'm with you I think Fitzy, some good points in there. Being labelled an "apologist" for trying to contextualise the entire situation is a bit unfair. There are people moaning about this who had a really good moan about the club in the Autumn of 2018, just before we went on to win the CL and achieve 97 points.

The fact is that the owners wont be making all the financial decisions; the FD, CFO, etc, probably made this decision. Theyll be trusted with the cash flow, and would have thought they were being prudent (rather than the owners asking them why they didnt use a scheme they were eligible to use). The owners would have just trusted their advice on it, Id imagine, having been an FD for a company reporting to CEO/owners. I made decisions on pay rises, pay structures, cash flow management, etc, and they just reviewed management accounts etc each month. As long as we made them the returns they expected, they didnt care beyond that. Obviously, for any material spending, theyd have to sign off on it, but if I decided to apply for some grant, then they wouldnt be involved unless it was something that was costing them a lot of money.
Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  Posts: 57,675
Re: Liverpool 180 on furlough decision
Reply #1297 on: Today at 10:05:17 PM
Quote from: Banquo's Ghost on Today at 09:53:10 PM
I would expect all sponsors ("official partners") etc will be wanting either their money back or substantial revisions to their contracts for the foreseeable future. They're not getting any of the coverage they paid for.

Oh, perhaps not those "partners" for Abu Dhabi FC. I'll wager they are committed to paying the full amounts to their entirely separate football club for as long as it takes. Must be nice to have such dedication from people you are related to don't know from Adam, honestly your honour.

ha ha.

Fair enough about sponsorship, but the bigger clubs will 'more' protected because there'll still be some income from that side of things.
Clint Eastwood

  • The man with no name
  Posts: 6,587
Re: Liverpool 180 on furlough decision
Reply #1298 on: Today at 10:07:59 PM
Quote from: Dim Glas on Today at 08:31:06 PM
All the shite that's going on in the world, and some other club's first thought is to leak news to the press.
Agreed, but I'm not too convinced by that as an excuse. If they were worried it would be leaked to the press then surely they were unsure about the decision themselves. They could have let it leak, then denied it, which would have been fine and rendered the rival clubs efforts useless.

Was definitely City though, considering how fast their moral high-ground move was after it.
