The right decision was made eventually so time to get on with creating something positive out of this crazy world we live in and as a club & fan base we can stand up and be counted. Out of the depths we can show our support, how we do that is up to those who run this site but why not tap into the energy that allowed us to change a rediculous decision. We set ourselves apart from other club's fanbases and we are a family. As a family lets do something about this bloody mess, whether it be start up a fund for the hospitals in Liverpool that are fighting at the front line and get the club to match every pound collected. Just an idea so put your heads together to see what is the best way forward as no point applauding ourselves as we can do better still. So can the club.